oauth-signature

by Marco Bettiolo
1.5.0 (see all)

JavaScript OAuth 1.0a signature generator (RFC 5849) for node and the browser

Documentation
Readme

OAuth 1.0a signature generator for node and the browser

Compliant with RFC 5843 + Errata ID 2550 and community spec

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install oauth-signature

Install with bower:

bower install oauth-signature

Add a <script> to your index.html:

<script src="/bower_components/oauth-signature/dist/oauth-signature.js"></script>

Usage

To generate the OAuth signature call the following method:

oauthSignature.generate(httpMethod, url, parameters, consumerSecret, tokenSecret, options)
  • tokenSecret is optional
  • options is optional

the default options parameter is as follows

var options = {
    encodeSignature: true // will encode the signature following the RFC 3986 Spec by default
}

Example

The following is an example on how to generate the signature for the reference sample as defined in 

var httpMethod = 'GET',
    url = 'http://photos.example.net/photos',
    parameters = {
        oauth_consumer_key : 'dpf43f3p2l4k3l03',
        oauth_token : 'nnch734d00sl2jdk',
        oauth_nonce : 'kllo9940pd9333jh',
        oauth_timestamp : '1191242096',
        oauth_signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1',
        oauth_version : '1.0',
        file : 'vacation.jpg',
        size : 'original'
    },
    consumerSecret = 'kd94hf93k423kf44',
    tokenSecret = 'pfkkdhi9sl3r4s00',
    // generates a RFC 3986 encoded, BASE64 encoded HMAC-SHA1 hash
    encodedSignature = oauthSignature.generate(httpMethod, url, parameters, consumerSecret, tokenSecret),
    // generates a BASE64 encode HMAC-SHA1 hash
    signature = oauthSignature.generate(httpMethod, url, parameters, consumerSecret, tokenSecret,
        { encodeSignature: false});

The encodedSignature variable will contain the RFC 3986 encoded, BASE64 encoded HMAC-SHA1 hash, ready to be used as a query parameter in a request: tR3%2BTy81lMeYAr%2FFid0kMTYa%2FWM%3D.

The signature variable will contain the BASE64 HMAC-SHA1 hash, without encoding: tR3+Ty81lMeYAr/Fid0kMTYa/WM=.

Requesting a protected resource

Use the generated signature to populate the oauth_signature parameter to sign a protected resource as per RFC.

Example GET request using query string parameters:

http://photos.example.net/photos?file=vacation.jpg&size=original&oauth_consumer_key=dpf43f3p2l4k3l03&oauth_token=nnch734d00sl2jdk&oauth_signature_method=HMAC-SHA1&oauth_signature=tR3%2BTy81lMeYAr%2FFid0kMTYa%2FWM%3D&oauth_timestamp=1191242096&oauth_nonce=kllo9940pd9333jh&oauth_version=1.0

Advantages

This project has an extensive test coverage for all the corner cases present in the OAuth specifications (RFC 5843 + Errata ID 2550 and OAuth.net community-based specification)

Take a look at the test file src/app/signature.tests.js

How do I run tests?

The tests can be executed in your browser or in node

Browser

Open the file src/test-runner.html in your browser

You can also run them live: src/test-runner.html

Node

Execute npm test in the console

Live example

If you want to make a working experiment you can use the live version of the OAuth signature page at this url: http://bettiolo.github.io/oauth-reference-page/

And you can hit the echo OAuth endpoints at this url: http://echo.lab.madgex.com/

  • url: http://echo.lab.madgex.com/echo.ashx
  • consumer key: key
  • consumer secret: secret
  • token: accesskey
  • token secret: accesssecret
  • nonce: IMPORTANT! generate a new one at EACH request otherwise you will get a 400 Bad Request
  • timestamp: IMPORTANT! refresh the timestamp before each call
  • fields: add a field with name foo and value bar

A url similar to this one will be generated: http://echo.lab.madgex.com/echo.ashx?foo=bar&oauth_consumer_key=key&oauth_nonce=643377115&oauth_signature_method=HMAC-SHA1&oauth_timestamp=1410807318&oauth_token=accesskey&oauth_version=1.0&oauth_signature=zCmKoF9rVlNxAkD8wUCizFUajs4%3D

Click on the generated link on the right hand side and you will see the echo server returning foo=bar

Maintenance

Updating uri-js/js-url

npm run update

Updating chai/mocha

Update them via npm but also manually in test-runner.html

Publish a new version

npm version [major|minor|patch]
git push
git push --tags

