Angular UI Tree

Angular UI Tree is an AngularJS UI component that can sort nested lists, provides drag & drop support and doesn't depend on jQuery. If you are a user who uses angular-nestedSortable , this is How to migrate From v1.x to v2.0.

Features

Uses the native AngularJS scope for data binding

Sorted and move items through the entire tree

Prevent elements from accepting child nodes

Supported browsers

The Angular UI Tree is tested with the following browsers:

Chrome (stable)

Firefox

IE 8, 9 and 10

For IE8 support, make sure you do the following:

Demo

Watch the Tree component in action on the demo page.

Requirements

Angularjs

Usage

Download

Using bower to install it. bower install angular-ui-tree

Download from github.

Load CSS

Load the css file: angular-ui-tree.min.css in your application:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/angular-ui-tree/dist/angular-ui-tree.min.css" >

Load Script

Load the script file: angular-ui-tree.js or angular-ui-tree.min.js in your application:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "bower_components/angular-ui-tree/dist/angular-ui-tree.js" > </ script >

Code

Add the sortable module as a dependency to your application module:

var myAppModule = angular.module( 'MyApp' , [ 'ui.tree' ])

Injecting ui.tree , ui-tree-nodes , ui-tree-node , ui-tree-handle to your html.

HTML View or Templates

< div ui-tree > < ol ui-tree-nodes = "" ng-model = "list" > < li ng-repeat = "item in list" ui-tree-node > < div ui-tree-handle > {{item.title}} </ div > < ol ui-tree-nodes = "" ng-model = "item.items" > < li ng-repeat = "subItem in item.items" ui-tree-node > < div ui-tree-handle > {{subItem.title}} </ div > </ li > </ ol > </ li > </ ol > </ div >

Developing Notes:

Adding ui-tree to your root element of the tree.

to your root element of the tree. Adding ui-tree-nodes to the elements which contain the nodes. ng-model is required, and it should be an array, so that the directive knows which model to bind and update.

to the elements which contain the nodes. is required, and it should be an array, so that the directive knows which model to bind and update. Adding ui-tree-node to your node element, it always follows the ng-repeat attribute.

to your node element, it always follows the attribute. Adding ui-tree-handle to the element used to drag the object.

to the element used to drag the object. All ui-tree , ui-tree-nodes , ng-model , ui-tree-node are necessary. And they can be nested.

, , , are necessary. And they can be nested. If you don't add a ui-tree-handle for a node, the entire node can be dragged.

Styling Notes:

While an element is being dragged, it is temporarily removed from the DOM and injected just before closing </body> tag. When dropped, it returns to it's original place in the DOM's hierarchy.

tag. When dropped, it returns to it's original place in the DOM's hierarchy. The dragged element ui-tree-node , together with its parent ui-tree-nodes , are the only ones being injected. hence any styling that relies on a 'higher' parent, will not apply.

, together with its parent , are the only ones being injected. hence any styling that relies on a 'higher' parent, will not apply. To target the dragged element use the class angular-ui-tree-drag , which is added to the ui-tree-nodes element.

, which is added to the element. While a node is being dragged, a new empty node is added into the tree to act as a placeholder. this node will have the class 'angular-ui-tree-placeholder'.

Unlimited nesting HTML View or Templates Example

< script type = "text/ng-template" id = "nodes_renderer.html" > < div ui-tree-handle > {{node.title}} </ div > < ol ui-tree-nodes = "" ng-model = "node.nodes" > < li ng-repeat = "node in node.nodes" ui-tree-node ng-include = "'nodes_renderer.html'" > </ li > </ ol > </ script > < div ui-tree > < ol ui-tree-nodes = "" ng-model = "data" id = "tree-root" > < li ng-repeat = "node in data" ui-tree-node ng-include = "'nodes_renderer.html'" > </ li > </ ol > </ div >

Structure of angular-ui-tree

ui-tree ui-tree-nodes ui-tree-node ui-tree-handle ui-tree-nodes ui-tree-node ui-tree-handle ui-tree-node ui-tree-node ui-tree-handle

Migrate From v1.x to v2.0

API

ui-tree is the root scope for a tree

Attributes

Prevent dropping of nodes into this tree. This applies to both nodes dragged within this tree and nodes from a connected tree. Adding this attribute to the ui-tree effectively makes the tree a drag source only. To prevent a particular node from accepting children, add the attribute to the ui-tree-nodes element instead (see below). See the demo page for examples.

false (default): turn off

(default): turn off true : turn on no drop

Turn on a dropzone that is always visible, even when tree is not empty.

false (default): turn off

(default): turn off true : turn on dropzone

Turn on cloning of nodes. This will clone the source node to the destination when dragging between 2 trees.

false (default): turn off clone

(default): turn off clone true : turn on clone

Turn on dragging and dropping of nodes.

true (default): allow drag and drop

(default): allow drag and drop false : turn off drag and drop

Number of levels a nodes can be nested (default 0). 0 means no limit. Note If you write your own $callbacks.accept method, you have to check data-max-depth by yourself.

