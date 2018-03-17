A fast CSS selector engine and matcher.
To include NWMatcher in a standard web page:
<script type="text/javascript" src="nwmatcher.js"></script>
To use it with Node.js:
$ npm install nwmatcher
NWMatcher currently supports browsers (as a global,
NW.Dom) and headless environments (as a CommonJS module).
Here is a list of all the CSS2/CSS3 Supported selectors.
You can read more about NWMatcher features and compliance on the wiki.
first( selector, context )
Returns a reference to the first element matching
selector, starting at
context.
match( element, selector, context )
Returns
true if
element matches
selector, starting at
context; returns
false otherwise.
select( selector, context, callback )
Returns an array of all the elements matching
selector, starting at
context. If
callback is provided, it is invoked for each matching element.
byId( id, from )
Returns a reference to the first element with ID
id, optionally filtered to descendants of the element
from.
byTag( tag, from )
Returns an array of elements having the specified tag name
tag, optionally filtered to descendants of the element
from.
byClass( class, from )
Returns an array of elements having the specified class name
class, optionally filtered to descendants of the element
from.
byName( name, from )
Returns an array of elements having the specified value
name for their name attribute, optionally filtered to descendants of the element
from.
getAttribute( element, attribute )
Return the value read from the attribute of
element with name
attribute, as a string.
hasAttribute( element, attribute )
Returns true
element has an attribute with name
attribute set; returns
false otherwise.
configure( options )
The following is the list of currently available configuration options, their default values and descriptions, they are boolean flags that can be set to
true or
false:
CACHING: false - false to disable caching of result sets, true to enable
ESCAPECHR: true - true to allow CSS escaped identifiers, false to disallow
NON_ASCII: true - true to allow identifiers containing non-ASCII (utf-8) chars
SELECTOR3: true - switch syntax RE, true to use Level 3, false to use Level 2
UNICODE16: true - true to allow identifiers containing Unicode (utf-16) chars
SHORTCUTS: false - false to disable mangled selector strings like "+div" or "ul>"
SIMPLENOT: true - true to disallow complex selectors nested in ':not()' classes
SVG_LCASE: false - false to disable matching lowercase tag names of SVG elements
UNIQUE_ID: true - true to disallow multiple elements with the same id (strict)
USE_HTML5: true - true to use HTML5 specs for ":checked" and similar UI states
USE_QSAPI: true - true to use browsers native Query Selector API if available
VERBOSITY: true - true to throw exceptions, false to skip throwing exceptions
LOGERRORS: true - true to print console errors or warnings, false to mute them
Example:
NW.Dom.configure( { USE_QSAPI: false, VERBOSITY: false } );
registerOperator( symbol, resolver )
Registers a new symbol and its matching resolver in the operators table. Example:
NW.Dom.registerOperator( '!=', 'n!="%m"' );
registerSelector( name, rexp, func )
Registers a new selector, with the matching regular expression and the appropriate resolver function, in the selectors table.