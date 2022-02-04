Nx Electron provides a set of power ups on Nx for developing cross platform desktop apps using Electron.
This module is based on Nx, you will need to set up an Nx workspace before you can use nx-electron.
npx create-nx-workspace@12
You should also create a frontend project in you workspace (in any nx supported framework you like) for you electron app.
npm install -D nx-electron
nx g nx-electron:app <electron-app-name> --frontendProject=<frontend-app-name>
NOTE: You should add a frontend project to you workspace prior to invoking this command.
NOTE: On certain frontend platforms (such as Angular, React, etc...) it is important to change the baseHref field to "./", and use the hash strategy on the router in order for it to work well with electron. Further details can be found here.
nx build <electron-app-name> to build your application.
nx serve <electron-app-name> to serve your application.
nx run <electron-app-name>:package [--options] to package your application.
nx run <electron-app-name>:make --prepackgeOnly to package your application.
The options that can be passed are described here.
nx run <electron-app-name>:make [--options] to make your application.
The options that can be passed are described here.
It is possible to configure all the packaging / making options in
.\apps\<electron-app-name>\src\app\options\maker.options.json. For more information read this article.
Notice: the option you define at this file will override the options you pass manually via the command line or choose via the angular console.
To migrate automaticlly run
ng update nx-electron@<version>.
You can find detailed information in the following articles:
nx test <electron-app-name> to test your application.
Regardless of what framework you chose, the resulting file tree will look like this:
<workspace name>/
├── apps/
│ ├── electron-app-name/
│ ├── frontend-app-name/
│ └── frontend-app-name-e2e/
├── libs/
├── tools/
├── nx.json
├── package.json
├── tsconfig.json
└── tslint.json
If you're having any problem, please raise an issue on GitHub and we'll be happy to help.
This repository follows the semantic versioning rules while adhering to Nx and Angular version scheme.
This project is highly inspired by (and dependent on) Nrwl Nx platform. Under the hood, we use Electron Builder to package and make electron application executables.