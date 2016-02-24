An obj file loader for WebGL, including .mtl loder

Install

Using npm

npm install obj-mtl-loader

Example

To run example, npm install , then run npm start , you should see the obj loader working on your http://localhost:3001/.

If you want to edit the example, make sure you run webpack after you make any changes or you can run webpack --progress --colors --watch as the watch mode for webpack.

only obj file var ObjMtlLoader = require ( "obj-mtl-loader" ); var objMtlLoader = new ObjMtlLoader(); objMtlLoader.load( "./test/objfiles/bunny.obj" , function ( err, result ) { if (err){ } var vertices = result.vertices; var faces = result.faces; var normals = result.normals; });

with materials(.mtl) var ObjMtlLoader = require ( "obj-mtl-loader" ); var objMtlLoader = new ObjMtlLoader(); objMtlLoader.load( "./test/objfiles/sponza/sponza.obj" , "./test/objfiles/sponza/sponza.mtl" , function ( err, result ) { if (err){ } var vertices = result.vertices; var faces = result.faces; var normals = result.normals; var textureCoords = result.textureCoords; var facesMaterialsIndex = result.facesMaterialsIndex; var materials = result.materials; }); See more examples on examples folder

Attributes

vertices: Double Array, each item is an array with 3 or 4 numbers

normals: Double Array, each item is an array with 3 numbers

textureCoords: Double Array, each item is an array with 2 or 3 numbers

faces: Objects inside Array, each Object is indices: the index of the vertices for this face texture: the texture index for this face normal: the normal index of this face

facesMaterialsIndex(Optional): Objects inside Array, each object is materialName: The name of the material in mtl file materialStartIndex: The start index of this material



materials: Objects inside Array, each object is name: Name of the material ambient: Ambient color, Ka diffuse: Diffuse color, Kd specular: Specular color, Ks specularExponent: Specular Exponent, Ns transparent: transparent, d || Tr illumMode: Illum mode, illum ambientMap: Ambient map, map_Ka diffuseMap: Diffuse map, map_Kd specularMap: Specular map, map_Ks alphaMat: Alpha map, map_d bumpMap: Bump map, map_bump displacementMap: Displacement map, disp



License

MIT