obelisk.js is a JavaScript library for building isometric pixel objects.

With the simple and flexible API provided, you can easily add isometric pixel elements like brick, cube, pyramid and slope in HTML5 canvas. Obelisk.js strictly follows pixel neat pattern: lines with 1:2 pixel dot arrangement, leading to an angle of 22.6 degrees.

Also you should know obelisk.js is not for vector isometric graphics drawing and rendering. Internally it does not use any canvas graphic drawing API, instead, it manipulates all the rendering in pixel level to obtain precise pixel arrangement. Just try it out to pixelate something. Have fun.

1.2.0 Release

The newest version is written by CommonJS style, which means you can easily use it in browserify project. See details here

Showcase

Origin:

Input Text Rendering: http://codepen.io/nosir/details/IxBJn

GIF Animation Rendering: http://codepen.io/nosir/details/mdiHe (Safari only)

Pixel Isometirc Flappy Bird: http://codepen.io/nosir/details/rzaLA

Cube Generator: http://codepen.io/nosir/details/ganrh

User Contributed:

Getting started

Simply include obelisk.js in your project

< script src = "//path/to/obelisk.min.js" > </ script >

CDN url

https://unpkg.com/obelisk.js@1.2.2/

In JavaScript

var point = new obelisk.Point( 200 , 200 ); var pixelView = new obelisk.PixelView(canvas, point); var dimension = new obelisk.CubeDimension( 80 , 100 , 120 ); var gray = obelisk.ColorPattern.GRAY; var color = new obelisk.CubeColor().getByHorizontalColor(gray); var cube = new obelisk.Cube(dimension, color, true ); pixelView.renderObject(cube);

For more details, check the tutorial part 1: To build the first cube, or try the code yourself

Tutorials

Step by step:

Sample code for building all primitives:

Development (Browser)

Browserify

Obelisk.js can be used from browserify project. Simply:

$ npm install obelisk.js

In your JavaScript

var obelisk = require ( 'obelisk.js' );

Want to build the project locally?

git clone https://github.com/nosir/obelisk.js.git npm install

Build

gulp build

Develop

gulp browserify:watch

Advanced Usage (Node.js)

Also you can use it in your Node.js canvas project

As node.js canvas dependency can be tricky to install (binary dependency on Cairo) we are not adding it as a project dependency. You will need to add the canvas dependency explicitly on your project:

$ npm install canvas

$ npm install obelisk.js

In your JavaScript

var Canvas = require ( 'canvas' ); var obelisk = require ( 'obelisk.js' )(Canvas); var canvas = new Canvas( 600 , 450 ); canvas.createPNGStream().pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './figure.png' ));

For more details, check the Node.js Canvas example.

Get in Touch

Build any cool stuff? Please feel free to add it here: User Contributed Showcase

Bugs & Suggestions: open an issue

Twitter: @rison

Changelog

See details here: release notes.

References

Pixel art is a form of digital art, where images are edited and displayed on the pixel level. The isometric projection is commonly seen in games to provide a 3D view without using any real 3D processing.

Isometric projection http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isometric_projection

Flood fill implementation http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flood_fill

Pixel grapic - Eboy http://eboy.com

License

Obelisk.js is released under the MIT License