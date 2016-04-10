openbase logo
obf

obfuscator

by Stephen Mathieson
0.5.4

Obfuscate your node packages because your boss says so!

Overview

Readme

maintainer wanted

if you want this package, open an issue or email me











Obfuscator

Build Status Dependency Status

Obfuscate your node packages because your boss says so!

Why?

Because I had this conversation:

me: hi boss. this application should be written in node, not java. node is good and stuff.

boss: oh, okay. node sounds great. what about code protection so people don't steal our software?

me: ...

boss: you can't use node.

... but now:

me: hi boss. first off, code protection is stupid. secondly, java can be decompiled.

boss: but decompiling java is a lot of work.

me: so is un-obfuscating javascript!

Usage

Command Line (installed globally with the -g flag)

$ obfuscator --entry app.js ./app.js ./routes/index.js ./routes/user.js

JavaScript API

var Options = require('obfuscator').Options;
var obfuscator = require('obfuscator').obfuscator;
var fs = require('fs');
var options = new Options([ '/path/to/file1.js', '/path/to/file2.js' ], '/path/to', 'file1.js', true);

// custom compression options
// see https://github.com/mishoo/UglifyJS2/#compressor-options
options.compressor = {
  conditionals: true,
  evaluate: true,
  booleans: true,
  loops: true,
  unused: false,
  hoist_funs: false
};

obfuscator(options, function (err, obfuscated) {
  if (err) {
    throw err;
  }
  fs.writeFile('./cool.js', obfuscated, function (err) {
    if (err) {
      throw err;
    }

    console.log('cool.');
  });
});

Also see acceptance tests or the docs.

How it Works

Think browserify only for node, plus UglifyJs. Your entire project will be concatenated into a single file. This file will contain a stubbed require function, which will handle everything for you. This single file will be run through UglifyJs, making it more difficult to read.

Undoing this process is hopefully as painful as decompiling java bytecode.

Known bugs and limitations

  • everything (including json, subdirectories, etc.) must be in the root of your project.
  • you're not able to use many of the native module's require features; only require.cache and require.resolve have been exposed.
  • you're not able to do silly things with module.
  • dynamically built require()s are not supported; chances are, there's a significantly cleaner way of handling loading your depenencies anyway.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2014 Stephen Mathieson <me@stephenmathieson.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Alternatives

javascript-obfuscatorA powerful obfuscator for JavaScript and Node.js
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
79K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
gni
gnirtsObfuscate string literals in JavaScript code.
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
290
obfuscator-loaderA webpack loader for obfuscating single modules using javascript-obfuscator
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
770
jo
js-obfuscatorObfuscate JavaScript files via http://javascriptobfuscator.com. This is also a Grunt plugin. Inform me if this plugin doesn't work.
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
710
gjo
grunt-javascript-obfuscatorObfuscates JavaScript files using amazing javascript-obfuscator.
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
481
