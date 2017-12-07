npm:
npm install oauth-signature
bower:
bower install oauth-signature
Add a
<script> to your
index.html:
<script src="/bower_components/oauth-signature/dist/oauth-signature.js"></script>
To generate the OAuth signature call the following method:
oauthSignature.generate(httpMethod, url, parameters, consumerSecret, tokenSecret, options)
tokenSecret is optional
options is optional
the default
options parameter is as follows
var options = {
encodeSignature: true // will encode the signature following the RFC 3986 Spec by default
}
The following is an example on how to generate the signature for the reference sample as defined in
var httpMethod = 'GET',
url = 'http://photos.example.net/photos',
parameters = {
oauth_consumer_key : 'dpf43f3p2l4k3l03',
oauth_token : 'nnch734d00sl2jdk',
oauth_nonce : 'kllo9940pd9333jh',
oauth_timestamp : '1191242096',
oauth_signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1',
oauth_version : '1.0',
file : 'vacation.jpg',
size : 'original'
},
consumerSecret = 'kd94hf93k423kf44',
tokenSecret = 'pfkkdhi9sl3r4s00',
// generates a RFC 3986 encoded, BASE64 encoded HMAC-SHA1 hash
encodedSignature = oauthSignature.generate(httpMethod, url, parameters, consumerSecret, tokenSecret),
// generates a BASE64 encode HMAC-SHA1 hash
signature = oauthSignature.generate(httpMethod, url, parameters, consumerSecret, tokenSecret,
{ encodeSignature: false});
The
encodedSignature variable will contain the RFC 3986 encoded, BASE64 encoded HMAC-SHA1 hash, ready to be used as a query parameter in a request:
tR3%2BTy81lMeYAr%2FFid0kMTYa%2FWM%3D.
The
signature variable will contain the BASE64 HMAC-SHA1 hash, without encoding:
tR3+Ty81lMeYAr/Fid0kMTYa/WM=.
Use the generated signature to populate the
oauth_signature parameter to sign a protected resource as per RFC.
Example GET request using query string parameters:
http://photos.example.net/photos?file=vacation.jpg&size=original&oauth_consumer_key=dpf43f3p2l4k3l03&oauth_token=nnch734d00sl2jdk&oauth_signature_method=HMAC-SHA1&oauth_signature=tR3%2BTy81lMeYAr%2FFid0kMTYa%2FWM%3D&oauth_timestamp=1191242096&oauth_nonce=kllo9940pd9333jh&oauth_version=1.0
This project has an extensive test coverage for all the corner cases present in the OAuth specifications (RFC 5843 + Errata ID 2550 and OAuth.net community-based specification)
Take a look at the test file src/app/signature.tests.js
The tests can be executed in your browser or in node
Open the file src/test-runner.html in your browser
You can also run them live: src/test-runner.html
Execute
npm test in the console
If you want to make a working experiment you can use the live version of the OAuth signature page at this url: http://bettiolo.github.io/oauth-reference-page/
And you can hit the echo OAuth endpoints at this url: http://echo.lab.madgex.com/
foo and value
bar
A url similar to this one will be generated:
http://echo.lab.madgex.com/echo.ashx?foo=bar&oauth_consumer_key=key&oauth_nonce=643377115&oauth_signature_method=HMAC-SHA1&oauth_timestamp=1410807318&oauth_token=accesskey&oauth_version=1.0&oauth_signature=zCmKoF9rVlNxAkD8wUCizFUajs4%3D
Click on the generated link on the right hand side and you will see the echo server returning
foo=bar
npm run update
Update them via
npm but also manually in
test-runner.html
npm version [major|minor|patch]
git push
git push --tags