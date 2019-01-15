Build your NW.js apps for Mac, Win and Linux programmatically or via CLI.
npm install nw-builder --save-dev
npm install nw-builder -g
Yes, there is also a Grunt Plugin. For Gulp, just use the module :)
Usage: nwbuild [options] [path]
Options:
-p, --platforms Platforms to build, comma-sperated, can be: win32,win64,osx32,osx64,linux32,linux64 ['osx64', 'win32', 'win64']
-v, --version The nw version, eg. 0.8.4 [default: "latest"]
-r, --run Runs NW.js for the current platform [default: false]
-o, --buildDir The build folder [default: "./build"]
-f, --forceDownload Force download of NW.js [default: false]
--cacheDir The cache folder
--quiet Disables logging [default: false]
During development you can run NW.js with
nwbuild -r path/to/your/younwapp/
var NwBuilder = require('nw-builder');
var nw = new NwBuilder({
files: './path/to/nwfiles/**/**', // use the glob format
platforms: ['osx64', 'win32', 'win64'],
version: '0.14.6'
});
// Log stuff you want
nw.on('log', console.log);
nw.build().then(function () {
console.log('all done!');
}).catch(function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
During development you can run NW.js with
run:
nw.run().then(function () {
console.log('all done!');
}).catch(function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
build and
run also supports callbacks:
nw.build(function(err) {
if(err) return console.error(err);
console.log('all done!');
});
Type:
String
Default value:
null
The path to your node webkit app. It supports simple-glob so you can do stuff like
['foo/*.js', '!foo/bar.js', 'foo/bar.js'].
Type:
String
Default value:
'latest'
The version of NW.js you want to use. Per default it looks up the latest version. Here is a list of all available releases
Type:
String
Default value:
'sdk'
The flavor of NW.js you want to use. Per default it will be
sdk. Here is a list of all flavor available.
The value
sdk is most used for development whereas
normal for production.
Type:
Array
Default value:
['osx64', 'win32', 'win64']
The platforms you want to build. Can be
['win32', 'win64', 'osx32', 'osx64', 'linux32', 'linux64']
The values
['win', 'osx', 'linux'] can also be used and will build both the 32 and 64 bit versions of the specified platforms.
Be aware that the osx32 version can only be built with legacy version of nwjs. Since > 0.12.0, only 64 bits for osx works.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
The Name of your NW.js app. If this value is set to null, it will autodetect the
name from your projects package.json. This will be used to generate a plist file for mac.
Type:
String
Default value:
false
The version of your NW.js app. If this value is set to null, it will autodetect the
version form your projects package.json. This will be used to generate a plist file for mac.
Type:
String
Default value:
./build
This is where the releases are saved.
Type:
String
Default value:
./cache
This is where the cached NW.js downloads are
Type:
String or
function
Default value:
default
How you want to save your build.
default [appName]
versioned [appName] -v[appVersion]
timestamped [appName] - [timestamp];
function () {return this.appVersion;} )
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
This will delete everything in your
build_dir directory, including the cached downloaded prebuilt binaries
Type:
String
Default value:
false
MAC ONLY: The path to your credits.html file. If your don't provide your own it will use the one provided by NW.js
Type:
String
Default value:
false
MAC ONLY: The path to your ICNS icon file. If your don't provide your own it will use the one provided by NW.js
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
null
WINDOW ONLY: Instead of zipping the application and merging it into the executable the application content is placed next to the application (which speed up the startup time for large apps). The default behaviour is platform specific. For
windows and
linux, the application is zipped and merged into the executable. For
mac, the application is not zipped.
Type:
Object
Default value:
null
Allows to configure the underling zip library parameters, like store or compression ratio.
See archiver documentation for detailed description of properties.
Type:
String or
Object
Default value:
false
MAC ONLY: Pass a string containing the path to your own plist file. If a string isn't passed, a plist file will be generated from your package.json. Pass an object to overwrite or add properties to the generated plist file.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
WINDOWS ONLY: Some descriptors of the executable. If your don't provide your own
FileDescription, it will default to
options.appName. If you are building on MAC or LINUX you must have Wine installed to use this option.
See the MSDN docs for more options than the basic list below,
winVersionString: {
'CompanyName': 'Some Company',
'FileDescription': 'Process Name',
'ProductName': 'Some Product',
'LegalCopyright': 'Copyright 2017',
}
Type:
String
Default value:
null
WINDOWS ONLY: The path to your ICO icon file. If your don't provide your own it will use the one provided by NW.js. If you are building on MAC or LINUX you must have Wine installed to use this option.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
null
MAC ONLY: Use a
app.nw folder instead of
ZIP file, this significantly improves the startup speed of applications on
mac, since no decompressing is needed. Builds on other platforms will still use
ZIP files. The default behaviour of node-webkit-builder is to not use
ZIP files on the
mac platform. In case of the
mac platform the option
macZip can override the option
zip.
Allows you to specify platform-specific manifest values. Example manifest:
{
"name": "nw-demo",
"version": "0.1.0",
"main": "index.html",
"window": {
"frame": false,
"toolbar": false
},
"platformOverrides": {
"win": {
"window": {
"toolbar": true
}
},
"win32": {
"window": {
"frame": true,
"toolbar": false
}
},
"win64": {
"window": {
"frame": true
}
},
"osx": {
...
},
"osx32": {
...
},
"osx64": {
...
},
"linux": {
...
},
"linux32": {
...
},
"linux64": {
...
},
}
The platform-specific options will override the others only when building that platform only and the
platformOverrides property will be removed.
For example, when building for Windows, the manifest generated and put into the end app (from the manifest above) would be:
{
"name": "nw-demo",
"version": "0.1.0",
"main": "index.html",
"window": {
"frame": true,
"toolbar": false
}
}
Additionally, when specifying multiple version of the same platform such as "win", "win32", and "win64", changes will be applied such that "win" applies to both "win32" and "win64", while "win32" and "win64" apply only to the specified version. Also note that "win32" and "win64" can further override changes made in "win".
See #85 and #94 for more information. If you need this during development too, see platform-overrides and gulp-platform-overrides. There is no Grunt plugin, yet.
## Troubleshooting
Darwin (OS X kernel) has a low limit for file descriptors (256 per process) by default, so you might get an
EMFILE error or an error mentioning "too many open files" if youtry to open more file descriptors than this.
To get around it, run
ulimit -n 1024 (or add it to your
~/.bash_profile). For more information, see henvic/osx-ulimit.
Current
Past
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
See CHANGELOG.md or Releases.