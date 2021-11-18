openbase logo
oauth2orize

by Jared Hanson
1.11.1

OAuth 2.0 authorization server toolkit for Node.js.

Readme

OAuth2orize

OAuth2orize is an authorization server toolkit for Node.js. It provides a suite of middleware that, combined with Passport authentication strategies and application-specific route handlers, can be used to assemble a server that implements the OAuth 2.0 protocol.

Status: Build Coverage Dependencies

Install

$ npm install oauth2orize

Usage

OAuth 2.0 defines an authorization framework, allowing an extensible set of authorization grants to be exchanged for access tokens. Implementations are free to choose what grant types to support, by using bundled middleware to support common types or plugins to support extension types.

Create an OAuth Server

Call createServer() to create a new OAuth 2.0 server. This instance exposes middleware that will be mounted in routes, as well as configuration options.

var server = oauth2orize.createServer();

Register Grants

A client must obtain permission from a user before it is issued an access token. This permission is known as a grant, the most common type of which is an authorization code.

server.grant(oauth2orize.grant.code(function(client, redirectURI, user, ares, done) {
  var code = utils.uid(16);

  var ac = new AuthorizationCode(code, client.id, redirectURI, user.id, ares.scope);
  ac.save(function(err) {
    if (err) { return done(err); }
    return done(null, code);
  });
}));

OAuth2orize also bundles support for implicit token grants.

Register Exchanges

After a client has obtained an authorization grant from the user, that grant can be exchanged for an access token.

server.exchange(oauth2orize.exchange.code(function(client, code, redirectURI, done) {
  AuthorizationCode.findOne(code, function(err, code) {
    if (err) { return done(err); }
    if (client.id !== code.clientId) { return done(null, false); }
    if (redirectURI !== code.redirectUri) { return done(null, false); }

    var token = utils.uid(256);
    var at = new AccessToken(token, code.userId, code.clientId, code.scope);
    at.save(function(err) {
      if (err) { return done(err); }
      return done(null, token);
    });
  });
}));

OAuth2orize also bundles support for password and client credential grants. Additionally, bundled refresh token support allows expired access tokens to be renewed.

Implement Authorization Endpoint

When a client requests authorization, it will redirect the user to an authorization endpoint. The server must authenticate the user and obtain their permission.

app.get('/dialog/authorize',
  login.ensureLoggedIn(),
  server.authorize(function(clientID, redirectURI, done) {
    Clients.findOne(clientID, function(err, client) {
      if (err) { return done(err); }
      if (!client) { return done(null, false); }
      if (client.redirectUri != redirectURI) { return done(null, false); }
      return done(null, client, client.redirectURI);
    });
  }),
  function(req, res) {
    res.render('dialog', { transactionID: req.oauth2.transactionID,
                           user: req.user, client: req.oauth2.client });
  });

In this example, connect-ensure-login middleware is being used to make sure a user is authenticated before authorization proceeds. At that point, the application renders a dialog asking the user to grant access. The resulting form submission is processed using decision middleware.

app.post('/dialog/authorize/decision',
   login.ensureLoggedIn(),
   server.decision());

Based on the grant type requested by the client, the appropriate grant module registered above will be invoked to issue an authorization code.

Session Serialization

Obtaining the user's authorization involves multiple request/response pairs. During this time, an OAuth 2.0 transaction will be serialized to the session. Client serialization functions are registered to customize this process, which will typically be as simple as serializing the client ID, and finding the client by ID when deserializing.

server.serializeClient(function(client, done) {
  return done(null, client.id);
});

server.deserializeClient(function(id, done) {
  Clients.findOne(id, function(err, client) {
    if (err) { return done(err); }
    return done(null, client);
  });
});

Implement Token Endpoint

Once a user has approved access, the authorization grant can be exchanged by the client for an access token.

app.post('/token',
  passport.authenticate(['basic', 'oauth2-client-password'], { session: false }),
  server.token(),
  server.errorHandler());

Passport strategies are used to authenticate the client, in this case using either an HTTP Basic authentication header (as provided by passport-http) or client credentials in the request body (as provided by passport-oauth2-client-password).

Based on the grant type issued to the client, the appropriate exchange module registered above will be invoked to issue an access token. If an error occurs, errorHandler middleware will format an error response.

Implement API Endpoints

Once an access token has been issued, a client will use it to make API requests on behalf of the user.

app.get('/api/userinfo', 
  passport.authenticate('bearer', { session: false }),
  function(req, res) {
    res.json(req.user);
  });

In this example, bearer tokens are issued, which are then authenticated using an HTTP Bearer authentication header (as provided by passport-http-bearer)

Examples

This example demonstrates how to implement an OAuth service provider, complete with protected API access.

Debugging

oauth2orize uses the debug module. You can enable debugging messages on the console by doing export DEBUG=oauth2orize before running your application.

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2012-2021 Jared Hanson [https://www.jaredhanson.me/](https://www.jaredhanson.me/)

Jérémy Dos Santos
September 26, 2020


Hard to Use
Poor Documentation

