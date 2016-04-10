if you want this package, open an issue or email me
Obfuscate your node packages because your boss says so!
Because I had this conversation:
me: hi boss. this application should be written in node, not java. node is good and stuff.
boss: oh, okay. node sounds great. what about code protection so people don't steal our software?
me: ...
boss: you can't use node.
... but now:
me: hi boss. first off, code protection is stupid. secondly, java can be decompiled.
boss: but decompiling java is a lot of work.
me: so is un-obfuscating javascript!
$ obfuscator --entry app.js ./app.js ./routes/index.js ./routes/user.js
var Options = require('obfuscator').Options;
var obfuscator = require('obfuscator').obfuscator;
var fs = require('fs');
var options = new Options([ '/path/to/file1.js', '/path/to/file2.js' ], '/path/to', 'file1.js', true);
// custom compression options
// see https://github.com/mishoo/UglifyJS2/#compressor-options
options.compressor = {
conditionals: true,
evaluate: true,
booleans: true,
loops: true,
unused: false,
hoist_funs: false
};
obfuscator(options, function (err, obfuscated) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
fs.writeFile('./cool.js', obfuscated, function (err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('cool.');
});
});
Also see acceptance tests or the docs.
Think browserify only for node, plus UglifyJs. Your entire project will be concatenated into a single file. This file will contain a stubbed
require function, which will handle everything for you. This single file will be run through UglifyJs, making it more difficult to read.
Undoing this process is hopefully as painful as decompiling java bytecode.
require features; only
require.cache and
require.resolve have been exposed.
require()s are not supported; chances are, there's a significantly cleaner way of handling loading your depenencies anyway.
