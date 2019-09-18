openbase logo
nw-gyp

by nwjs
3.6.5 (see all)

native addon build tool for node-webkit

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Native addon build tool for NW.js (node-webkit)

nw-gyp is a hack on node-gyp to build native modules for NW.js (node-webkit). We are trying to provide a smooth way for developers rather than specifying a lot of command line arguments.

It supports NW.js starts from v0.3.2 and users need to manually specify the version of NW.js currently.

Please see NW.js document for usage

Features:

  • Easy to use, consistent interface
  • Same commands to build your module on every platform
  • Supports multiple target versions of Node

Installation

You can install with npm:

$ npm install -g nw-gyp

You will also need to install:

  • On Unix:

    • python (v2.7 recommended, v3.x.x is not supported)
    • make
    • A proper C/C++ compiler toolchain, like GCC

  • On Mac OS X:

    • python (v2.7 recommended, v3.x.x is not supported) (already installed on Mac OS X)
    • Xcode
      • You also need to install the Command Line Tools via Xcode. You can find this under the menu Xcode -> Preferences -> Downloads
      • This step will install gcc and the related toolchain containing make

  • On Windows:

    • Option 1: Install all the required tools and configurations using Microsoft's windows-build-tools using npm install --global --production windows-build-tools from an elevated PowerShell or CMD.exe (run as Administrator).

    • Option 2: Install tools and configuration manually:

      • Visual C++ Build Environment:

        • Option 1: Install Visual C++ Build Tools using the Default Install option.

        • Option 2: Install Visual Studio 2015 (or modify an existing installation) and select Common Tools for Visual C++ during setup. This also works with the free Community and Express for Desktop editions.

        💡 [Windows Vista / 7 only] requires .NET Framework 4.5.1

      • Install Python 2.7 (v3.x.x is not supported), and run npm config set python python2.7 (or see below for further instructions on specifying the proper Python version and path.)

      • Launch cmd, npm config set msvs_version 2015

    If the above steps didn't work for you, please visit Microsoft's Node.js Guidelines for Windows for additional tips.

If you have multiple Python versions installed, you can identify which Python version nw-gyp uses by setting the '--python' variable:

$ nw-gyp --python /path/to/python2.7

If nw-gyp is called by way of npm and you have multiple versions of Python installed, then you can set npm's 'python' config key to the appropriate value:

$ npm config set python /path/to/executable/python2.7

Note that OS X is just a flavour of Unix and so needs python, make, and C/C++. An easy way to obtain these is to install XCode from Apple, and then use it to install the command line tools (under Preferences -> Downloads).

How to Use

To compile your native addon, first go to its root directory:

$ cd my_node_addon

The next step is to generate the appropriate project build files for the current platform. Use configure for that:

$ nw-gyp configure --target=<0.3.2 or other nw version>

Auto-detection fails for Visual C++ Build Tools 2015, so --msvs_version=2015 needs to be added (not needed when run by npm as configured above):

$ nw-gyp configure --msvs_version=2015

Note: The configure step looks for the binding.gyp file in the current directory to process. See below for instructions on creating the binding.gyp file.

Now you will have either a Makefile (on Unix platforms) or a vcxproj file (on Windows) in the build/ directory. Next invoke the build command:

$ nw-gyp build

Now you have your compiled .node bindings file! The compiled bindings end up in build/Debug/ or build/Release/, depending on the build mode. At this point you can require the .node file with Node and run your tests!

Note: To create a Debug build of the bindings file, pass the --debug (or -d) switch when running either the configure, build or rebuild command.

Note: nw.js is packed with Node.js version 0.11.13 and a different version of V8 (3.28.71.2) than the one Node.js 0.11.13 has (3.24.35.22), it might lead to some inconsistent behaviour when building your native modules (see [rvagg/nan#285][nanrepo]).

The "binding.gyp" file

Previously when node had node-waf you had to write a wscript file. The replacement for that is the binding.gyp file, which describes the configuration to build your module in a JSON-like format. This file gets placed in the root of your package, alongside the package.json file.

A barebones gyp file appropriate for building a node addon looks like:

{
  "targets": [
    {
      "target_name": "binding",
      "sources": [ "src/binding.cc" ]
    }
  ]
}

Some additional resources for addons and writing gyp files:

Commands

nw-gyp responds to the following commands:

CommandDescription
helpShows the help dialog
buildInvokes make/msbuild.exe and builds the native addon
cleanRemoves the build directory if it exists
configureGenerates project build files for the current platform
rebuildRuns clean, configure and build all in a row
installInstalls node header files for the given version
listLists the currently installed node header versions
removeRemoves the node header files for the given version

Command Options

nw-gyp accepts the following command options:

CommandDescription
-j n, --jobs nRun make in parallel
--target=v6.2.1Node version to build for (default=process.version)
--silly, --loglevel=sillyLog all progress to console
--verbose, --loglevel=verboseLog most progress to console
--silent, --loglevel=silentDon't log anything to console
debug, --debugMake Debug build (default=Release)
--release, --no-debugMake Release build
-C $dir, --directory=$dirRun command in different directory
--make=$makeOverride make command (e.g. gmake)
--thin=yesEnable thin static libraries
--arch=$archSet target architecture (e.g. ia32)
--tarball=$pathGet headers from a local tarball
--devdir=$pathSDK download directory (default=~/.nw-gyp)
--ensureDon't reinstall headers if already present
--dist-url=$urlDownload header tarball from custom URL
--proxy=$urlSet HTTP proxy for downloading header tarball
--cafile=$cafileOverride default CA chain (to download tarball)
--nodedir=$pathSet the path to the node binary
--python=$pathSet path to the python (2) binary
--msvs_version=$versionSet Visual Studio version (win)
--solution=$solutionSet Visual Studio Solution version (win)

Configuration

nw-gyp responds to environment variables or npm configuration

  1. Environment variables take the form npm_config_OPTION_NAME for any of the options listed above (dashes in option names should be replaced by underscores). These work also when nw-gyp is invoked directly:
    $ export npm_config_devdir=/tmp/.gyp
    or on Windows
    > set npm_config_devdir=c:\temp\.gyp
  2. As npm configuration, variables take the form OPTION_NAME. This way only works when nw-gyp is executed by npm:
    $ npm config set [--global] devdir /tmp/.gyp
    $ npm i buffertools

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Nathan Rajlich <nathan@tootallnate.net>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

