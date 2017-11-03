Angular UI Tree is an AngularJS UI component that can sort nested lists, provides drag & drop support and doesn't depend on jQuery. If you are a user who uses
angular-nestedSortable, this is How to migrate From v1.x to v2.0.
The Angular UI Tree is tested with the following browsers:
For IE8 support, make sure you do the following:
Load the css file:
angular-ui-tree.min.css in your application:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/angular-ui-tree/dist/angular-ui-tree.min.css">
Load the script file:
angular-ui-tree.js or
angular-ui-tree.min.js in your application:
<script type="text/javascript" src="bower_components/angular-ui-tree/dist/angular-ui-tree.js"></script>
Add the sortable module as a dependency to your application module:
var myAppModule = angular.module('MyApp', ['ui.tree'])
Injecting
ui.tree,
ui-tree-nodes,
ui-tree-node,
ui-tree-handle to your html.
<div ui-tree>
<ol ui-tree-nodes="" ng-model="list">
<li ng-repeat="item in list" ui-tree-node>
<div ui-tree-handle>
{{item.title}}
</div>
<ol ui-tree-nodes="" ng-model="item.items">
<li ng-repeat="subItem in item.items" ui-tree-node>
<div ui-tree-handle>
{{subItem.title}}
</div>
</li>
</ol>
</li>
</ol>
</div>
Developing Notes:
ui-tree to your root element of the tree.
ui-tree-nodes to the elements which contain the nodes.
ng-model is required, and it should be an array, so that the directive knows which model to bind and update.
ui-tree-node to your node element, it always follows the
ng-repeat attribute.
ui-tree-handle to the element used to drag the object.
ui-tree,
ui-tree-nodes,
ng-model,
ui-tree-node are necessary. And they can be nested.
ui-tree-handle for a node, the entire node can be dragged.
Styling Notes:
</body> tag. When dropped, it returns to it's original place in the DOM's hierarchy.
ui-tree-node, together with its parent
ui-tree-nodes, are the only ones being injected. hence any styling that relies on a 'higher' parent, will not apply.
angular-ui-tree-drag, which is added to the
ui-tree-nodes element.
<!-- Nested node template -->
<script type="text/ng-template" id="nodes_renderer.html">
<div ui-tree-handle>
{{node.title}}
</div>
<ol ui-tree-nodes="" ng-model="node.nodes">
<li ng-repeat="node in node.nodes" ui-tree-node ng-include="'nodes_renderer.html'">
</li>
</ol>
</script>
<div ui-tree>
<ol ui-tree-nodes="" ng-model="data" id="tree-root">
<li ng-repeat="node in data" ui-tree-node ng-include="'nodes_renderer.html'"></li>
</ol>
</div>
ui-tree --> Root of tree
ui-tree-nodes --> Container of nodes
ui-tree-node --> One of the node of a tree
ui-tree-handle --> Handle
ui-tree-nodes --> Container of child-nodes
ui-tree-node --> Child node
ui-tree-handle --> Handle
ui-tree-node --> Child node
ui-tree-node --> Another node
ui-tree-handle --> Handle
ui-tree is the root scope for a tree
Prevent dropping of nodes into this tree. This applies to both nodes dragged within this tree and nodes from a connected tree.
Adding this attribute to the
ui-tree effectively makes the tree a drag source only.
To prevent a particular node from accepting children, add the attribute to the
ui-tree-nodes element instead (see below).
false (default): turn off
true: turn on no drop
Turn on a dropzone that is always visible, even when tree is not empty.
false (default): turn off
true: turn on dropzone
Turn on cloning of nodes. This will clone the source node to the destination when dragging between 2 trees.
false (default): turn off clone
true: turn on clone
Turn on dragging and dropping of nodes.
true (default): allow drag and drop
false: turn off drag and drop
Number of levels a nodes can be nested (default 0). 0 means no limit.
Note
If you write your own $callbacks.accept method, you have to check
data-max-depth by yourself.
