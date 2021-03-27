A tiny (96B) library for serializing Object values to Strings.

This module's intended use is for converting an Object with CSS class names (as keys) to a space-delimited className string. Other modules have similar goals (like classnames ), but obj-str only does one thing. This is why it's only 100 bytes gzipped!

PS: I made this because Preact 8.0 removed this built-in behavior and I wanted a quick, drop-in replacement.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import objstr from 'obj-str' ; objstr({ foo : true , bar : false , baz :isTrue() });

React

With React (or any of the React-like libraries!), you can take advantage of any props or state values in order to express conditional classes as an object.

import React from 'react' ; import objstr from 'obj-str' ; const TodoItem = ( { text, isDone, disabled } ) => ( < li className = { objstr ({ item:true , completed:isDone , disabled }) }> < input type = "checkbox" disabled = { disabled } checked = { isDone } /> < label > { text } </ label > </ li > );

Preact

For simple use, the React example will work for Preact too. However, you may also define a custom vNode "polyfill" to automatically handle Objects when used inside className .

Note: For users of Preact 7.1 and below, you do not need this module! Your version includes this behavior out of the box!

import objstr from 'obj-str' ; import { options } from 'preact' ; const old = options.vnode; options.vnode = vnode => { const props = vnode.attributes; if (props != null ) { const k = 'class' in props ? 'class' : 'className' ; if (props[k] && typeof props[k]== 'object' ) { props[k] = objstr(props[k]); } } old && old(vnode); }

API

input

Type: Object

A hashmap of keys & their truthy/falsey values. Booleans are preferred when speed is critically important.

