oauthd, also known as the 'oauth Daemon' is the open source version of OAuth.io's core.

What is it?

It is a solution based on node.js that enables you to set up and run your own stand-alone, completly free, web Background API Server.

Main features

This server will allows you to authenticate and to integrate the common API providers, with just three lines of JavaScript, completely abstracting away the complexity of OAuth integration. By using the oauth Daemon, you are free to focus your attention on product development instead of losing time on API integration using OAuth.

Exhaustive: compatible with 100+ providers

oauthd works with all your favorite platforms, whether social (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn...) or SaaS (Mailchimp, Paypal, Stripe...).

Simplified API calls

With oauthd, you can make API calls instead of dealing with complex OAuth flows. Abstract tokens with the 'Request API' and get user info in a unified way, no matter which provider you are using. The API also lets you perform CRUD actions on behalf of users.

Secured encrypted API

oauthd lets you choose an authorization flow that fits your needs (client-side or server-side). It secures providers API access with SSL encryption and allows you to specify domains/url restrictions for more security.

Integrate in less than 90 seconds

Through the oauthd default administration interface, you can start adding OAuth providers to your app and get a public key to start using these APIs right away.

Modular design

oauthd is highly extendable thanks to a plugin management system based on Git. Each plugin can brings its own layer of features. Anyone can create his own plugin and is free to share it with the Open Source Community. We are eager to see you contribute!

Default plugins are furnished to ensure a working minimum environment, with:

  • The request system plugin
  • The '/me' feature plugin
  • The default auth plugin, which lets you administrate oauthd
  • The default back office front plugin, which lets you manage apps, providers and access to other plugins' configuration from the browser

You can learn more about plugins development here.

Installation

Currently, oauthd relies on node.js, npm, redis and the npm package grunt-cli to work. Check out our quickstart tutorial to bootstrap your oauthd server.

As soon as you are done with pre-requisites, you can simply install oauthd from npm, by executing the following command:

(sudo) npm install -g oauthd

Once you've installed the oauthd npm package globally, you will have the oauthd command available in your shell. This command allows you to create new oauthd instances, start them, and manage their plugins.

Learn more about the oauthd configuration and the command line features.

There is also a Docker container for oauthd if you want to try running oauthd inside a VM: Docker hub repository.

Usage

You can use the oauthd server from you app directly through the API or use one of our SDKs:

Client side SDKs

  • JavaScript
  • iOS
  • Phonegap
  • Android

Server side SDKs

  • Nodejs
  • PHP
  • Go

Learn more about the oauthd apis and the oauthd-sdks.

Contact

Have a question?

Contributing to this project

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing.

License & Copyright

Copyright (C) 2017 Webshell SAS https://github.com/oauth-io/oauthd and other contributors

Licensed under the Apache License 2.0

