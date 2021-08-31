Generate basic unit test scaffolding for your OpenAPI specification.
oatts is based off of the swagger-test-templates module and the lessons learned during its development.
This is a work in progress.
The goal of
oatts is to provide a standalone module for generating Node.js unit test code scaffolding based on a given OpenAPI specification.
The hope is that by providing such a tool, API developers will be encouraged to test the contract between their spec and backend early, often and continuously as the project grows.
There are a couple ways to use
oatts.
Install via
npm
npm install --save oatts
Then use it in code
var oatts = require('oatts');
var options = {
// see "Options" section below for available options
};
var tests = oatts.generate('/path/to/openapi.yaml', options);
console.log(tests)
Install globally via
npm
npm install -g oatts
Then use in your command line
> oatts generate --help
Usage: generate [options]
generate unit test scaffolding for a given OpenAPI/Swagger Spec
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
--host <host> target hostname to use in test generation
-p, --paths <paths> comma separated list of paths to generate tests for
-e, --samples generate sample response bodies rather than schema, if applicable
-s, --spec <spec> path to the target OpenAPI/Swagger spec document to consume
-w, --writeTo <writeTo> directory to write the generated tests to file
-c, --consumes <consumes> consumes/content-type to use in request when applicable to the API resource
-o, --produces <produces> produces/accept to use in request when applicable to the API resource
-u, --customValues <customValues> custom request values to be used in generation; takes precedent over a customValuesFile
--customValuesFile <customValuesFile> path to JSON file with custom request values to be used in generation
-m, --scheme <scheme> which scheme to use if multiple are present in spec
-t --templates <templateDir> path to direcotry of custom templates
-S, --status-codes <statusCodes> comma separated list of status codes to explicity generate tests for
> oatts generate -s ./path/to/openapi.yaml -w ./output/dir
> ls ./output/dir
pet-test.js pet-{petId}-uploadImage-test.js user-test.js
. . .
The resulting test files are built using the mocha testing framework and chakram API testing framework. Thus, you will need both of these dependencies installed in order to run your newly generated tests.
After installing these, you can run the tests with mocha:
# start your API server to test against!!
> mocha --recursive <test directory>
tests for /goodbye
tests for get
✓ should respond 200 for "Success" (57ms)
tests for /hello
tests for get
✓ should respond 200 for "Success"
2 passing (82ms)
Custom values can be supplied through both the command line and a JSON file. The in-line, command line supplied JSON will take precedent.
An example custom values JSON file can be found here.
Custom templates can be supplied via the
templates option. The directory pointed to by the option must contain 4 Handlebars templates named the same way as those found in
./templates.
topLevel.handlebars: the top level template for a single test file
pathLevel.handlebars: the path level template, usually the beginning of a test suite for a specific path
operationLevel.handlebars: the operation level template, for a single operation test suite
transactionLevel.handlebars: the template for a single transaction, or a single response code's unit test
The data available to be used in the templates is specified in the
ProcessedSpec type.
There are also a few helpers available to be used in the Handlebars templates, which can be found in the
templateHelpers documentation namespace. Use the default templates as examples of how to use them.
The following options can be passed to the generation function, some/all are exposed in the accompanying CLI:
|Name
|CLI Flag
|Default
|Required
|Description
spec
--spec -s
|n/a
true
|Path to a
swagger.yaml or
openapi.yaml
host
--host
spec.host
false
|Hostname to put in test requests; defaults to
host in given spec
paths
--paths -p
spec.paths
false
|API paths to generate tests for; defaults to all paths in given spec
samples
--samples -e
false
false
|Toggle generating sample responses for assertion
writeTo
--writeTo -w
|n/a
false
|Directory to write generated tests to; will create the directory if it doesn't exist
consumes
--consumes -c
operation.consumes[0] | |
spec.conumes[0]
false
|Consumes header to use in a request when applicable
produces
--produces -o
operation.produces[0] | |
spec.produces[0]
false
|Produces header to use in a request when applicable
customValues
--customValues -u
|n/a
false
|Values to be populated in requests where specified; overrides
customValuesFile
customValuesFile
--customValuesFile
|n/a
false
|Path to a JSON file with values to populate in requests
scheme
--scheme -m
spec.schemes[0]
false
|Override for multiple scheme present in a spec
templates
--templates -t
'./templates'
false
|Path to directory containing custom templates
statusCodes
--status-codes -S
operation.responses
false
|comma separated list of status codes to explicity generate tests for
jsonRefs
|n/a
false
|(See JsonRefs~JsonRefsOptions)
customFormats
|n/a
false
|The key/value pair of custom formats (The keys are the format name and the values are async functions. See ZSchema Custom Formats)
customFormatGenerators
|n/a
false
|The key/value pair of custom format generators (The keys are the format name and the values are functions. See json-schema-mocker Custom Format)
customValidators
|n/a
false
|The custom validators. See DocumentValidationFunction
To test this module simply use the
npm script
npm test
If you have a question or a topic you'd like to discuss, please feel free to open a discussion on our Google Group oatts-users.
Contributors are welcome! Please see CONTRIBUTING.md.
