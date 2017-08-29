An Angular module that gives you access to the browsers local storage

Table of contents:

Get Started

(1) You can install angular-local-storage using 3 different ways:

Git: clone & build this repository

Bower:

$ bower install angular-local-storage --save

npm:

$ npm install angular-local-storage

(2) Include angular-local-storage.js (or angular-local-storage.min.js ) from the dist directory in your index.html , after including Angular itself.

(3) Add 'LocalStorageModule' to your main module's list of dependencies.

When you're done, your setup should look similar to the following:

< html ng-app = "myApp" > < head > </ head > < body > ... < script src = "//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.1.5/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/js/angular-local-storage.min.js" > </ script > ... < script > var myApp = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'LocalStorageModule' ]); </ script > ... </ body > </ html >

Configuration

setPrefix

You could set a prefix to avoid overwriting any local storage variables from the rest of your app

Default prefix: ls.<your-key>

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setPrefix( 'yourAppName' ); });

setStorageType

You could change web storage type to localStorage or sessionStorage

Default storage: localStorage

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setStorageType( 'sessionStorage' ); });

setDefaultToCookie

If localStorage is not supported, the library will default to cookies instead. This behavior can be disabled.

Default: true

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setDefaultToCookie( false ); });

setStorageCookie

Set cookie options (usually in case of fallback)

expiry: number of days before cookies expire (0 = session cookie). default: 30

path: the web path the cookie represents. default: '/'

secure: whether to store cookies as secure. default: false

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setStorageCookie( 45 , '<path>' , false ); });

setStorageCookieDomain

Set the cookie domain, since this runs inside a the config() block, only providers and constants can be injected. As a result, $location service can't be used here, use a hardcoded string or window.location .

No default value

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setStorageCookieDomain( '<domain>' ); });

For local testing (when you are testing on localhost) set the domain to an empty string ''. Setting the domain to 'localhost' will not work on all browsers (eg. Chrome) since some browsers only allow you to set domain cookies for registry controlled domains, i.e. something ending in .com or so, but not IPs or intranet hostnames like localhost.



setNotify

Configure whether events should be broadcasted on $rootScope for each of the following actions:

setItem , default: true , event "LocalStorageModule.notification.setitem"

removeItem , default: false , event "LocalStorageModule.notification.removeitem"

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setNotify( true , true ); });

Configuration Example

Using all together

myApp.config( function ( localStorageServiceProvider ) { localStorageServiceProvider .setPrefix( 'myApp' ) .setStorageType( 'sessionStorage' ) .setNotify( true , true ) });

API Documentation

isSupported

Checks if the browser support the current storage type(e.g: localStorage , sessionStorage ). Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { if (localStorageService.isSupported) { } });

setPrefix

Change the local storage prefix during execution Returns: Null

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { localStorageService.setPrefix( 'newPrefix' ); });

getStorageType

Returns: String

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ($scope, localStorageService) { var storageType = localStorageService.getStorageType(); });

You can also dynamically change storage type by passing the storage type as the last parameter for any of the API calls. For example: localStorageService.set(key, val, "sessionStorage");

set

Directly adds a value to local storage.

If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.

Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function submit ( key, val ) { return localStorageService.set(key, val); } });

get

Directly get a value from local storage.

If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.

Returns: value from local storage

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function getItem ( key ) { return localStorageService.get(key); } });

keys

Return array of keys for local storage, ignore keys that not owned.

Returns: value from local storage

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { var lsKeys = localStorageService.keys(); });

remove

Remove an item(s) from local storage by key.

If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.

Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function removeItem ( key ) { return localStorageService.remove(key); } function removeItems ( key1, key2, key3 ) { return localStorageService.remove(key1, key2, key3); } });

clearAll

Remove all data for this app from local storage.

If local storage is not supported, use cookies instead.

Note: Optionally takes a regular expression string and removes matching.

Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function clearNumbers ( key ) { return localStorageService.clearAll( /^\d+$/ ); } function clearAll ( ) { return localStorageService.clearAll(); } });

bind

Bind $scope key to localStorageService. Usage: localStorageService.bind(scope, property, value[optional], key[optional]) key: The corresponding key used in local storage Returns: deregistration function for this listener.

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { localStorageService.set( 'property' , 'oldValue' ); $scope.unbind = localStorageService.bind($scope, 'property' ); $scope.update = function ( val ) { $scope.property = val; $timeout( function ( ) { alert( "localStorage value: " + localStorageService.get( 'property' )); }); } });

< div ng-controller = "MainCtrl" > < p > {{property}} </ p > < input type = "text" ng-model = "lsValue" /> < button ng-click = "update(lsValue)" > update </ button > < button ng-click = "unbind()" > unbind </ button > </ div >

deriveKey

Return the derive key Returns String

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { localStorageService.set( 'property' , 'oldValue' ); console .log(localStorageService.deriveKey( 'property' )); });

length

Return localStorageService.length, ignore keys that not owned. Returns Number

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { var lsLength = localStorageService.length(); });

Cookie

Deal with browser's cookies directly.

Checks if cookies are enabled in the browser. Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { if (localStorageService.cookie.isSupported) { } });

Directly adds a value to cookies.

Note: Typically used as a fallback if local storage is not supported.

Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function submit ( key, val ) { return localStorageService.cookie.set(key, val); } });

Cookie Expiry Pass a third argument to specify number of days to expiry

localStorageService.cookie.set(key,val, 10 )

sets a cookie that expires in 10 days. Secure Cookie Pass a fourth argument to set the cookie as secure W3C

localStorageService.cookie.set(key,val, null , false )

sets a cookie that is secure.

Directly get a value from a cookie.

Returns: value from local storage

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function getItem ( key ) { return localStorageService.cookie.get(key); } });

Remove directly value from a cookie.

Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function removeItem ( key ) { return localStorageService.cookie.remove(key); } });

Remove all data for this app from cookie.

Returns: Boolean

myApp.controller( 'MainCtrl' , function ( $scope, localStorageService ) { function clearAll ( ) { return localStorageService.cookie.clearAll(); } });

Check out the full demo at http://gregpike.net/demos/angular-local-storage/demo.html

Don't forget about tests.

If you're planning to add some feature please create an issue before.

Clone the project:

$ git clone https://github.com/<your-repo>/angular-local-storage.git $ npm install $ bower install

Run the tests:

$ grunt test

Deploy:

Run the build task, update version before(bower,package)