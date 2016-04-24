object diff

Get the minimal patch to extend objectA with to transform it into objectB

Consider an object retrieved from a server:

{ name : 'Peter' , age : 26 , height : 187 , }

Now the user changes stuff using some frontend (e.g. a HTML form) and ends with:

{ name : 'Peter' , age : 27 , height : 186 , }

When he hits save, you only want to send off the changed parts to the servers, to save bits (because you're indeed a programmer), but also to avoid any unnecessary "merge conflicts" at the server.

Imagine two users changing the same object; if they did not change the exact same keys of the object, the last user won't erase the first user's changes - in a lot of cases, that's the expected behavior.

Install

npm install object-diff

Usage

var diff = require ( 'object-diff' ); var a = { speed : 4 , power : 54 , height : undefined , level : 1 , }; var b = { speed : 4 , power : 22 , level : undefined , weight : 10 , }; diff(a, b); var past = '2016-04-24T10:39:23.419Z' ; diff.custom({ equal : dateAwareComparator, }, { then : new Date (past), }, { then : new Date (past), }); function dateAwareComparator ( a, b ) { if (a instanceof Date && b instanceof Date ) return a.getTime() === b.getTime(); return a === b; }

License

MIT © src.agency / Thomas Jensen