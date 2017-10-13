JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Exchange Middleware for OAuth2orize.

This module exchanges a JWT for an access token after authenticated, as defined by the JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Profiles for OAuth 2.0 draft. This module is modeled off of Google's OAuth 2.0 Server to Server Applications. This module can be used with the passport-oauth2-jwt-bearer module to create a JWT OAuth 2.0 exchange scenario server.

Install

npm install oauth2orize-jwt-bearer

Usage

Register Exchange Middleware

This exchange middleware is used to by clients to request an access token by using a JSON Web Token (JWT) generated by the client and verified by a Public Key stored on the OAuth 2.0 server. The exchange requires a verify callback, which accepts the client, JWT data and signature, then calls done providing a access token.

Key Generation Tips

generate private key openssl genrsa -out private.pem 1024

abstract public key openssl rsa -in private.pem -out public.pem -outform PEM -pubout

sign the data signing data: echo -n "data-to-sign" | openssl dgst -RSA-SHA256 -sign private.pem > signed

convert the signed file (binary) into base64 to be sent. base64 signed

var jwtBearer = require ( 'oauth2orize-jwt-bearer' ).Exchange; server.exchange( 'urn:ietf:params:oauth:grant-type:jwt-bearer' , jwtBearer( function ( client, data, signature, done ) { var crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) , fs = require ( 'fs' ) , pub = fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/public.pem' ).toString() , verifier = crypto.createVerify( "RSA-SHA256" ); verifier.update( JSON .stringify(data)); if (verifier.verify(pub, signature, 'base64' )) { var b64string = data; var buf = new Buffer(b64string, 'base64' ).toString( 'ascii' ); AccessToken.create(client, scope, function ( err, accessToken ) { if (err) { return done(err); } done( null , accessToken); }); } }));

Tests

npm install --dev make test

Credits

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2013 xTuple [http://www.xtuple.com/](http://www.xtuple.com/)