OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization

OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization for Node and Browser

Send OAuth request with your favorite HTTP client (request, jQuery.ajax...)

No more headache about OAuth 1.0a's stuff or "oauth_consumer_key, oauth_nonce, oauth_signature...." parameters, just use your familiar HTTP client to send OAuth requests.

Tested on some popular OAuth 1.0a services:

Twitter

Flickr

Bitbucket

Openbankproject(HMAC-SHA256)

Quick Start

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) const OAuth = require ( 'oauth-1.0a' ) const oauth = OAuth({ consumer : { key : '<your consumer key>' , secret : '<your consumer secret>' }, signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1' , hash_function(base_string, key) { return crypto .createHmac( 'sha1' , key) .update(base_string) .digest( 'base64' ) }, })

Get OAuth request data that can be easily used with your http client:

oauth.authorize(request, token)

Or if you want to get as a header key-value pair:

oauth.toHeader(oauth_data)

Crypto

Starting with version 2.0.0 , crypto/hash stuff is separated. oauth-1.0a will use your hash_function to sign.

Example

const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) function hash_function_sha1 ( base_string, key ) { return crypto .createHmac( 'sha1' , key) .update(base_string) .digest( 'base64' ) } const oauth = OAuth({ consumer : { key : '<your consumer key>' , secret : '<your consumer secret>' }, signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1' , hash_function : hash_function_sha1, })

sha1: crypto.createHmac('sha1', key).update(base_string).digest('base64');

sha256: crypto.createHmac('sha256', key).update(base_string).digest('base64');

Browser

Using Google's CryptoJS

sha1: CryptoJS.HmacSHA1(base_string, key).toString(CryptoJS.enc.Base64);

sha256: CryptoJS.HmacSHA256(base_string, key).toString(CryptoJS.enc.Base64);

Installation

$ npm install oauth-1.0a --production

You can use the native crypto package for hash_function .

. It is possible for Node.js to be built without including support for the crypto module. In such cases, calling require('crypto') will result in an error being thrown.

will result in an error being thrown. You can use your own hash function which has format as:

function (base_string, key) return <string>

Browser

Download oauth-1.0a.js here

And also your crypto lib. For example CryptoJS

< script src = "http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/rollups/hmac-sha1.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/rollups/hmac-sha256.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/components/enc-base64-min.js" > </ script > < script src = "oauth-1.0a.js" > </ script >

Example

Work with the request library (Node.js):

const request = require ( 'request' ) const OAuth = require ( 'oauth-1.0a' ) const crypto = require ( 'crypto' ) const oauth = OAuth({ consumer : { key : 'xvz1evFS4wEEPTGEFPHBog' , secret : 'kAcSOqF21Fu85e7zjz7ZN2U4ZRhfV3WpwPAoE3Z7kBw' , }, signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1' , hash_function(base_string, key) { return crypto .createHmac( 'sha1' , key) .update(base_string) .digest( 'base64' ) }, }) const request_data = { url : 'https://api.twitter.com/1/statuses/update.json?include_entities=true' , method : 'POST' , data : { status : 'Hello Ladies + Gentlemen, a signed OAuth request!' }, } const token = { key : '370773112-GmHxMAgYyLbNEtIKZeRNFsMKPR9EyMZeS9weJAEb' , secret : 'LswwdoUaIvS8ltyTt5jkRh4J50vUPVVHtR2YPi5kE' , } request( { url : request_data.url, method : request_data.method, form : oauth.authorize(request_data, token), }, function ( error, response, body ) { } )

Or if you want to send OAuth data in request's header:

request( { url : request_data.url, method : request_data.method, form : request_data.data, headers : oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data, token)), }, function ( error, response, body ) { } )

Caution: Please make sure you understand what happens when using OAuth protocol on the client side here

const oauth = OAuth({ consumer : { key : 'xvz1evFS4wEEPTGEFPHBog' , secret : 'kAcSOqF21Fu85e7zjz7ZN2U4ZRhfV3WpwPAoE3Z7kBw' , }, signature_method : 'HMAC-SHA1' , hash_function(base_string, key) { return CryptoJS.HmacSHA1(base_string, key).toString(CryptoJS.enc.Base64) }, }) const request_data = { url : 'https://api.twitter.com/1/statuses/update.json?include_entities=true' , method : 'POST' , data : { status : 'Hello Ladies + Gentlemen, a signed OAuth request!' }, } const token = { key : '370773112-GmHxMAgYyLbNEtIKZeRNFsMKPR9EyMZeS9weJAEb' , secret : 'LswwdoUaIvS8ltyTt5jkRh4J50vUPVVHtR2YPi5kE' , } $.ajax({ url : request_data.url, type : request_data.method, data : oauth.authorize(request_data, token), }).done( function ( data ) { })

Or if you want to send OAuth data in request's header:

$.ajax({ url : request_data.url, type : request_data.method, data : request_data.data, headers : oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data, token)), }).done( function ( data ) { })

.authorize(/ options /)

url: String

method: String default 'GET'

default data: Object any custom data you want to send with, including extra oauth option oauth_* as oauth_callback, oauth_version...

any custom data you want to send with, including extra oauth option as oauth_callback, oauth_version... includeBodyHash: Boolean default false set to true if you want oauth_body_hash signing (you will need to have define the body_hash_function in most cases - for HMAC-SHA1 Oauth signature method, the body_hash_function should return a SHA1 hash).

const request_data = { url : 'https://bitbucket.org/api/1.0/oauth/request_token' , method : 'POST' , data : { oauth_callback : 'http://www.ddo.me' }, }

.toHeader(/ signed data /)

Convert signed data into headers:

$.ajax({ url : request_data.url, type : request_data.method, data : request_data.data, headers : oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data, token)), }).done( function ( data ) { })

Init Options

const oauth = OAuth( )

consumer : Object Required your consumer keys

{ key : <your consumer key>, secret: <your consumer secret> }

signature_method : String default 'PLAINTEXT'

: default hash_function : Function if signature_method = 'PLAINTEXT' default return key

: if = default body_hash_function : Function default to hash_function

: default to nonce_length : Int default 32

: default version : String default '1.0'

: default parameter_seperator : String for header only, default ', ' . Note that there is a space after ,

: for header only, default . Note that there is a space after realm : String

: last_ampersand : Bool default true . For some services if there is no Token Secret then no need & at the end. Check oauth doc for more information

oauth_signature is set to the concatenated encoded values of the Consumer Secret and Token Secret, separated by a '&' character (ASCII code 38), even if either secret is empty

Notes

Some OAuth requests without token use .authorize(request_data) instead of .authorize(request_data, {})

instead of Or just token key only .authorize(request_data, {key: 'xxxxx'})

Want easier? Take a look: Node.js: oauth-request jquery: soon



Client Side Usage Caution

OAuth is based around allowing tools and websites to talk to each other. However, JavaScript running in web browsers is hampered by security restrictions that prevent code running on one website from accessing data stored or served on another.

Before you start hacking, make sure you understand the limitations posed by cross-domain XMLHttpRequest.

On the bright side, some platforms use JavaScript as their language, but enable the programmer to access other web sites. Examples include:

Google/Firefox/Safari extensions

Google Gadgets

Microsoft Sidebar

For those platforms, this library should come in handy.

License

MIT