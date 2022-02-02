oauth2-mock-server
OAuth 2 mock server. Intended to be used for development or testing purposes.
When developing an application that exposes or consumes APIs that are secured with an OAuth 2 authorization scheme, a mechanism for issuing access tokens is needed. Frequently, a developer needs to create custom code that fakes the creation of tokens for testing purposes, and these tokens cannot be properly verified, since there is no actual entity issuing those tokens.
The purpose of this package is to provide an easily configurable OAuth 2 server, that can be set up and teared down at will, and can be programmatically run while performing automated tests.
Warning: This tool is not intended to be used as an actual OAuth 2 server. It lacks many features that would be required in a proper implementation.
Add it to your Node.js project as a development dependency:
With yarn...
yarn add -D oauth2-mock-server
...or with npm
npm install --save-dev oauth2-mock-server
Here is an example for creating and running a server instance with a single random RSA key:
const { OAuth2Server } = require('oauth2-mock-server');
let server = new OAuth2Server();
// Generate a new RSA key and add it to the keystore
await server.issuer.keys.generate('RS256');
// Start the server
await server.start(8080, 'localhost');
console.log('Issuer URL:', server.issuer.url); // -> http://localhost:8080
// Do some work with the server
// ...
// Stop the server
await server.stop();
Any number of existing JSON-formatted keys can be added to the keystore.
// Add an existing JWK key to the keystore
await server.issuer.keys.add({
kid: 'some-key',
alg: 'RS256',
kty: 'RSA',
// ...
});
JSON Web Tokens (JWT) can be built programmatically:
const request = require('request');
// Build a new token
let token = await server.issuer.buildToken();
// Call a remote API with the token
request.get(
'https://server.example.com/api/endpoint',
{ auth: { bearer: token } },
function callback(err, res, body) {
/* ... */
}
);
|Algorithm
|kty
|alg
|RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5
|RSA
|RS256, RS384, RS512
|RSASSA-PSS
|RSA
|PS256, PS384, PS512
|ECDSA
|EC
|ES256, ES256K, ES384, ES512
|Edwards-curve DSA
|OKP
|EdDSA (Ed25519 / Ed448)
It also provides a convenient way, through event emitters, to programmatically customize the server processing. This is particularly useful when expecting the OIDC service to behave in a specific way on one single test:
The JWT access token
// Modify the expiration time on next token produced
service.once('beforeTokenSigning', (token, _req) => {
const timestamp = Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000);
token.payload.exp = timestamp + 400;
});
// Add the client ID to a token
const basicAuth = require('basic-auth');
service.once('beforeTokenSigning', (token, req) => {
const credentials = basicAuth(req);
const clientId = credentials ? credentials.name : req.body.client_id;
token.payload.client_id = clientId;
});
The token endpoint response body and status
// Force the oidc service to provide an invalid_grant response on next call to the token endpoint
service.once('beforeResponse', (tokenEndpointResponse, req) => {
tokenEndpointResponse.body = {
error: 'invalid_grant',
};
tokenEndpointResponse.statusCode = 400;
});
The userinfo endpoint response body and status
// Force the oidc service to provide an error on next call to userinfo endpoint
service.once('beforeUserinfo', (userInfoResponse, req) => {
userInfoResponse.body = {
error: 'invalid_token',
error_message: 'token is expired',
};
userInfoResponse.statusCode = 401;
});
The revoke endpoint response body and status
// Simulates a custom token revocation body
service.once('beforeRevoke', (revokeResponse, req) => {
revokeResponse.body = {
result: 'revoked',
};
});
The authorization endpoint redirect uri and query parameters
// Modify the uri and query parameters before the authorization redirect
service.once('beforeAuthorizeRedirect', (authorizeRedirectUri, req) => {
authorizeRedirectUri.url.searchParams.set('foo', 'bar');
});
The end session endpoint post logout redirect uri
// Modify the uri and query parameters before the post_logout_redirect_uri redirect
service.once('beforePostLogoutRedirect', (postLogoutRedirectUri, req) => {
postLogoutRedirectUri.url.searchParams.set('foo', 'bar');
});
The introspect endpoint response body
// Simulate a custom token introspection response body
service.once('beforeIntrospect', (introspectResponse, req) => {
introspectResponse.body = {
active: true,
scope: "read write email",
client_id: "<client_id>",
username: "dummy",
exp: 1643712575
};
});
It also provides basic HTTPS support, an optional cert and key can be supplied to start the server with SSL/TLS using the in-built NodeJS HTTPS module.
We recommend using a package to create a locally trusted certificate, like mkcert.
let server = new OAuth2Server(
'test-assets/mock-auth/key.pem',
'test-assets/mock-auth/cert.pem'
);
NOTE: Enabling HTTPS will also update the issuer URL to reflect the current protocol.
/.well-known/openid-configuration
Returns the OpenID Provider Configuration Information for the server.
/jwks
Returns the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS) of all the keys configured in the server.
/token
Issues access tokens. Currently, this endpoint is limited to:
/authorize
It simulates the user authentication. It will automatically redirect to the callback endpoint sent as parameter. It currently supports only 'code' response_type.
/userinfo
It provides extra userinfo claims.
/revoke
It simulates a token revocation. This endpoint should always return 200 as stated by RFC 7009.
/endsession
It simulates the end session endpoint. It will automatically redirect to the post_logout_redirect_uri sent as parameter.
/introspect
It simulates the token introspection endpoint.
The server can be run from the command line. You can either install it globally:
npm install -g oauth2-mock-server
oauth2-mock-server --help
or run it directly:
npx oauth2-mock-server --help