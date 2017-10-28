nwjs

Inspired by electron-prebuilt

You can use nwjs as an nw.js version manager, and do things like nw /your/app/path

Install

npm i -g nwjs

Usage

$ nw install 0.12.3 $ nw install 0.13.0-rc3-sdk $ nw . $ nw use 0.13.0-beta3 $ nw use 0.13.0-rc3-sdk $ nw ls $ http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8787 nw install 0.13.0-beta5 $ env http_proxy=http://127.0.0.1:8787 nw install 0.13.0-beta5

For all available versions to install please use nw ls-remote

Tested on Windows 7(32), Windows 10(32), Ubuntu 14.04(32), OSX El Capitan (64).

Help

$ nw -h Usage: nw [options] [ command ] Commands: * Run nwjs in a directory install|i <version> Install an nwjs version use|u <version> Set an active nwjs version list|ls List local cached nwjs versions list-remote|ls-remote List all available nwjs versions from remote remove|r <version> Remove a specific version of nwjs Options: -h, -- help output usage information -V, --version output the version number

Programmatic usage

const spawn = require ( 'child_process' ).spawn const nw = require ( 'nwjs' ) const child = spawn(nw)

License

MIT © EGOIST