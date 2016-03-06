OAuth 2.0 provider toolkit for nodeJS with connect/express support. Supports all the four authorization flows: authorization code, implicit, client credentials, password.

One more oAuth 2.0 service provider? Yes!

Based on the final specification RFC6749

Fully customizable and extremely flexible

Test covered

Contains integration examples

Installation

npm install oauth20-provider

Usage

Look into ."/test/server/ directory" for working example with in-memory and redis storage models.

Step 1. Define your models and decision controller

By default module sets abstract models which should be redefined, library does not force any implementation.

Refresh token model

Refresh tokens are credentials used to obtain access tokens. Refresh tokens are issued to the client by the authorization server and are used to obtain a new access token when the current access token becomes invalid or expires, or to obtain additional access tokens with identical or narrower scope (access tokens may have a shorter lifetime and fewer permissions than authorized by the resource owner). Read more

Redefinable functions Look at "./lib/model/refreshToken.js" for further information.

Access token model

Access tokens are credentials used to access protected resources. An access token is a string representing an authorization issued to the client. The string is usually opaque to the client. Tokens represent specific scopes and durations of access, granted by the resource owner, and enforced by the resource server and authorization server. Read more

Redefinable functions Look at "./lib/model/accessToken.js" for further information.

Client model

Before initiating the protocol, the client registers with the authorization server. The means through which the client registers with the authorization server are beyond the scope of this specification but typically involve end-user interaction with an HTML registration form. Read more

Redefinable functions Look at "./lib/model/client.js" for further information.

Code model

The authorization code is obtained by using an authorization server as an intermediary between the client and resource owner. User only by authorization code flow, no need to initialize it if one don't use this grant. Read more

Redefinable functions Look at "./lib/model/code.js" for further information.

User model

User is a registered person in the service. Model should contain unique identifier, password and sometimes additional unique key (for example username/email). There is no common scheme for this type of object, feel free to implement it your way.

Redefinable functions Look at "./lib/model/user.js" for further information.

Decision controller

Page is used to ask user whether user agree or not to allow client to access his information with current scope. Controller should return POST form with decision parameter (0 - user does not allow, 1 - user allows).

Redefinable Look at "./lib/controller/authorization/decision.js" for further information.

Step 2. Inject and Define Endpoints

First of all include and initialize oauth20-provider library:

var oauth2lib = require ( 'oauth20-provider' ); var oauth2 = new oauth2lib({ log : { level : 2 }});

Library is compatible with express/connect servers, inject oauth2 into your server.

server.use(oauth2.inject());

Token endpoint

server.post( '/token' , oauth2.controller.token);

Authorization endpoint

server.get( '/authorization' , isAuthorized, oauth2.controller.authorization, function ( req, res ) { res.render( 'authorization' , { layout : false }); }); server.post( '/authorization' , isAuthorized, oauth2.controller.authorization);

Middleware isAuthorized is used to check user login. If user is not logged in - show authorization form instead. Simple implementation:

function isAuthorized ( req, res, next ) { if (req.session.authorized) next(); else { var params = req.query; params.backUrl = req.path; res.redirect( '/login?' + query.stringify(params)); } };

Step 3. Relax

Your authorization server is ready for work.

ToDo list and future plans

Add examples (mongodb, postgresql)

Allow multiple flows for single client (only 1 per client works well yet)

Add refresh token TTL

Implement proper "TTL" support for accessToken and scope objects

Add MAC token type

Allow client authentication via query parameters

More tests

More docs

Build example site

Check RFC once more

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Tim Shamilov

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.