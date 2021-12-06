Generate TypeScript clients to tap into OpenAPI servers.
oazapfts does not use templates to generate code but uses TypeScript's built-in API to generate and pretty-print an abstract syntax tree.
npm install oazapfts
NOTE: With version 3.0.0 oazapfts has become a runtime dependency and the generated code does no longer include all the fetch logic.
oazapfts <spec> [filename]
Options:
--exclude, -e tag to exclude
--include, -i tag to include
Where
<spec> is the URL or local path of an OpenAPI or Swagger spec (in either json or yml) and
<filename> is the location of the
.ts file to be generated. If the filename is omitted, the code is written to stdout.
The generated file exports a
defaults constant that can be used to override the
basePath, provide a custom
fetch implementation or to send additional headers with each request:
import * as api from "./api.ts";
import nodeFetch from "node-fetch";
api.default.basePath = "https://example.com/api";
api.defaults.headers = {
access_token: "secret",
};
api.defaults.fetch = nodeFetch;
For each operation defined in the spec the generated API will export a function with a name matching the
operationId. If no id is specified, a reasonable name is generated from the HTTP verb and the path.
The last argument of each function is an optional
RequestOpts object that can be used to pass options to the
fetch call, for example to pass additional headers or an
AbortSignal to cancel the request later on.
Each function returns a Promise for an
ApiResponse which is an object with a
status and a
data property, holding the HTTP status code and the properly typed data from the response body. Since an operation can return different types depending on the status code, the actual return type is a union of all possible responses, discriminated by their status.
Consider the following code generated from the
petstore.json example:
export function getPetById(petId: number, opts?: RequestOpts) {
return fetchJson<
| {
status: 200;
data: Pet;
}
| {
status: 400;
data: string;
}
| {
status: 404;
data: string;
}
>(`/pet/${petId}`, {
...opts,
});
}
In this case the
data property is typed as
Pet|string. We can use a type guard to narrow down the type to
Pet:
const res = await api.getPetById(1);
if (res.status === 200) {
const pet = res.data;
// pet is properly typed as Pet
}
if (res.status === 404) {
const message = res.data;
// message is a string
} else {
// handle the error
}
The above code can be simplified by using the
handle helper:
import { handle } from "oazapfts";
await handle(api.getPetById(1), {
200(pet) {
// pet is properly typed as Pet
},
404(message) {
// message is as string
},
});
The helper will throw an
HttpError error for any unhanled status code unless you add a
default handler:
await handle(api.getPetById(1), {
200(pet) {
// ...
},
default(status, data) {
// handle error
},
});
Instead of handling errors right in place we can also use the
ok helper:
import { ok } from "oazapfts";
const pet = await ok(api.getPetById(1));
With this pattern
pet will be typed as
Pet and a
HttpError will be thrown in case of an error.
You can even turn your whole API into an optimistic one:
import { optimistic } from "oazapfts";
import * as rawApi from "./api.ts";
const api = optimistic(rawApi);
const pet = await api.getPetById(1);
Since version 3.1.0 you can also use the
--optimistic flag on the command line to generate an optimistic API by default.
The name comes from a combination of syllables oa (OpenAPI) and ts (TypeScript) and is pronounced 🗣 like the Bavarian O'zapt'is! (it's tapped), the famous words that mark the beginning of the Oktoberfest.
MIT