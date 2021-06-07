openbase logo
oauth2-server-typescript

by oauthjs
5.0.0-dev.3 (see all)

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 Server/Provider with express in node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

54

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

oauth2-server

npm Version npm Downloads Test Status MIT Licensed

Complete, compliant and well tested module for implementing an OAuth2 server in Node.js.

Note: After a period of hiatus, this project is now back under active maintenance. Dependencies have been updated and bug fixes will land in v3 (current master). v4 will be mostly backwards compatible with no code changes required for users using a supported node release. More details in #621.

Installation

npm install oauth2-server

The oauth2-server module is framework-agnostic but there are several officially supported wrappers available for popular HTTP server frameworks such as Express and Koa. If you're using one of those frameworks it is strongly recommended to use the respective wrapper module instead of rolling your own.

Features

  • Supports authorization_code, client_credentials, refresh_token and password grant, as well as extension grants, with scopes.
  • Can be used with promises, Node-style callbacks, ES6 generators and async/await (using Babel).
  • Fully RFC 6749 and RFC 6750 compliant.
  • Implicitly supports any form of storage, e.g. PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Redis, etc.
  • Complete test suite.

Documentation

Documentation is hosted on Read the Docs.

Examples

Most users should refer to our Express or Koa examples.

More examples can be found here: https://github.com/14gasher/oauth-example

Upgrading from 2.x

This module has been rewritten using a promise-based approach, introducing changes to the API and model specification. v2.x is no longer supported.

Please refer to our 3.0 migration guide for more information.

Tests

To run the test suite, install dependencies, then run npm test:

npm install
npm test

