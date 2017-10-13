JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Exchange Middleware for OAuth2orize.
This module exchanges a JWT for an access token after authenticated, as defined by the JSON Web Token (JWT) Bearer Token Profiles for OAuth 2.0 draft. This module is modeled off of Google's OAuth 2.0 Server to Server Applications. This module can be used with the passport-oauth2-jwt-bearer module to create a JWT OAuth 2.0 exchange scenario server.
$ npm install oauth2orize-jwt-bearer
This exchange middleware is used to by clients to request an access token by using a JSON Web Token (JWT) generated by the client and verified by a Public Key stored on the OAuth 2.0 server. The exchange requires a verify callback, which accepts the client, JWT data and signature, then calls done providing a access token.
generate private key openssl genrsa -out private.pem 1024
abstract public key openssl rsa -in private.pem -out public.pem -outform PEM -pubout
sign the data signing data: echo -n "data-to-sign" | openssl dgst -RSA-SHA256 -sign private.pem > signed
convert the signed file (binary) into base64 to be sent. base64 signed
var jwtBearer = require('oauth2orize-jwt-bearer').Exchange;
server.exchange('urn:ietf:params:oauth:grant-type:jwt-bearer', jwtBearer(function(client, data, signature, done) {
var crypto = require('crypto')
, fs = require('fs') //load file system so you can grab the public key to read.
, pub = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/public.pem').toString() //load PEM format public key as string, should be clients public key
, verifier = crypto.createVerify("RSA-SHA256");
//verifier.update takes in a string of the data that is encrypted in the signature
verifier.update(JSON.stringify(data));
if (verifier.verify(pub, signature, 'base64')) {
//base64url decode data
var b64string = data;
var buf = new Buffer(b64string, 'base64').toString('ascii');
// TODO - verify client_id, scope and expiration are valid from the buf variable above
AccessToken.create(client, scope, function(err, accessToken) {
if (err) { return done(err); }
done(null, accessToken);
});
}
}));
$ npm install --dev
$ make test
Copyright (c) 2012-2013 xTuple [http://www.xtuple.com/](http://www.xtuple.com/)