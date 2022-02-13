Nx plugin to use Stylelint in your Nx workspace.
Nx Stylelint provides a set of power-ups for Nx to lint your projects with Stylelint.
using npm
npm i -D nx-stylelint
using yarn
yarn add -D nx-stylelint
using pnpm
pnpm add -D nx-stylelint
To add a stylelint configuration to a project you just have to run the
nx-stylelint:configuration generator.
nx g nx-stylelint:configuration --project <projectName>
The generator adds a
.stylelintrc.json at the project root which extends the root
.stylelintrc.json and adds a stylelint target to the project.
At the first run the generator installs all required dependencies and creates a
.stylelintrc.json file at the workspace root. It also adds the stylelint target to the cacheable operations of the default task runner and adds the root
.stylelintrc.json to the implicit dependencies in the
nx.json file.
To run Stylelint for all affected projects run:
nx affected --target=stylelint
nx-stylelint:init generator
Add stylelint configuration and dependencies to the workspace.
skipFormat
Skip formatting files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
nx-stylelint:configuration generator
Add stylelint configuration to a project.
Add configuration to a project:
nx g nx-stylelint:configuration --project projectName
formatter
Stylelint Output formatter (https://stylelint.io/user-guide/usage/options#formatter).
Type:
string
Possible values:
compact,
json,
string,
tap,
unix,
verbose
Default:
string
project
The name of the project.
Type:
string
skipFormat
Skip formatting files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
nx-stylelint:scss generator
Add scss support to a nx-stylelint configuration.
nx g nx-stylelint:scss --project projectName
project
The name of the project.
Type:
string
skipFormat
Skip formatting files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
nx-stylelint:lint executor
Run stylelint on a project.
Target Options can be configured in
project.json or
workspace.json/
angular.json when defining the target, or when invoking it.
See: https://nx.dev/configuration/projectjson#targets
allowEmptyInput
The executor exits without throwing an error when 'lintFilePatterns' match no files.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
cache
Store the results of processed files so that Stylelint only operates on the changed ones.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
cacheLocation
Path to a file or directory for the cache location.
Type:
string
configFile
Path of the stylelint configuration file.
Type:
string
Example:
packages/lib/.stylelintrc.json
fix
Fixes linting errors (may overwrite linted files).
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
force
Succeeds even if there were linting errors.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
formatter
Stylelint Output formatter (https://stylelint.io/user-guide/usage/options#formatter).
Type:
string
Possible values:
compact,
json,
string,
tap,
unix,
verbose, a npm package (e.g.
stylelint-formatter-pretty) or a path to a local formatter (e.g.
tools/stylelint-formatter.js)
Default:
string
ignoreDisables
Ignore
stylelint-disable comments.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
ignorePath
A path to a file containing patterns describing files to ignore. The path can be absolute or relative to
process.cwd(). By default, Stylelint looks for
.stylelintignore in
process.cwd().
Type:
string
lintFilePatterns
One or more files/dirs/globs to pass directly to Stylelint's lint() method.
Type:
array
maxWarnings
Number of warnings to trigger a nonzero exit code.
Type:
number
outputFile
File to write the report to.
Type:
string
quiet
Only register problems for rules with an "error"-level severity (ignore "warning"-level).
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
reportDescriptionlessDisables
Report
stylelint-disable comments without a description.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
reportInvalidScopeDisables
Report
stylelint-disable comments that don't match rules that are specified in the configuration object.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
reportNeedlessDisables
Report
stylelint-disable comments that don't actually match any lints that need to be disabled.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
silent
Hide output text.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Nx Stylelint supports custom Stylelint Formatters. You can either install them with your Package Manager or write your own formatter.
For a guide on writing custom formatters see: https://stylelint.io/developer-guide/formatters
For a list of installable formatters take a look at:
To use a custom formatter you have to configure the
formatter option of your
stylelint target. Target Options can be configured in the
project.json file of your project or
workspace.json/
angular.json, when defining the target or when invoking it (https://nx.dev/configuration/projectjson#targets).
You can provide a path to your custom formatter:
{
"projectType": "library",
"root": "libs/styles",
"sourceRoot": "libs/styles/src",
"targets": {
"stylelint": {
"executor": "nx-stylelint:lint",
"outputs": ["{options.outputFile}"],
"options": {
"lintFilePatterns": ["libs/styles/**/*.css"],
"formatter": "tools/my-own-stylelint-formatter.js"
}
}
}
}
Or the name of your installed formatter package e.g.
stylelint-formatter-pretty. Scoped packages are also supported:
{
"projectType": "library",
"root": "libs/styles",
"sourceRoot": "libs/styles/src",
"targets": {
"stylelint": {
"executor": "nx-stylelint:lint",
"outputs": ["{options.outputFile}"],
"options": {
"lintFilePatterns": ["libs/styles/**/*.css"],
"formatter": "stylelint-formatter-pretty"
}
}
}
}
Nx Stylelint depends on Nx and Stylelint. This table provides the compatibility matrix between versions of Nx Stylelint, Nx and Stylelint.
|Nx Stylelint Version
|Nx Version
|Stylelint Version
^13.0.0
>=12.0.0
^14.0.0
^12.0.0
>=12.0.0
^13.0.0
^11.0.0
^11.0.0
^13.0.0