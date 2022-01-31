Ink is an interface kit for quick development of web interfaces, simple to use and expand on. It uses a combination of HTML, CSS and JavaScript to offer modern solutions for building layouts, display common interface elements and implement interactive features that are content-centric and user friendly for both your audience and your designers & developers.

Ink is part of SAPO's Open Source Software initiative.

Current Version: 3.1.10

You can read our full documentation, examples and recipes in http://ink.sapo.pt

Getting started

Let's get you started with Ink right away. Here's what you need to know and do:

Download the latest release. Check the recipes we provide in the dist/cookbook folder and choose one to start from or use quick-start.html as a blank slate. Make sure you have ink.css , ink-ie.css and ink.js included somewhere in the <head> . Add your own css and scripts to carry all your project-specific changes. You can use quick-start.css from the dist/css folder. It already contains the same media queries as Ink. Keep coming back to the documentation to help you along the way. That's it! You'll see how easy it is once you pick it up.

Repository

Branches

master - The master branch contains the latest release as its HEAD and all previous releases as tags named as the version numbers.

- The master branch contains the latest release as its HEAD and all previous releases as tags named as the version numbers. staging - The staging branch is a semi-stable branch containing code from the develop branch which is under testing and will, eventually, go into the next release.

- The staging branch is a semi-stable branch containing code from the develop branch which is under testing and will, eventually, go into the next release. develop* - The develop branch contains our latest code that will eventually lead to a new release and tag on master.

* This branch is very likely to contain code that is not fully functional or documented. Support requests for problems with this branch will have the lowest priority so, use at your own risk.

Structure

Since version 2.3.0 we've moved things around in order keep source code from distribution code separated:

JS

CSS

Sass source

Js source

We've also unified our build system using Grunt and Bower. So, building from source is now a lot easier.

Building from source

If you want to build from our source code, you'll need to install a few things:

OS X Install Homebrew: ruby -e " $(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install) " Install Node.js: brew install node Install Grunt: npm install -g grunt-cli Install Bower: npm install -g bower Install Compass: sudo gem update Move into Inks folder and install remaining build tools: npm install

Ubuntu Install Grunt: sudo npm install -g grunt-cli Install Bower: sudo npm install -g bower Install Ruby: sudo apt- get install ruby rubygems Install Compass: sudo gem install compass Move into Inks folder and install remaining build tools: npm install



Windows

If you don't need to rebuild Javascript code you can just use Scout which is a nice, free and cross platform Sass/Compass compiler.

Building on Windows is a lot trickier so we won't get into details on how to install all the required tools. Instead here's a list of useful pages you'll need to read while trying this endeavour:

Building

Grunt exposes these build tasks:

grunt - Gets third party dependencies, deletes previously built js and css, recompiles and minifies the css, rebuilds and minifies the js bundle files.

- Gets third party dependencies, deletes previously built js and css, recompiles and minifies the css, rebuilds and minifies the js bundle files. grunt test - Runs Inks js test suite.

- Runs Inks js test suite. grunt css - Deletes previously built css, recompiles and minifies the css.

- Deletes previously built css, recompiles and minifies the css. grunt js - Deletes previously built js, builds and minifies the js bundle files.

- Deletes previously built js, builds and minifies the js bundle files. grunt watch - Watches for changes in either css or js files and calls grunt js and grunt css

- Watches for changes in either css or js files and calls and grunt watch:css - Watches for changes in Sass files and calls grunt css

- Watches for changes in Sass files and calls grunt watch:js - Watches for changes in JS files and calls grunt js

Documentation

The documentation is no longer distributed with Ink releases. We've completely rewritten or documentation and are now running our site on Github pages using Jekyll.

You can read it at http://ink.sapo.pt Get its source, contribute or report an issue here: https://github.com/sapo/Ink-doc

Ink is built with help from these wonderful projects:

CSS Generation

Typography and Icons

Browser feature detection

Build system

Versions

Projects using Ink

You can check out a list of projects we find around the web that are using Ink in some form here.