OAuth 1.0a Request Authorization for Node and Browser
Send OAuth request with your favorite HTTP client (request, jQuery.ajax...)
No more headache about OAuth 1.0a's stuff or "oauth_consumer_key, oauth_nonce, oauth_signature...." parameters, just use your familiar HTTP client to send OAuth requests.
Tested on some popular OAuth 1.0a services:
const crypto = require('crypto')
const OAuth = require('oauth-1.0a')
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: { key: '<your consumer key>', secret: '<your consumer secret>' },
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
hash_function(base_string, key) {
return crypto
.createHmac('sha1', key)
.update(base_string)
.digest('base64')
},
})
Get OAuth request data that can be easily used with your http client:
oauth.authorize(request, token)
Or if you want to get as a header key-value pair:
oauth.toHeader(oauth_data)
Starting with version
2.0.0, crypto/hash stuff is separated.
oauth-1.0a will use your
hash_function to sign.
const crypto = require('crypto')
function hash_function_sha1(base_string, key) {
return crypto
.createHmac('sha1', key)
.update(base_string)
.digest('base64')
}
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: { key: '<your consumer key>', secret: '<your consumer secret>' },
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
hash_function: hash_function_sha1,
})
crypto.createHmac('sha1', key).update(base_string).digest('base64');
crypto.createHmac('sha256', key).update(base_string).digest('base64');
Using Google's CryptoJS
CryptoJS.HmacSHA1(base_string, key).toString(CryptoJS.enc.Base64);
CryptoJS.HmacSHA256(base_string, key).toString(CryptoJS.enc.Base64);
$ npm install oauth-1.0a --production
hash_function.
require('crypto') will result in an error being thrown.
function(base_string, key) return <string>
Download oauth-1.0a.js here
And also your crypto lib. For example CryptoJS
<!-- sha1 -->
<script src="http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/rollups/hmac-sha1.js"></script>
<!-- sha256 -->
<script src="http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/rollups/hmac-sha256.js"></script>
<script src="http://crypto-js.googlecode.com/svn/tags/3.1.2/build/components/enc-base64-min.js"></script>
<script src="oauth-1.0a.js"></script>
// Dependencies
const request = require('request')
const OAuth = require('oauth-1.0a')
const crypto = require('crypto')
// Initialize
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: {
key: 'xvz1evFS4wEEPTGEFPHBog',
secret: 'kAcSOqF21Fu85e7zjz7ZN2U4ZRhfV3WpwPAoE3Z7kBw',
},
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
hash_function(base_string, key) {
return crypto
.createHmac('sha1', key)
.update(base_string)
.digest('base64')
},
})
const request_data = {
url: 'https://api.twitter.com/1/statuses/update.json?include_entities=true',
method: 'POST',
data: { status: 'Hello Ladies + Gentlemen, a signed OAuth request!' },
}
// Note: The token is optional for some requests
const token = {
key: '370773112-GmHxMAgYyLbNEtIKZeRNFsMKPR9EyMZeS9weJAEb',
secret: 'LswwdoUaIvS8ltyTt5jkRh4J50vUPVVHtR2YPi5kE',
}
request(
{
url: request_data.url,
method: request_data.method,
form: oauth.authorize(request_data, token),
},
function(error, response, body) {
// Process your data here
}
)
Or if you want to send OAuth data in request's header:
request(
{
url: request_data.url,
method: request_data.method,
form: request_data.data,
headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data, token)),
},
function(error, response, body) {
// Process your data here
}
)
Caution: Please make sure you understand what happens when using OAuth protocol on the client side here
// Initialize
const oauth = OAuth({
consumer: {
key: 'xvz1evFS4wEEPTGEFPHBog',
secret: 'kAcSOqF21Fu85e7zjz7ZN2U4ZRhfV3WpwPAoE3Z7kBw',
},
signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
hash_function(base_string, key) {
return CryptoJS.HmacSHA1(base_string, key).toString(CryptoJS.enc.Base64)
},
})
const request_data = {
url: 'https://api.twitter.com/1/statuses/update.json?include_entities=true',
method: 'POST',
data: { status: 'Hello Ladies + Gentlemen, a signed OAuth request!' },
}
// Note: The token is optional for some requests
const token = {
key: '370773112-GmHxMAgYyLbNEtIKZeRNFsMKPR9EyMZeS9weJAEb',
secret: 'LswwdoUaIvS8ltyTt5jkRh4J50vUPVVHtR2YPi5kE',
}
$.ajax({
url: request_data.url,
type: request_data.method,
data: oauth.authorize(request_data, token),
}).done(function(data) {
// Process your data here
})
Or if you want to send OAuth data in request's header:
$.ajax({
url: request_data.url,
type: request_data.method,
data: request_data.data,
headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data, token)),
}).done(function(data) {
// Process your data here
})
String
String default
'GET'
Object any custom data you want to send with, including extra oauth option
oauth_* as oauth_callback, oauth_version...
Boolean default
false set to true if you want
oauth_body_hash signing (you will need to have define the
body_hash_function in most cases - for HMAC-SHA1 Oauth signature method, the
body_hash_function should return a SHA1 hash).
const request_data = {
url: 'https://bitbucket.org/api/1.0/oauth/request_token',
method: 'POST',
data: { oauth_callback: 'http://www.ddo.me' },
}
Convert signed data into headers:
$.ajax({
url: request_data.url,
type: request_data.method,
data: request_data.data,
headers: oauth.toHeader(oauth.authorize(request_data, token)),
}).done(function(data) {
// Process your data here
})
const oauth = OAuth(/* options */)
consumer:
Object
Required your consumer keys
{
key: <your consumer key>,
secret: <your consumer secret>
}
signature_method:
String default
'PLAINTEXT'
hash_function:
Function if
signature_method =
'PLAINTEXT' default
return key
body_hash_function:
Function default to
hash_function
nonce_length:
Int default
32
version:
String default
'1.0'
parameter_seperator:
String for header only, default
', '. Note that there is a space after
,
realm:
String
last_ampersand:
Bool default
true. For some services if there is no Token Secret then no need
& at the end. Check oauth doc for more information
oauth_signature is set to the concatenated encoded values of the Consumer Secret and Token Secret, separated by a '&' character (ASCII code 38), even if either secret is empty
.authorize(request_data) instead of
.authorize(request_data, {})
.authorize(request_data, {key: 'xxxxx'})
OAuth is based around allowing tools and websites to talk to each other. However, JavaScript running in web browsers is hampered by security restrictions that prevent code running on one website from accessing data stored or served on another.
Before you start hacking, make sure you understand the limitations posed by cross-domain XMLHttpRequest.
On the bright side, some platforms use JavaScript as their language, but enable the programmer to access other web sites. Examples include:
For those platforms, this library should come in handy.
MIT