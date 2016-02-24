An obj file loader for WebGL, including .mtl loder
Using npm
npm install obj-mtl-loader
To run example,
npm install, then run
npm start, you should see the obj loader working on your http://localhost:3001/.
If you want to edit the example, make sure you run
webpack after you make any changes or you can run
webpack --progress --colors --watch as the watch mode for webpack.
only obj file
var ObjMtlLoader = require("obj-mtl-loader");
var objMtlLoader = new ObjMtlLoader();
objMtlLoader.load("./test/objfiles/bunny.obj", function(err, result) {
if(err){
/*Handle error here*/
}
var vertices = result.vertices;
var faces = result.faces;
var normals = result.normals;
});
with materials(.mtl)
var ObjMtlLoader = require("obj-mtl-loader");
var objMtlLoader = new ObjMtlLoader();
objMtlLoader.load("./test/objfiles/sponza/sponza.obj", "./test/objfiles/sponza/sponza.mtl", function(err, result) {
if(err){
/*Handle error here*/
}
var vertices = result.vertices;
var faces = result.faces;
var normals = result.normals;
var textureCoords = result.textureCoords;
var facesMaterialsIndex = result.facesMaterialsIndex;
var materials = result.materials;
});
See more examples on examples folder
vertices: Double Array, each item is an array with 3 or 4 numbers
normals: Double Array, each item is an array with 3 numbers
textureCoords: Double Array, each item is an array with 2 or 3 numbers
faces: Objects inside Array, each Object is
facesMaterialsIndex(Optional): Objects inside Array, each object is
MIT