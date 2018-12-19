A possible solution to build and package a ready for distribution NW.js app for Windows, macOS and Linux.
We already had
nw-builder, but it has made little progress on the way, and
nwjs-builder has been hard to continue due to personal and historic reasons.
electron-builder inspired me when I became an Electron user later, loose files excluding, various target formats, auto updater, artifacts publishing and code signing, amazing!
Although NW.js has much lesser popularity than Electron, and is really troubled by historic headaches, let's have something modern.
zip,
7z
nsis,
nsis7z
node_modules
nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt integration
Make sure your NW.js project has a valid
package.json (e.g. generated by
npm init), and have basic fields like
name,
description and
version filled.
For apps destined for Mac, providing a
product_string in the
package.json will allow the Helper app to be renamed for you.
Install
nwjs-builder-phoenix as a
devDependencies of your NW.js project as follows:
# Optional wine for building for Windows on other platforms.
# The command may differ in different Linux distributions.
#sudo apt-get install wine
npm install nwjs-builder-phoenix --save-dev
By installing it locally,
build and
run commands will be available in npm scripts. You can access option lists via
./node_modules/.bin/{ build, run } --help.
DO NOT install it globally, as the command names are just too common.
build properties at the root of the
package.json, for example:
// package.json
{
"build": {
"nwVersion": "0.14.7"
}
}
This will specify the NW.js version we are using. See more in the following Options section.
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
// Deprecated. "dist": "build --win --mac --linux --x86 --x64 --mirror https://dl.nwjs.io/ .",
"dist": "build --tasks win-x86,win-x64,linux-x86,linux-x64,mac-x64 --mirror https://dl.nwjs.io/ .",
"start": "run --x86 --mirror https://dl.nwjs.io/ ."
}
}
The above code snippet enables
npm run dist and
npm run start/
npm start. The former builds for all major platforms and both x86 and x64 arch, and the latter runs the project with x86 binaries, both with the specified version of NW.js and use specified mirror to accelerate the download.
This should be the common use case, read the following Options section and FAQs if something is missing.
See also sample project and test cases for reference.
Passing and managing commandline arguments can be painful. In
nwjs-builder-phoenix, we configure via the
build property of the
package.json of your NW.js project.
Also see all available options here.
nwjs-builder
nwjs-builder-phoenix queries
versions.json only when a symbol like
lts,
stable or
latest is used to specify a version.
nwjs-builder-phoenix uses
rcedit instead of
node-resourcehacker, thus it's up to you to create proper
.ico files with different sizes.
nwjs-builder-phoenix supports node.js 4.x and later versions only.
nwjs-builder-phoenix writes with TypeScript and benefits from strong typing and async/await functions.
git clone https://github.com/evshiron/nwjs-builder-phoenix
cd nwjs-builder-phoenix
npm install
npm test
By the way, I use some custom strings in NSIS scripts which might not be fully translated, if anyone is interested in translating them into languages that aren't available, feel free to fork and send PRs.
If you have difficulties connecting to the official download source, you can specify a mirror via
--mirror argument of both
build and
run, or by setting
NWJS_MIRROR environment variable. Environment variables like
HTTP_PROXY,
HTTPS_PROXY and
ALL_PROXY should be useful too.
MIT.