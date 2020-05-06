AngularJS directive for OAuth 2.0

AngularJS directive for the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow.

Contributing

Fork the repo on github and send a pull requests with topic branches. Do not forget to provide specs and test cases to your contribution. Please also update gh-pages branch with documentation when applicable.

Setup

Fork and clone the repository

Run npm install && bower install

OAuth 2.0 supported grant types

We support both OAuth 2.0 Authorization code Flow and the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow.

Authorization code flow

See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749#section-4.1

To use the Authorization code flow set response-type="code" in the oauth directive.

Implicit flow

See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749#section-4.2

To use the Implicit flow set response-type="token" in the oauth directive.

Unit tests (karma)

npm install && bower install

Install PhantomJS then run sudo ln -s ~/phantomjs-VERSION/bin/phantomjs /usr/bin/phantomjs

grunt karma:unit

Creating your own distribution

grunt build

The new distribution files will be created in the dist/ folder.

Coding guidelines

Follow github guidelines.

Feedback

Use the issue tracker for bugs. Mail or Tweet us for any idea that can improve the project.

Authors

Project created and released as open-source thanks to Lelylan.

Contributors

Special thanks to all contributors for submitting patches.

TODO

◻️ OAuth 2.0 Authorization code Flow

