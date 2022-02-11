openbase logo
nx

by nrwl
13.3.1

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Popularity

Downloads/wk

914K

GitHub Stars

10.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

449

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

4.0/51
NzakiCodes

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Nx - Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

CircleCI License NPM Version Semantic Release Commitizen friendly Join the chat at https://gitter.im/nrwl-nx/community Join us @nrwl/community on slack

Smart, Fast and Extensible Build System

Nx is a next generation build system with first class monorepo support and powerful integrations.

A few links to help you get started:

Engage with the Core Team and the Community

Want to help?

If you want to file a bug or submit a PR, read up on our guidelines for contributing and watch this video that will help you get started.

Victor SavkinJason JeanBenjamin CabanesJack Hsu
Jo Hanna PearceJon CammisuliIsaac MannJuri Strumpflohner
Philip FulcherKirils LadovsKaterina SkroumpelouColum Ferry
Emily XiongMiroslav JonašLeosvel Pérez EspinosaZachary DeRose
Craigory CoppolaChau Tran
Ekikere-Abasi (Nzaki) Michael
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Nx is a smart and extensible build framework to help you architect, test, and build at any scale, building with Mono repos. Working on several projects at the same time sharing components and features so easily and seamlessly.

riginoommen
sajinimarychandy
Rémy
5 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

