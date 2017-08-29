An Angular module that gives you access to the browsers local storage
(1) You can install angular-local-storage using 3 different ways:
Git: clone & build this repository
Bower:
$ bower install angular-local-storage --save
npm:
$ npm install angular-local-storage
(2) Include
angular-local-storage.js (or
angular-local-storage.min.js) from the dist directory in your
index.html, after including Angular itself.
(3) Add
'LocalStorageModule' to your main module's list of dependencies.
When you're done, your setup should look similar to the following:
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="myApp">
<head>
</head>
<body>
...
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.1.5/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/js/angular-local-storage.min.js"></script>
...
<script>
var myApp = angular.module('myApp', ['LocalStorageModule']);
</script>
...
</body>
</html>
You could set a prefix to avoid overwriting any local storage variables from the rest of your app
Default prefix:
ls.<your-key>
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setPrefix('yourAppName');
});
You could change web storage type to localStorage or sessionStorage
Default storage:
localStorage
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setStorageType('sessionStorage');
});
If localStorage is not supported, the library will default to cookies instead. This behavior can be disabled.
Default:
true
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setDefaultToCookie(false);
});
Set cookie options (usually in case of fallback)
expiry: number of days before cookies expire (0 = session cookie). default:
30
path: the web path the cookie represents. default:
'/'
secure: whether to store cookies as secure. default:
false
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setStorageCookie(45, '<path>', false);
});
Set the cookie domain, since this runs inside a the
config() block, only providers and constants can be injected. As a result,
$location service can't be used here, use a hardcoded string or
window.location.
No default value
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setStorageCookieDomain('<domain>');
});
For local testing (when you are testing on localhost) set the domain to an empty string ''. Setting the domain to 'localhost' will not work on all browsers (eg. Chrome) since some browsers only allow you to set domain cookies for registry controlled domains, i.e. something ending in .com or so, but not IPs or intranet hostnames like localhost.
Configure whether events should be broadcasted on $rootScope for each of the following actions:
setItem , default:
true, event "LocalStorageModule.notification.setitem"
removeItem , default:
false, event "LocalStorageModule.notification.removeitem"
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setNotify(true, true);
});
Using all together
myApp.config(function (localStorageServiceProvider) {
localStorageServiceProvider
.setPrefix('myApp')
.setStorageType('sessionStorage')
.setNotify(true, true)
});
Checks if the browser support the current storage type(e.g:
localStorage,
sessionStorage).
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
if(localStorageService.isSupported) {
//...
}
//...
});
Change the local storage prefix during execution
Returns:
Null
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
localStorageService.setPrefix('newPrefix');
//...
});
Returns:
String
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
var storageType = localStorageService.getStorageType(); //e.g localStorage
//...
});
You can also dynamically change storage type by passing the storage type as the last parameter for any of the API calls. For example:
localStorageService.set(key, val, "sessionStorage");
Directly adds a value to local storage.
If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function submit(key, val) {
return localStorageService.set(key, val);
}
//...
});
Directly get a value from local storage.
If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.
Returns:
value from local storage
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function getItem(key) {
return localStorageService.get(key);
}
//...
});
Return array of keys for local storage, ignore keys that not owned.
Returns:
value from local storage
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
var lsKeys = localStorageService.keys();
//...
});
Remove an item(s) from local storage by key.
If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function removeItem(key) {
return localStorageService.remove(key);
}
//...
function removeItems(key1, key2, key3) {
return localStorageService.remove(key1, key2, key3);
}
});
Remove all data for this app from local storage.
If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.
Note: Optionally takes a regular expression string and removes matching.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function clearNumbers(key) {
return localStorageService.clearAll(/^\d+$/);
}
//...
function clearAll() {
return localStorageService.clearAll();
}
});
Bind $scope key to localStorageService.
Usage:
localStorageService.bind(scope, property, value[optional], key[optional])
key: The corresponding key used in local storage
Returns: deregistration function for this listener.
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
localStorageService.set('property', 'oldValue');
$scope.unbind = localStorageService.bind($scope, 'property');
//Test Changes
$scope.update = function(val) {
$scope.property = val;
$timeout(function() {
alert("localStorage value: " + localStorageService.get('property'));
});
}
//...
});
<div ng-controller="MainCtrl">
<p>{{property}}</p>
<input type="text" ng-model="lsValue"/>
<button ng-click="update(lsValue)">update</button>
<button ng-click="unbind()">unbind</button>
</div>
Return the derive key
Returns
String
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
localStorageService.set('property', 'oldValue');
//Test Result
console.log(localStorageService.deriveKey('property')); // ls.property
//...
});
Return localStorageService.length, ignore keys that not owned.
Returns
Number
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
var lsLength = localStorageService.length(); // e.g: 7
//...
});
Deal with browser's cookies directly.
Checks if cookies are enabled in the browser.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
if(localStorageService.cookie.isSupported) {
//...
}
//...
});
Directly adds a value to cookies.
Note: Typically used as a fallback if local storage is not supported.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function submit(key, val) {
return localStorageService.cookie.set(key, val);
}
//...
});
Cookie Expiry Pass a third argument to specify number of days to expiry
localStorageService.cookie.set(key,val,10)
sets a cookie that expires in 10 days. Secure Cookie Pass a fourth argument to set the cookie as secure W3C
localStorageService.cookie.set(key,val,null,false)
sets a cookie that is secure.
Directly get a value from a cookie.
Returns:
value from local storage
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function getItem(key) {
return localStorageService.cookie.get(key);
}
//...
});
Remove directly value from a cookie.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function removeItem(key) {
return localStorageService.cookie.remove(key);
}
//...
});
Remove all data for this app from cookie.
Returns:
Boolean
myApp.controller('MainCtrl', function($scope, localStorageService) {
//...
function clearAll() {
return localStorageService.cookie.clearAll();
}
});
Check out the full demo at http://gregpike.net/demos/angular-local-storage/demo.html
Clone the project:
$ git clone https://github.com/<your-repo>/angular-local-storage.git
$ npm install
$ bower install
Run the tests:
$ grunt test
Deploy:
Run the build task, update version before(bower,package)
$ npm version patch|minor|major
$ grunt dist
$ git commit [message]
$ git push origin master --tags