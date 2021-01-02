ES2015
Object.assign()ponyfill
Node.js 4 and up, as well as every evergreen browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari),
support
Object.assign() 🎉. If you target only those environments, then by all
means, use
Object.assign() instead of this package.
$ npm install --save object-assign
const objectAssign = require('object-assign');
objectAssign({foo: 0}, {bar: 1});
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 1}
// multiple sources
objectAssign({foo: 0}, {bar: 1}, {baz: 2});
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 1, baz: 2}
// overwrites equal keys
objectAssign({foo: 0}, {foo: 1}, {foo: 2});
//=> {foo: 2}
// ignores null and undefined sources
objectAssign({foo: 0}, null, {bar: 1}, undefined);
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 1}
Assigns enumerable own properties of
source objects to the
target object and returns the
target object. Additional
source objects will overwrite previous ones.
Object.assign()
MIT © Sindre Sorhus