This package is deprecated. Use loader bundled to the webpack-obfuscator package

obfuscator-loader for webpack

This is a module loader for webpack wich obfuscate module source code using javascript-obfuscator.

Installation

npm install --save-dev obfuscator-loader

What's new in 1.1.1

stringArray option is now available. Thank you Timofey Kachalov.

Why not a plugin?

Obfuscating code can results in quite large files. It's a good idea to obfuscate only your code leaving third party libraries unobfuscated. This is simple to achieve using a plugin if you plan to split your code and third party code in different bundles. Take a look at this plugin.

Sometimes you need to output a single js bundle but you still need to obfuscate the source code of some particular module. In these cases a loader can do the trick.

For example I happened to had to bundle a big third party library (not a module of any sort, I had to use script-loader) in one of my project and I was requested to obfuscate my code.

Usage

Define a rule in your webpack config and use the obfuscator-loader as the last of your loaders for your modules. You can add the enforce: 'post' flag to ensure the loader will be called after normal loaders:

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.js$/ , include : [ path.resolve(__dirname, "justMySources" ) ], enforce : 'post' , use : { loader : 'obfuscator-loader' , options : { } } }, ] } };

Options

This loader accepts the same options object of javascript-obfuscator

License