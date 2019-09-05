This project has been deprecated and is no longer maintained. Please use WebAPI Parser converter instead. https://github.com/raml-org/webapi-parser
This package helps to convert between different API specifications. It was originally forked from the stoplight.io converter.
For an online conversion, use: https://mulesoft.github.io/oas-raml-converter.
This command needs to be execute after cloning repository,
npm run build
This utility helps you converting local files from your command line.
./lib/bin/converter.js --from OAS20 --to RAML ./path/to/swagger.json
./lib/bin/converter.js --from OAS20 --to RAML ./path/to/swagger.json > output.raml
./lib/bin/converter.js --from RAML --to OAS20 ./path/to/source.raml > swagger.json
Or install globally and then:
oas-raml-converter --from OAS20 --to RAML ./path/to/swagger.json
oas-raml-converter --from OAS20 --to RAML ./path/to/swagger.json > output.raml
oas-raml-converter --from RAML --to OAS20 ./path/to/source.raml > swagger.json
For a REST API of the converter, you can start it in an express server, checkout the oas-raml-converter-service project.
npm install --save oas-raml-converter
Raml 1.0 to OAS 2.0:
var converter = require('oas-raml-converter');
var raml10ToOas20 = new converter.Converter(converter.Formats.RAML, converter.Formats.OAS20);
OAS 2.0 to Raml 1.0:
var converter = require('oas-raml-converter');
var oas20ToRaml10 = new converter.Converter(converter.Formats.OAS20, converter.Formats.RAML);
The converter detects the input raml format automatically by passing
RAML import format, so:
Raml 0.8 to OAS 2.0:
var converter = require('oas-raml-converter');
var raml08ToOas20 = new converter.Converter(converter.Formats.RAML, converter.Formats.OAS20);
Raml 0.8 to Raml 1.0:
var converter = require('oas-raml-converter');
var raml08ToRaml10 = new converter.Converter(converter.Formats.RAML, converter.Formats.RAML);
oas20ToRaml10.convertFile('/path/to/swagger.json').then(function(raml) {
console.log(raml); // raml is raml yaml string
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
var myOasString = '...';
oas20ToRaml10.convertData(myOasString).then(function(raml) {
console.log(raml); // raml is raml yaml string
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
var options = {
validate: false, // Parse both input and output to check that its a valid document
validateImport: false, // Only validate input
validateExport: false, // Only validate output
format: 'yaml', // Output format: json (default for OAS) or yaml (default for RAML)
fs: { ... } // Use a custom file system solver (not yet available)
};
oas20ToRaml10.convertFile('/path/to/swagger.json', options).then(function(raml) {
console.log(raml); // raml is raml yaml string
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
Contributions are welcome! Please check the current issues to make sure what you are trying to do has not already been discussed.
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run tests:
npm test
Run eslint to check linting errors:
npm run eslint