Number of milliseconds a click must be held to start a drag. (default 0)

If a tree is empty, there will be an empty placeholder which is used to drop node from other trees by default.

true (default): display an empty placeholder if the tree is empty

(default): display an empty placeholder if the tree is empty false : do not display an empty placeholder

Example

turn on/off drag and drop.

Limit depth to 5

500 milliseconds delay

< div ui-tree data-drag-enabled = "tree.enabled" data-max-depth = "5" data-drag-delay = "500" > </ div >

Events

angular-ui-tree:collapse-all Collapse all it's child nodes.

angular-ui-tree:expand-all Expand all it's child nodes.

Methods of scope

$callbacks is a very important property for angular-ui-tree . When some special events trigger, the functions in $callbacks are called. The callbacks can be passed through the directive.

Example:

myAppModule.controller( 'MyController' , function ( $scope ) { $scope.treeOptions = { accept : function ( sourceNodeScope, destNodesScope, destIndex ) { return true ; }, }; });

< div ui-tree = "treeOptions" > < ol ui-tree-nodes ng-model = "nodes" > < li ng-repeat = "node in nodes" ui-tree-node > {{node.title}} </ li > </ ol > </ div >

Methods in $callbacks

Check if the current dragging node can be dropped in the ui-tree-nodes .

Parameters:

sourceNodeScope : The scope of source node which is dragging.

: The scope of source node which is dragging. destNodesScope : The scope of ui-tree-nodes which you want to drop in.

: The scope of which you want to drop in. destIndex : The position you want to drop in.

Return If the nodes accept the current dragging node.

true Allow it to drop.

Allow it to drop. false Not allow.

Check if the current selected node can be dragged.

Parameters:

sourceNodeScope : The scope of source node which is selected.

Return If current node is draggable.

true Allow it to drag.

Allow it to drag. false Not allow.

If a node is removed, the removed callback will be called.

Parameters:

node : The node that was removed

If a node moves it's position after dropped, the nodeDropped callback will be called.

Parameters:

event : Event arguments, it's an object. source : Source object nodeScope : The scope of source node which was dragged. nodesScope : The scope of the parent nodes of source node when it began to drag. index : The position when it began to drag. cloneModel : Given data-clone-enabled is true, holds the model of the cloned node that is to be inserted, this can be edited before drop without affecting the source node. dest : Destination object nodesScope : The scope of ui-tree-nodes which you just dropped in. index : The position you dropped in. elements : The dragging relative elements. placeholder : The placeholder element. dragging : The dragging element. pos : Position object.

: Event arguments, it's an object.

To change the node being dropped before

The dragStart function is called when the user starts to drag the node. Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.

The dragMove function is called when the user moves the node.

Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.

The dragStop function is called when the user stop dragging the node.

Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.

The beforeDrop function is called before the dragging node is dropped. If you implement this callback, the return value determines whether the drop event is allowed to proceed.

Parameters: Same as Parameters of dropped.

Callback Return Values

Resolved Promise or truthy : Allow the node to be dropped

Rejected Promise or false: Disallow the node drop and return the dragged node to its original position

The toggle function is called after the node is toggled

Parameters:

collapsed : Boolean value with state of the node.

: Boolean value with state of the node. sourceNodeScope : The scope of source node which is toggled.

ui-tree-nodes is the container of nodes. Every ui-tree-node should have a ui-tree-nodes as it's container, a ui-tree-nodes can have multiple child nodes.

Attributes

Prevent nodes from being dropped into this node container. This prevents nodes from being dropped directly into the container with the attribute but not into children that contain additional containers. See the demo page for examples.

Number of levels a nodes can be nested (default 0). 0 means no limit. It can override the data-max-depth in ui-tree . Note If you write your own $callbacks.accept method, you have to check data-nodrop-enabled and data-max-depth by yourself.

Example: turn off drop.

< ol ui-tree-nodes ng-model = "nodes" data-nodrop-enabled = "true" > < li ng-repeat = "node in nodes" ui-tree-node > {{node.title}} </ li > </ ol >

Properties of scope

The html element which bind with the ui-tree-nodes scope.

The data which bind with the scope.

All it's child nodes. The type of child node is scope of ui-tree-node .

