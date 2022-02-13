Nx Stylelint Nx plugin to use Stylelint in your Nx workspace.

🚀 Features

Nx Stylelint provides a set of power-ups for Nx to lint your projects with Stylelint.

Executor : Provides an executor to lint your styles with Stylelint.

: Provides an executor to lint your styles with Stylelint. Generators : Helping you to configure your projects.

: Helping you to configure your projects. Configuration : Per Project configuration of Stylelint extending a workspace configuration.

: Per Project configuration of Stylelint extending a workspace configuration. Only Affected : Uses Nx to support linting only affected projects.

: Uses Nx to support linting only affected projects. Cache: Uses Nx to cache already linted projects.

📦 Installation

using npm

npm i -D nx-stylelint

using yarn

yarn add -D nx-stylelint

using pnpm

pnpm add -D nx-stylelint

🛠️ Configuring Stylelint for a project

To add a stylelint configuration to a project you just have to run the nx-stylelint:configuration generator.

nx g nx-stylelint:configuration --project <projectName>

The generator adds a .stylelintrc.json at the project root which extends the root .stylelintrc.json and adds a stylelint target to the project.

At the first run the generator installs all required dependencies and creates a .stylelintrc.json file at the workspace root. It also adds the stylelint target to the cacheable operations of the default task runner and adds the root .stylelintrc.json to the implicit dependencies in the nx.json file.

🎯 Run Stylelint for affected projects

To run Stylelint for all affected projects run:

nx affected --target=stylelint

📖 Documentation

nx-stylelint:init generator

Add stylelint configuration and dependencies to the workspace.

Options

skipFormat

Skip formatting files.

Type: boolean

Default: false

nx-stylelint:configuration generator

Add stylelint configuration to a project.

Usage

Add configuration to a project:

nx g nx-stylelint:configuration --project projectName

Options

formatter

Stylelint Output formatter (https://stylelint.io/user-guide/usage/options#formatter).

Type: string

Possible values: compact , json , string , tap , unix , verbose

Default: string

project

The name of the project.

Type: string

skipFormat

Skip formatting files.

Type: boolean

Default: false

nx-stylelint:scss generator

Add scss support to a nx-stylelint configuration.

Usage

nx g nx-stylelint:scss --project projectName

Options

project

The name of the project.

Type: string

skipFormat

Skip formatting files.

Type: boolean

Default: false

nx-stylelint:lint executor

Run stylelint on a project.

Target Options can be configured in project.json or workspace.json / angular.json when defining the target, or when invoking it.

See: https://nx.dev/configuration/projectjson#targets

Options

allowEmptyInput

The executor exits without throwing an error when 'lintFilePatterns' match no files.

Type: boolean

Default: true

cache

Store the results of processed files so that Stylelint only operates on the changed ones.

Type: boolean

Default: false

cacheLocation

Path to a file or directory for the cache location.

Type: string

configFile

Path of the stylelint configuration file.

Type: string

Example: packages/lib/.stylelintrc.json

fix

Fixes linting errors (may overwrite linted files).

Type: boolean

Default: false

force

Succeeds even if there were linting errors.

Type: boolean

Default: false

formatter

Stylelint Output formatter (https://stylelint.io/user-guide/usage/options#formatter).

Type: string

Possible values: compact , json , string , tap , unix , verbose , a npm package (e.g. stylelint-formatter-pretty ) or a path to a local formatter (e.g. tools/stylelint-formatter.js )

Default: string

ignoreDisables

Ignore stylelint-disable comments.

Type: boolean

Default: false

ignorePath

A path to a file containing patterns describing files to ignore. The path can be absolute or relative to process.cwd() . By default, Stylelint looks for .stylelintignore in process.cwd() .

Type: string

lintFilePatterns

One or more files/dirs/globs to pass directly to Stylelint's lint() method.

Type: array

maxWarnings

Number of warnings to trigger a nonzero exit code.

Type: number

outputFile

File to write the report to.

Type: string

quiet

Only register problems for rules with an "error"-level severity (ignore "warning"-level).

Type: boolean

Default: false

reportDescriptionlessDisables

Report stylelint-disable comments without a description.

Type: boolean

Default: false

reportInvalidScopeDisables

Report stylelint-disable comments that don't match rules that are specified in the configuration object.

Type: boolean

Default: false

reportNeedlessDisables

Report stylelint-disable comments that don't actually match any lints that need to be disabled.

Type: boolean

Default: true

silent

Hide output text.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Custom Formatters

Nx Stylelint supports custom Stylelint Formatters. You can either install them with your Package Manager or write your own formatter.

For a guide on writing custom formatters see: https://stylelint.io/developer-guide/formatters

For a list of installable formatters take a look at:

Usage

To use a custom formatter you have to configure the formatter option of your stylelint target. Target Options can be configured in the project.json file of your project or workspace.json / angular.json , when defining the target or when invoking it (https://nx.dev/configuration/projectjson#targets).

You can provide a path to your custom formatter:

{ "projectType" : "library" , "root" : "libs/styles" , "sourceRoot" : "libs/styles/src" , "targets" : { "stylelint" : { "executor" : "nx-stylelint:lint" , "outputs" : [ "{options.outputFile}" ], "options" : { "lintFilePatterns" : [ "libs/styles/**/*.css" ], "formatter" : "tools/my-own-stylelint-formatter.js" } } } }

Or the name of your installed formatter package e.g. stylelint-formatter-pretty . Scoped packages are also supported:

{ "projectType" : "library" , "root" : "libs/styles" , "sourceRoot" : "libs/styles/src" , "targets" : { "stylelint" : { "executor" : "nx-stylelint:lint" , "outputs" : [ "{options.outputFile}" ], "options" : { "lintFilePatterns" : [ "libs/styles/**/*.css" ], "formatter" : "stylelint-formatter-pretty" } } } }

Compatibility with Nx and Stylelint

