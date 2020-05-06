openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17

GitHub Stars

369

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular OAuth

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

AngularJS directive for OAuth 2.0 Build Status

AngularJS directive for the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow.

Documentation

oauth-ng

Contributing

Fork the repo on github and send a pull requests with topic branches. Do not forget to provide specs and test cases to your contribution. Please also update gh-pages branch with documentation when applicable.

Setup

  • Fork and clone the repository
  • Run npm install && bower install

OAuth 2.0 supported grant types

We support both OAuth 2.0 Authorization code Flow and the OAuth 2.0 Implicit Flow.

Authorization code flow

See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749#section-4.1

To use the Authorization code flow set response-type="code" in the oauth directive.

Implicit flow

See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6749#section-4.2

To use the Implicit flow set response-type="token" in the oauth directive.

Unit tests (karma)

npm install && bower install

  • Install PhantomJS then run sudo ln -s ~/phantomjs-VERSION/bin/phantomjs /usr/bin/phantomjs
  • grunt karma:unit

Creating your own distribution

  • grunt build

The new distribution files will be created in the dist/ folder.

Coding guidelines

Follow github guidelines.

Feedback

Use the issue tracker for bugs. Mail or Tweet us for any idea that can improve the project.

Authors

Project created and released as open-source thanks to Lelylan.

Contributors

Special thanks to all contributors for submitting patches.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG

TODO

◻️ OAuth 2.0 Authorization code Flow

Copyright (c) 2014 Lelylan. See LICENSE for details.

November 5, 2020