$nodeScope (type: Scope of ui-tree-node)

The scope of node which current ui-tree-nodes belongs to. For example:

ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1 ui-tree-node --> node 1.1 ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1.1 ui-tree-node --> node 1.1 .1 ui-tree-node --> node 1.1 .2 ui-tree-node --> node 1.2

The property $nodeScope of nodes 1.1 is node 1.1 . The property $nodes of nodes 1.1 is [ node 1.1.1 , node 1.1.2 ]

maxDepth

Number of levels a node can be nested. It bases on the attribute data-max-depth.

nodropEnabled

Turn off drop on nodes. It bases on the attribute data-nodrop-enabled.

Methods of scope

Get the depth.

Check if depth limit has reached

Check if the nodes is the parent of the target node. Parameters:

nodeScope : The target node which is used to check with the current nodes.

A node of a tree. Every ui-tree-node should have a ui-tree-nodes as it's container.

Attributes

Turn off drag of node. Example: turn off drag.

< ol ui-tree-nodes ng-model = "nodes" > < li ng-repeat = "node in nodes" ui-tree-node data-nodrag > {{node.title}} </ li > </ ol >

Collapse the node.

Causes the node to expand (if it contains child nodes and was collapsed) when dragging a node over it. This lets users drag and drop items into a nested tree in a single drag operation, instead of having to expand all the nodes to the destination first. The target node will immediately expand when true is provided. When a number (in milliseconds) is specified, the target node will expand after the specified amount of milliseconds.

Causes drag-scrolling to happen within a customisable container, as opposed to the default document body. Accepts any selector string that document.querySelector accepts. Example:

< div ui-tree style = "height: 300px; overflow:scroll;" class = "wrapper" > < ul ui-tree-nodes style = "height: 600px;" > < li ui-tree-node ng-repeat = "item in items" data-scroll-container = ".wrapper" > </ ul > </ div >

Properties of scope

The html element which bind with the ui-tree-nodes scope.

The data which bind with the scope.

collapsed (type: boolean)

If the node is collapsed

true : Current node is collapsed;

: Current node is collapsed; false : Current node is expanded.

$parentNodeScope (type: Scope of ui-tree-node)

The scope of parent node.

$childNodesScope (type: Scope of ui-tree-nodes)

The scope of it's ui-tree-nodes .

$parentNodesScope (type: Scope of ui-tree-nodes)

The scope of it's parent ui-tree-nodes .

For example:

ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1 ui-tree-node --> node 1.1 ui-tree-nodes --> nodes 1.1 ui-tree-node --> node 1.1 .1 ui-tree-node --> node 1.1 .2 ui-tree-node --> node 1.2

node 1.1.1 . $parentNodeScope is node 1.1 .

. is . node 1.1 . $childNodesScope is nodes 1.1 .

. is . node 1.1 . $parentNodesScope is nodes 1 .

Methods of scope

Collapse current node.

Expand current node.

Toggle current node.

Remove current node.

Get the depth of the node.

Get the max depth of all the child nodes. If there is no child nodes, return 0.

Check if the current node is sibling with the target node. Parameters:

targetNodeScope : The target node which is used to check with the current node.

Check if the current node is a child of the target node. Parameters:

targetNodeScope : The target node which is used to check with the current node.

Use the ui-tree-handle to specify an element used to drag the object. If you don't add a ui-tree-handle for a node, the entire node can be dragged.

Runtime Configuration

Use the treeConfig service to configure the tree defaults at runtime. With this you can customize the classes applied to various tree elements ( treeClass , emptyTreeClass , hiddenClass , nodesClass , handleClass , placeholderClass , dragClass ).

In addition, you can modify whether or not nodes are collapsed by default ( defaultCollapsed : default false).

You can also modify whether or not dragging a node over a parent node will insert the node as a child ( appendChildOnHover : default true).

For example:

module .config( function ( treeConfig ) { treeConfig.defaultCollapsed = true ; treeConfig.appendChildOnHover = true ; });

Development environment setup

Prerequisites

Dependencies

Installation

Run the commands below in the project root directory.

1. Install Gulp and Bower

sudo npm install -g gulp bower

2. Install project dependencies

npm install ./node_modules/protractor/bin/webdriver-manager update bower install

Useful commands

Running a Local Development Web Server

To debug code and run end-to-end tests, it is often useful to have a local HTTP server. For this purpose, we have made available a local web server based on Node.js.

To start the web server, run:

gulp serve

To access the local server, enter the following URL into your web browser:

http :

By default, it serves the contents of the examples directory.

Building angular-ui-tree

To build angular-ui-tree, you use the following command.

gulp build

This will generate non-minified and minified JavaScript files in the dist directory.

Run tests

You can run the unit test using a separate task.

gulp test

The E2E-tests can be executed using

gulp test :e2e Note: make sure you have the example website running on port `9000` (using the `$ gulp serve` command )

Windows: If your e2e tests are failing, run the command prompt as an administrator. (See symlink issue)

