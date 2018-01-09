nya-bootstrap-select v2 is an AngularJS directive set inspired by @silviomoreto 's bootstrap-select . With this directive you can built an bootstrap-select with data-binding feature of angularjs. The 2.x version is totally rewritten. while keep the most feature of bootstrap-select but no longer depends jquery and bootstrap-select plugin.
Require: angular 1.2+
Install
Install via bower:
bower install nya-bootstrap-select --save
Install via npm:
npm install @lordfriend/nya-bootstrap-select --save
include the nya-bootstrap-select.js and nya-bootstrap-select.css file to your html.
add to application dependecies.
angular.module('yourApp', ['nya.bootstrap.select'])
add code to your view template. you need two directive:
nya-bs-select and
nya-bs-option to build your select picker. nya-bs-select is a class, attribute, tag stricted directive. while nya-bs-option is an attribute stricted directive. Also, you need ng-model add to the nya-bs-select element to bind your model.
<ol class="nya-bs-select" ng-model="myModel">
<li nya-bs-option="option in options">
<a>
{{option.name}}
</a>
</li>
</ol>
Migrate from 1.x If you have used the previous version of this directive. you need to replace the old code in the template. See the examples below
You can use static options which means you can't change the option when the HTML code is ready. Under this usage, you don't use the
nya-bs-option directive, but you should add
nya-bs-option class to all the
<li> element and
data-value attribute to let the directive know you option's value.
<ol class="nya-bs-select" ng-model="myModel">
<li data-value="alpha" class="nya-bs-option">
<a>
Alpha
</a>
</li>
<li data-value="beta" class="nya-bs-option">
<a>
Beta
</a>
</li>
<li data-value="charlie" class="nya-bs-option">
<a>
Charlie
</a>
</li>
</ol>
If you decide to use static option, you shouldn't change the option any more, otherwise you may need the
nya-bs-option directive to generate options dynamically.
In this section you'll see several usage of the
nya-bs-option directive.
This is the very basic usage, we have an array of object used to generate options. the
myModel will be one of the objects in the
options array. if you add an
multiple attribute to the
nya-bs-select element.
myModel will be array of objects.
<ol class="nya-bs-select" ng-model="myModel">
<li nya-bs-option="option in options">
<a>{{option.name}}</a>
</li>
</ol>
Like vanilla
<select> we can also generate option group with any property in an object. if you
options is an array of object. like [{name: "alpha", group: "Group 1"}, {name: "beta", group: "Group 2}, {name: "charlie", group: "Group 2"}]. then we can use group by in
nya-bs-option expression to generate group.
<ol class="nya-bs-select" ng-model="myModel">
<li nya-bs-option="option in options group by option.group">
<span class="dropdown-header">{{$group}}</span>
<a>
{{option.name}}
</a>
</li>
</ol>
This project is built by Grunt, fork this project. and clone to your local repository. Run
yarn install to install all development dependencies.
Source files are separated to several files. Run
grunt build will do some karma unit test and combine these files to one single file and compress the js and css files.
e2e test is not available temporarily, I will add those test in the future.
Something should be noticed:
Licensed under the MIT license