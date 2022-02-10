This is the GitHub repository for the Nylas Node SDK and this repo is primarily for anyone who wants to make contributions to the SDK or install it from source. If you are looking to use Node to access the Nylas Email, Calendar, or Contacts API you should refer to our official Node SDK Quickstart Guide.
The Nylas Communications Platform provides REST APIs for Email, Calendar, and Contacts, and the Node SDK is the quickest way to build your integration using JavaScript.
Here are some resources to help you get started:
To run the Nylas Node SDK, you will first need to have Node and npm installed on your machine.
Then, head to the nearest command line and run the following:
npm install nylas
Alternatively, if you prefer to use Yarn, you can install the Nylas Node SDK with
yarn add nylas
To install this package from source, clone this repo and run
npm install from inside the project directory.
git clone https://github.com/nylas/nylas-nodejs.git
cd nylas-nodejs
npm install
Every resource (i.e., messages, events, contacts) is accessed via an instance of
Nylas. Before making any requests, be sure to call
config and initialize the
Nylas instance with your
clientId and
clientSecret. Then, call
with and pass it your
accessToken. The
accessToken allows
Nylas to make requests for a given account's resources.
const Nylas = require('nylas');
Nylas.config({
clientId: CLIENT_ID,
clientSecret: CLIENT_SECRET,
});
const nylas = Nylas.with(ACCESS_TOKEN);
Then, you can use Nylas to access information about a user's account:
nylas.threads.list({}).then(threads => {
console.log(threads.length);
});
For more information about how to use the Nylas Node SDK, take a look at our quickstart guide.
Please refer to Contributing for information about how to make contributions to this project. We welcome questions, bug reports, and pull requests.
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license. Please refer to LICENSE for the full terms.