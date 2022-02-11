Nx is a next generation build system with first class monorepo support and powerful integrations.
A few links to help you get started:
If you want to file a bug or submit a PR, read up on our guidelines for contributing and watch this video that will help you get started.
Nx is a smart and extensible build framework to help you architect, test, and build at any scale, building with Mono repos. Working on several projects at the same time sharing components and features so easily and seamlessly.