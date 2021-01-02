Use the built-in

Node.js 4 and up, as well as every evergreen browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, Safari), support Object.assign() 🎉. If you target only those environments, then by all means, use Object.assign() instead of this package.

Install

$ npm install --save object -assign

Usage

const objectAssign = require ( 'object-assign' ); objectAssign({ foo : 0 }, { bar : 1 }); objectAssign({ foo : 0 }, { bar : 1 }, { baz : 2 }); objectAssign({ foo : 0 }, { foo : 1 }, { foo : 2 }); objectAssign({ foo : 0 }, null , { bar : 1 }, undefined );

API

Assigns enumerable own properties of source objects to the target object and returns the target object. Additional source objects will overwrite previous ones.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus