oml

obj-mtl-loader

by Sijie
0.0.5 (see all)

An obj file loader for WebGL, including .mtl loder

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Install

Using npm

npm install obj-mtl-loader

Example

To run example, npm install, then run npm start, you should see the obj loader working on your http://localhost:3001/.

If you want to edit the example, make sure you run webpack after you make any changes or you can run webpack --progress --colors --watch as the watch mode for webpack.

  • only obj file

    var ObjMtlLoader = require("obj-mtl-loader");
var objMtlLoader = new ObjMtlLoader();
objMtlLoader.load("./test/objfiles/bunny.obj", function(err, result) {
  if(err){
    /*Handle error here*/
  }
  var vertices = result.vertices;
  var faces = result.faces;
  var normals = result.normals;
});

  • with materials(.mtl)

    var ObjMtlLoader = require("obj-mtl-loader");
var objMtlLoader = new ObjMtlLoader();
objMtlLoader.load("./test/objfiles/sponza/sponza.obj", "./test/objfiles/sponza/sponza.mtl", function(err, result) {
  if(err){
    /*Handle error here*/
  }
  var vertices = result.vertices;
  var faces = result.faces;
  var normals = result.normals;
  var textureCoords = result.textureCoords;
  var facesMaterialsIndex = result.facesMaterialsIndex;
  var materials = result.materials;
});

    See more examples on examples folder

Attributes

  • vertices: Double Array, each item is an array with 3 or 4 numbers

  • normals: Double Array, each item is an array with 3 numbers

  • textureCoords: Double Array, each item is an array with 2 or 3 numbers

  • faces: Objects inside Array, each Object is

    • indices: the index of the vertices for this face
    • texture: the texture index for this face
    • normal: the normal index of this face

  • facesMaterialsIndex(Optional): Objects inside Array, each object is

    • materialName: The name of the material in mtl file
    • materialStartIndex: The start index of this material
  • materials: Objects inside Array, each object is
    • name: Name of the material
    • ambient: Ambient color, Ka
    • diffuse: Diffuse color, Kd
    • specular: Specular color, Ks
    • specularExponent: Specular Exponent, Ns
    • transparent: transparent, d || Tr
    • illumMode: Illum mode, illum
    • ambientMap: Ambient map, map_Ka
    • diffuseMap: Diffuse map, map_Kd
    • specularMap: Specular map, map_Ks
    • alphaMat: Alpha map, map_d
    • bumpMap: Bump map, map_bump
    • displacementMap: Displacement map, disp

License

MIT

