nwj

nwjs

by EGOIST
1.4.4 (see all)

Install nw.js prebuilts using npm (formerly node-webkit)

Readme

nwjs

Inspired by electron-prebuilt

You can use nwjs as an nw.js version manager, and do things like nw /your/app/path

preview

Install

npm i -g nwjs

Usage

# Install a version
$ nw install 0.12.3

# Install a SDK version
$ nw install 0.13.0-rc3-sdk

# Run nw in cwd or specific any directory
$ nw .

# Use another cached version
$ nw use 0.13.0-beta3

# Use SDK version
$ nw use 0.13.0-rc3-sdk

# List all local cached versions
$ nw ls

# Use a proxy
$ http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8787 nw install 0.13.0-beta5

# For fish shell users
$ env http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8787 nw install 0.13.0-beta5

For all available versions to install please use nw ls-remote

Tested on Windows 7(32), Windows 10(32), Ubuntu 14.04(32), OSX El Capitan (64).

Help

$ nw -h

  Usage: nw [options] [command]


  Commands:

    *                       Run nwjs in a directory
    install|i <version>     Install an nwjs version
    use|u <version>         Set an active nwjs version
    list|ls                 List local cached nwjs versions
    list-remote|ls-remote   List all available nwjs versions from remote
    remove|r <version>      Remove a specific version of nwjs

  Options:

    -h, --help     output usage information
    -V, --version  output the version number

Programmatic usage

const spawn = require('child_process').spawn
// this returns the path to nwjs excutable
const nw = require('nwjs')

const child = spawn(nw)

License

MIT © EGOIST