Number of milliseconds a click must be held to start a drag. (default 0)
If a tree is empty, there will be an empty placeholder which is used to drop node from other trees by default.
true (default): display an empty placeholder if the tree is empty
false: do not display an empty placeholder
<div ui-tree data-drag-enabled="tree.enabled" data-max-depth="5" data-drag-delay="500">
</div>
angular-ui-tree:collapse-all
Collapse all it's child nodes.
angular-ui-tree:expand-all
Expand all it's child nodes.
$callbacks is a very important property for
angular-ui-tree.
When some special events trigger, the functions in
$callbacks are called.
The callbacks can be passed through the directive.
Example:
myAppModule.controller('MyController', function($scope) {
$scope.treeOptions = {
accept: function(sourceNodeScope, destNodesScope, destIndex) {
return true;
},
};
});
<div ui-tree="treeOptions">
<ol ui-tree-nodes ng-model="nodes">
<li ng-repeat="node in nodes" ui-tree-node>{{node.title}}</li>
</ol>
</div>
Check if the current dragging node can be dropped in the
ui-tree-nodes.
Parameters:
sourceNodeScope: The scope of source node which is dragging.
destNodesScope: The scope of
ui-tree-nodes which you want to drop in.
destIndex: The position you want to drop in.
Return If the nodes accept the current dragging node.
true Allow it to drop.
false Not allow.
Check if the current selected node can be dragged.
Parameters:
sourceNodeScope: The scope of source node which is selected.
Return If current node is draggable.
true Allow it to drag.
false Not allow.
If a node is removed, the
removed callback will be called.
Parameters:
node: The node that was removed
If a node moves it's position after dropped, the
nodeDropped callback will be called.
Parameters:
event: Event arguments, it's an object.
source: Source object
nodeScope: The scope of source node which was dragged.
nodesScope: The scope of the parent nodes of source node when it began to drag.
index: The position when it began to drag.
cloneModel: Given data-clone-enabled is true, holds the model of the cloned node that is to be inserted, this can be edited before drop without affecting the source node.
dest: Destination object
nodesScope: The scope of
ui-tree-nodes which you just dropped in.
index: The position you dropped in.
elements: The dragging relative elements.
placeholder: The placeholder element.
dragging: The dragging element.
pos: Position object.
To change the node being dropped before
The
dragStart function is called when the user starts to drag the node.
Parameters:
Same as Parameters of dropped.
The
dragMove function is called when the user moves the node.
Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.
The
dragStop function is called when the user stop dragging the node.
Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.
The
beforeDrop function is called before the dragging node is dropped. If you implement this callback, the return value determines whether the drop event is allowed to proceed.
Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.
Callback Return Values
Resolved Promise or truthy: Allow the node to be dropped
Rejected Promise or false: Disallow the node drop and return the dragged node to its original position
The
toggle function is called after the node is toggled
Parameters:
collapsed: Boolean value with state of the node.
sourceNodeScope: The scope of source node which is toggled.
ui-tree-nodes is the container of nodes.
Every
ui-tree-node should have a
ui-tree-nodes as it's container, a
ui-tree-nodes can have multiple child nodes.
Prevent nodes from being dropped into this node container. This prevents nodes from being dropped directly into the container with the attribute but not into children that contain additional containers. See the demo page for examples.
Number of levels a nodes can be nested (default 0). 0 means no limit. It can override the
data-max-depth in
ui-tree.
Note
If you write your own $callbacks.accept method, you have to check
data-nodrop-enabled and
data-max-depth by yourself.
Example: turn off drop.
<ol ui-tree-nodes ng-model="nodes" data-nodrop-enabled="true">
<li ng-repeat="node in nodes" ui-tree-node>{{node.title}}</li>
</ol>
The html element which bind with the
ui-tree-nodes scope.
The data which bind with the scope.
All it's child nodes. The type of child node is scope of
ui-tree-node.
The scope of node which current
ui-tree-nodes belongs to.
For example:
ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1
ui-tree-node --> node 1.1
ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1.1
ui-tree-node --> node 1.1.1
ui-tree-node --> node 1.1.2
ui-tree-node --> node 1.2
The property
$nodeScope of
nodes 1.1 is
node 1.1. The property
$nodes of
nodes 1.1 is [
node 1.1.1,
node 1.1.2]
Number of levels a node can be nested. It bases on the attribute data-max-depth.
