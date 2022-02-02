OAuth 2 mock server. Intended to be used for development or testing purposes.

When developing an application that exposes or consumes APIs that are secured with an OAuth 2 authorization scheme, a mechanism for issuing access tokens is needed. Frequently, a developer needs to create custom code that fakes the creation of tokens for testing purposes, and these tokens cannot be properly verified, since there is no actual entity issuing those tokens.

The purpose of this package is to provide an easily configurable OAuth 2 server, that can be set up and teared down at will, and can be programmatically run while performing automated tests.

Warning: This tool is not intended to be used as an actual OAuth 2 server. It lacks many features that would be required in a proper implementation.

Development prerequisites

How to use

Installation

Add it to your Node.js project as a development dependency:

With yarn...

yarn add -D oauth2-mock-server

...or with npm

npm install --save-dev oauth2-mock-server

Quickstart

Here is an example for creating and running a server instance with a single random RSA key:

const { OAuth2Server } = require ( 'oauth2-mock-server' ); let server = new OAuth2Server(); await server.issuer.keys.generate( 'RS256' ); await server.start( 8080 , 'localhost' ); console .log( 'Issuer URL:' , server.issuer.url); await server.stop();

Any number of existing JSON-formatted keys can be added to the keystore.

await server.issuer.keys.add({ kid : 'some-key' , alg : 'RS256' , kty : 'RSA' , });

JSON Web Tokens (JWT) can be built programmatically:

const request = require ( 'request' ); let token = await server.issuer.buildToken(); request.get( 'https://server.example.com/api/endpoint' , { auth : { bearer : token } }, function callback ( err, res, body ) { } );

Supported JWK formats

Algorithm kty alg RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 RSA RS256, RS384, RS512 RSASSA-PSS RSA PS256, PS384, PS512 ECDSA EC ES256, ES256K, ES384, ES512 Edwards-curve DSA OKP EdDSA (Ed25519 / Ed448)

Customization hooks

It also provides a convenient way, through event emitters, to programmatically customize the server processing. This is particularly useful when expecting the OIDC service to behave in a specific way on one single test:

The JWT access token service.once( 'beforeTokenSigning' , (token, _req) => { const timestamp = Math .floor( Date .now() / 1000 ); token.payload.exp = timestamp + 400 ; }); const basicAuth = require ( 'basic-auth' ); service.once( 'beforeTokenSigning' , (token, req) => { const credentials = basicAuth(req); const clientId = credentials ? credentials.name : req.body.client_id; token.payload.client_id = clientId; });

The token endpoint response body and status service.once( 'beforeResponse' , (tokenEndpointResponse, req) => { tokenEndpointResponse.body = { error : 'invalid_grant' , }; tokenEndpointResponse.statusCode = 400 ; });

The userinfo endpoint response body and status service.once( 'beforeUserinfo' , (userInfoResponse, req) => { userInfoResponse.body = { error : 'invalid_token' , error_message : 'token is expired' , }; userInfoResponse.statusCode = 401 ; });

The revoke endpoint response body and status service.once( 'beforeRevoke' , (revokeResponse, req) => { revokeResponse.body = { result : 'revoked' , }; });

The authorization endpoint redirect uri and query parameters service.once( 'beforeAuthorizeRedirect' , (authorizeRedirectUri, req) => { authorizeRedirectUri.url.searchParams.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); });

The end session endpoint post logout redirect uri service.once( 'beforePostLogoutRedirect' , (postLogoutRedirectUri, req) => { postLogoutRedirectUri.url.searchParams.set( 'foo' , 'bar' ); });

The introspect endpoint response body service.once( 'beforeIntrospect' , (introspectResponse, req) => { introspectResponse.body = { active : true , scope : "read write email" , client_id : "<client_id>" , username : "dummy" , exp : 1643712575 }; });

HTTPS support

It also provides basic HTTPS support, an optional cert and key can be supplied to start the server with SSL/TLS using the in-built NodeJS HTTPS module.

We recommend using a package to create a locally trusted certificate, like mkcert.

let server = new OAuth2Server( 'test-assets/mock-auth/key.pem' , 'test-assets/mock-auth/cert.pem' );

NOTE: Enabling HTTPS will also update the issuer URL to reflect the current protocol.

Supported endpoints

GET /.well-known/openid-configuration

Returns the OpenID Provider Configuration Information for the server.

GET /jwks

Returns the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) of all the keys configured in the server.

POST /token

Issues access tokens. Currently, this endpoint is limited to:

No authentication

Client Credentials grant

Resource Owner Password Credentials grant

Authorization code grant

Refresh token grant

GET /authorize

It simulates the user authentication. It will automatically redirect to the callback endpoint sent as parameter. It currently supports only 'code' response_type.

GET /userinfo

It provides extra userinfo claims.

POST /revoke

It simulates a token revocation. This endpoint should always return 200 as stated by RFC 7009.

GET /endsession

It simulates the end session endpoint. It will automatically redirect to the post_logout_redirect_uri sent as parameter.

POST /introspect

It simulates the token introspection endpoint.

Command-Line Interface

The server can be run from the command line. You can either install it globally:

npm install -g oauth2-mock-server oauth2-mock-server --help

or run it directly:

npx oauth2-mock-server --help

Attributions