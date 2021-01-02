openbase logo
object-assign

by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.1 (see all)

ES2015 Object.assign() ponyfill

Readme

object-assign Build Status

ES2015 Object.assign() ponyfill

Use the built-in

Node.js 4 and up, as well as every evergreen browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari), support Object.assign() 🎉. If you target only those environments, then by all means, use Object.assign() instead of this package.

Install

$ npm install --save object-assign

Usage

const objectAssign = require('object-assign');

objectAssign({foo: 0}, {bar: 1});
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 1}

// multiple sources
objectAssign({foo: 0}, {bar: 1}, {baz: 2});
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 1, baz: 2}

// overwrites equal keys
objectAssign({foo: 0}, {foo: 1}, {foo: 2});
//=> {foo: 2}

// ignores null and undefined sources
objectAssign({foo: 0}, null, {bar: 1}, undefined);
//=> {foo: 0, bar: 1}

API

objectAssign(target, [source, ...])

Assigns enumerable own properties of source objects to the target object and returns the target object. Additional source objects will overwrite previous ones.

Resources

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