Turn off drop on nodes. It bases on the attribute data-nodrop-enabled.
Get the depth.
Check if depth limit has reached
Check if the nodes is the parent of the target node. Parameters:
nodeScope: The target node which is used to check with the current nodes.
A node of a tree. Every
ui-tree-node should have a
ui-tree-nodes as it's container.
Turn off drag of node. Example: turn off drag.
<ol ui-tree-nodes ng-model="nodes">
<li ng-repeat="node in nodes" ui-tree-node data-nodrag>{{node.title}}</li>
</ol>
Collapse the node.
Causes the node to expand (if it contains child nodes and was collapsed) when dragging a node over it.
This lets users drag and drop items into a nested tree in a single drag operation, instead of having to expand all the nodes to the destination first.
The target node will immediately expand when
true is provided.
When a number (in milliseconds) is specified, the target node will expand after the specified amount of milliseconds.
Causes drag-scrolling to happen within a customisable container, as opposed to the default document body. Accepts any selector string that document.querySelector accepts. Example:
<div ui-tree style="height: 300px; overflow:scroll;" class="wrapper">
<ul ui-tree-nodes style="height: 600px;">
<li ui-tree-node ng-repeat="item in items" data-scroll-container=".wrapper">
</ul>
</div>
The html element which bind with the
ui-tree-nodes scope.
The data which bind with the scope.
If the node is collapsed
true: Current node is collapsed;
false: Current node is expanded.
The scope of parent node.
The scope of it's
ui-tree-nodes.
The scope of it's parent
ui-tree-nodes.
For example:
ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1
ui-tree-node --> node 1.1
ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1.1
ui-tree-node --> node 1.1.1
ui-tree-node --> node 1.1.2
ui-tree-node --> node 1.2
node 1.1.1.
$parentNodeScope is
node 1.1.
node 1.1.
$childNodesScope is
nodes 1.1.
node 1.1.
$parentNodesScope is
nodes 1.
Collapse current node.
Expand current node.
Toggle current node.
Remove current node.
Get the depth of the node.
Get the max depth of all the child nodes. If there is no child nodes, return 0.
Check if the current node is sibling with the target node. Parameters:
targetNodeScope: The target node which is used to check with the current node.
Check if the current node is a child of the target node. Parameters:
targetNodeScope: The target node which is used to check with the current node.
Use the
ui-tree-handle to specify an element used to drag the object.
If you don't add a
ui-tree-handle for a node, the entire node can be dragged.
Use the
treeConfig service to configure the tree defaults at runtime.
With this you can customize the classes applied to various tree elements
(
treeClass,
emptyTreeClass,
hiddenClass,
nodesClass,
handleClass,
placeholderClass,
dragClass).
In addition, you can modify whether or not nodes are collapsed by default
(
defaultCollapsed: default false).
You can also modify whether or not dragging a node over a parent node will insert the node as a child
(
appendChildOnHover: default true).
For example:
module.config(function(treeConfig) {
treeConfig.defaultCollapsed = true; // collapse nodes by default
treeConfig.appendChildOnHover = true; // append dragged nodes as children by default
});
Run the commands below in the project root directory.
$ sudo npm install -g gulp bower
$ npm install
$ ./node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update
$ bower install
To debug code and run end-to-end tests, it is often useful to have a local HTTP server. For this purpose, we have made available a local web server based on Node.js.
To start the web server, run:
$ gulp serve
To access the local server, enter the following URL into your web browser:
http://localhost:9000
By default, it serves the contents of the
examples directory.
To build angular-ui-tree, you use the following command.
$ gulp build
This will generate non-minified and minified JavaScript files in the
dist directory.
You can run the unit test using a separate task.
$ gulp test
The E2E-tests can be executed using
$ gulp test:e2e
> Note: make sure you have the example website running on port `9000` (using the `$ gulp serve` command)
Windows: If your e2e tests are failing, run the command prompt as an administrator. (See symlink issue)
