A fast CSS selector engine and matcher.

Installation

To include NWMatcher in a standard web page:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "nwmatcher.js" > </ script >

To use it with Node.js:

npm install nwmatcher

NWMatcher currently supports browsers (as a global, NW.Dom ) and headless environments (as a CommonJS module).

Supported Selectors

Here is a list of all the CSS2/CSS3 Supported selectors.

Features and Compliance

You can read more about NWMatcher features and compliance on the wiki.

API

DOM Selection

first( selector, context )

Returns a reference to the first element matching selector , starting at context .

match( element, selector, context )

Returns true if element matches selector , starting at context ; returns false otherwise.

select( selector, context, callback )

Returns an array of all the elements matching selector , starting at context . If callback is provided, it is invoked for each matching element.

DOM Helpers

byId( id, from )

Returns a reference to the first element with ID id , optionally filtered to descendants of the element from .

byTag( tag, from )

Returns an array of elements having the specified tag name tag , optionally filtered to descendants of the element from .

byClass( class, from )

Returns an array of elements having the specified class name class , optionally filtered to descendants of the element from .

byName( name, from )

Returns an array of elements having the specified value name for their name attribute, optionally filtered to descendants of the element from .

getAttribute( element, attribute )

Return the value read from the attribute of element with name attribute , as a string.

hasAttribute( element, attribute )

Returns true element has an attribute with name attribute set; returns false otherwise.

Engine Configuration

configure( options )

The following is the list of currently available configuration options, their default values and descriptions, they are boolean flags that can be set to true or false :

CACHING : false - false to disable caching of result sets, true to enable

: false - false to disable caching of result sets, true to enable ESCAPECHR : true - true to allow CSS escaped identifiers, false to disallow

: true - true to allow CSS escaped identifiers, false to disallow NON_ASCII : true - true to allow identifiers containing non-ASCII (utf-8) chars

: true - true to allow identifiers containing non-ASCII (utf-8) chars SELECTOR3 : true - switch syntax RE, true to use Level 3, false to use Level 2

: true - switch syntax RE, true to use Level 3, false to use Level 2 UNICODE16 : true - true to allow identifiers containing Unicode (utf-16) chars

: true - true to allow identifiers containing Unicode (utf-16) chars SHORTCUTS : false - false to disable mangled selector strings like "+div" or "ul>"

: false - false to disable mangled selector strings like "+div" or "ul>" SIMPLENOT : true - true to disallow complex selectors nested in ':not()' classes

: true - true to disallow complex selectors nested in ':not()' classes SVG_LCASE : false - false to disable matching lowercase tag names of SVG elements

: false - false to disable matching lowercase tag names of SVG elements UNIQUE_ID : true - true to disallow multiple elements with the same id (strict)

: true - true to disallow multiple elements with the same id (strict) USE_HTML5 : true - true to use HTML5 specs for ":checked" and similar UI states

: true - true to use HTML5 specs for ":checked" and similar UI states USE_QSAPI : true - true to use browsers native Query Selector API if available

: true - true to use browsers native Query Selector API if available VERBOSITY : true - true to throw exceptions, false to skip throwing exceptions

: true - true to throw exceptions, false to skip throwing exceptions LOGERRORS : true - true to print console errors or warnings, false to mute them

Example:

NW.Dom.configure( { USE_QSAPI : false , VERBOSITY : false } );

registerOperator( symbol, resolver )

Registers a new symbol and its matching resolver in the operators table. Example:

NW.Dom.registerOperator( '!=' , 'n!="%m"' );

registerSelector( name, rexp, func )

Registers a new selector, with the matching regular expression and the appropriate resolver function, in the selectors table.