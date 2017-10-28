Inspired by electron-prebuilt
You can use
nwjs as an nw.js version manager, and do things like
nw /your/app/path
npm i -g nwjs
# Install a version
$ nw install 0.12.3
# Install a SDK version
$ nw install 0.13.0-rc3-sdk
# Run nw in cwd or specific any directory
$ nw .
# Use another cached version
$ nw use 0.13.0-beta3
# Use SDK version
$ nw use 0.13.0-rc3-sdk
# List all local cached versions
$ nw ls
# Use a proxy
$ http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8787 nw install 0.13.0-beta5
# For fish shell users
$ env http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8787 nw install 0.13.0-beta5
For all available versions to install please use
nw ls-remote
Tested on Windows 7(32), Windows 10(32), Ubuntu 14.04(32), OSX El Capitan (64).
$ nw -h
Usage: nw [options] [command]
Commands:
* Run nwjs in a directory
install|i <version> Install an nwjs version
use|u <version> Set an active nwjs version
list|ls List local cached nwjs versions
list-remote|ls-remote List all available nwjs versions from remote
remove|r <version> Remove a specific version of nwjs
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
const spawn = require('child_process').spawn
// this returns the path to nwjs excutable
const nw = require('nwjs')
const child = spawn(nw)
MIT © EGOIST