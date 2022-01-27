Regression: How to fix this
Tools for validating OpenAPI (Swagger) files.
You can install the latest stable release of node.js from here. For a machine with a linux flavored OS, please follow the node.js installation instructions over here
npm install -g oav@latest
$ oav -h Commands:
analyze-dependency analyze swagger resource type
dependency.
analyze-report <newman-report-path> analyze report. default format:
newman json report
example-quality <spec-path> Performs example quality validation
of x-ms-examples and examples
present in the spec.
extract-xmsexamples <spec-path> Extracts the x-ms-examples for a
<recordings> given swagger from the .NET session
recordings and saves them in a file.
generate-collection Generate postman collection file
from API scenario.
generate-examples [spec-path] Generate swagger examples from real
payload records.
generate-report [raw-report-path] Generate report from postman report.
generate-api-scenario Generate swagger examples from real
payload records.
generate-static-api-scenario Generate API-scenario from swagger.
generate-uml <spec-path> Generates a class diagram of the
model definitions in the given
swagger spec.
generate-wireformat <spec-path> Transforms the x-ms-examples for a
given operation into raw
request/response format and saves
them in a markdown file.
resolve-spec <spec-path> Resolves the swagger spec based on
the selected options like allOfs,
relativePaths, examples etc.
run-api-scenario <api-scenario> newman runner run API scenario
file. [aliases: run]
validate-example <spec-path> Performs validation of x-ms-examples
and examples present in the spec.
validate-spec <spec-path> Performs semantic validation of the
spec.
validate-traffic <traffic-path> Validate traffic payload against the
<spec-path> spec.
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-l, --logLevel Set the logging level for console.
[choices: "off", "json", "error", "warn", "info", "verbose", "debug", "silly"]
[default: "info"]
-f, --logFilepath Set the log file path. It must be an absolute filepath. By
default the logs will stored in a timestamp based log file
at "/home/ruowan/oav_output".
-p, --pretty Pretty print
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Semantic validation Semantic validation enforces correctness on the swagger specific elements. Such as paths and operations. Ensure the element definition meet the OpenApi 2.0 specification.
Model validation Model validation enforces correctness between example and swagger. It checks whether definitions for request parameters and responses, match an expected input/output payload of the service. Examples of issues: - required properties not sent in requests or responses; - defined types not matching the value provided in the payload; - constraints on properties not met; enumeration values that don’t match the value used by the service.
Model validation _requires_ example payloads (request/response) of the service, so the data can be matched with the defined models. See [x-ms-examples extension](https://github.com/Azure/azure-rest-api-specs/issues/648) on how to specify the examples/payloads. Swagger “examples” is also supported and data included there is validated as well. To get the most benefit from this tool, make sure to have the simplest and most complex examples possible as part of x-ms-examples.
- Please take a look at the redis-cache swagger spec as an example for providing "x-ms-examples" over [here](https://github.com/Azure/azure-rest-api-specs/blob/master/arm-redis/2016-04-01/swagger/redis.json#L45).
- The examples need to be provided in a separate file in the examples directory under the api-version directory `azure-rest-api-specs/arm-<yourService>/<api-version>/examples/<exampleName>.json`. You can take a look over [here](https://github.com/Azure/azure-rest-api-specs/tree/master/arm-redis/2016-04-01/examples) for the structure of examples.
- We require you to provide us a minimum (just required properties/parameters of the request/response) and a maximum (full blown) example. Feel free to provide more examples as deemed necessary.
- We have provided schemas for examples to be provided in the examples directory. It can be found over [here](https://github.com/Azure/autorest/blob/master/schema/example-schema.json). This will help you with intellisene and validation.
- If you are using **vscode** to edit your swaggers in the azure-rest-api-specs repo then everything should work out of the box as the schemas have been added in the `.vscode/settings.json` file over [here](https://github.com/Azure/azure-rest-api-specs/blob/master/.vscode/settings.json).
- If you are using **Visual Studio** then you can use the urls provided in the settings.json file and put them in the drop down list at the top of a json file when the file is opened in VS.
Swagger specs validation could be split in the following:
In the context of “azure-rest-api-specs” repo:
pipeline:
swagger-document/model-validator:
input: swagger-document/identity
OAV support run API test against Azure and validate request and response. You could define API scenario file which compose with several swagger example files and then use oav to execute it. For more details about API test, please refer to this API scenario documentation.
const liveValidatorOptions = {
git: {
url: "https://github.com/Azure/azure-rest-api-specs.git",
shouldClone: true,
},
directory: path.resolve(os.homedir(), "cloneRepo"),
swaggerPathsPattern: "/specification/**/resource-manager/**/*.json",
isPathCaseSensitive: false,
shouldModelImplicitDefaultResponse: true,
};
const apiValidator = new oav.LiveValidator(liveValidatorOptions);
await apiValidator.initialize(); // Note that for a large number of specs this can take some time.
// After `initialize()` finishes we are ready to validate
const validationResult = apiValidator.validateLiveRequestResponse(requestResponsePair);
Output of the OAV tool has been snapshotted and committed to the repo. The regression test may be run on a sample or all of https://github.com/azure/azure-rest-api-specs. If there are changes to the snapshots the build produces a git patch file as an artifact which may be used to update the snapshots.
Fast Regression (~10mins) is used for merge validation
Slow Regression (~1 hour) is run after merge and should be fixed if it fails
git apply <path to patch file>
