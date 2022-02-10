Run any command on specific Node.js versions.

Unlike nvm exec it:

can run multiple Node.js versions at once

can be run programmatically

is much times faster

does not need a separate installation step for each Node version

can run the major release's latest minor/patch version automatically

works on Windows. No need to run as Administrator.

does not require Bash

is installed as a Node module (as opposed to a Bash installation script downloaded with curl )

nve executes a single file or command. It does not change the node nor npm global binaries. To run a specific Node.js version for an entire project or shell session, please use nvm , nvm-windows , n or nvs instead.

Examples

$ nve 12 node Welcome to Node.js v12.22.1. Type ".help" for more information. > . exit $ nve 8 node file.js $ nve 12 npm test $ nve 8 ava $ nve 8.10.0 npm test $ nve "<8" npm test $ nve latest npm test $ nve lts npm test $ nve global npm test $ nve local npm test $ nve --mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node 8 npm test $ nve --fetch 8 npm test $ nve --no-fetch 8 npm test $ nve --arch=x32 8 npm test $ nve 8 npm run build && nve 8 npm test $ nve 8 node --version

Examples (multiple versions)

$ nve 12,10,8 npm test ⬢ Node 12 105 tests passed Finished 'test' after 3.8 s ⬢ Node 10 105 tests passed Finished 'test' after 4.2 s ⬢ Node 8 105 tests passed Finished 'test' after 4.5 s $ nve -- continue 12,10,8 npm test $ nve --parallel 12,10,8 npm test $ nve 12,10,8 node --version

Examples (list versions)

$ nve latest 16.3.0 $ nve 8 8.17.0 $ nve 12,10,8 12.22.1 10.24.1 8.17.0

Demo

You can try this library:

either directly in your browser.

or by executing the examples files in a terminal.

Install

npm install -g nve

node >=12.20.0 must be globally installed. However the command run by nve can use any Node version (providing it is compatible with it).

To use this programmatically (from Node.js) instead, please check nvexeca .

Usage

nve [OPTIONS...] VERSION,... [COMMAND] [ARGS...]

This is exactly the same as:

COMMAND [ARGS...]

But using a specific Node VERSION . Several comma-separated VERSION can be specified at once.

VERSION can be any version range such as 12 , 12.6.0 or <12 , or one of the following aliases:

COMMAND must be compatible with the specific Node VERSION . For example npm is only compatible with Node >=6 .

Both global and local binaries can be executed.

Options

Alias: -c \ Type: boolean \ Default: false

By default, when running multiple Node versions and one of those versions fails, the others are aborted. This option disables this.

Alias: -p \ Type: boolean \ Default: false

When running multiple Node versions, run all of them at the same time. This is faster. However this does not work if the command:

requires some interactive CLI input (for example using a prompt)

is not concurrency-safe

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Whether to show a progress bar while the Node binary is downloading.

Alias: -m \ Type: string \ Default: https://nodejs.org/dist

Base URL to retrieve Node binaries. Can be overridden (for example https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node ).

The following environment variables can also be used: NODE_MIRROR , NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR , N_NODE_MIRROR or NODIST_NODE_MIRROR .

Alias: -f \ Type: boolean \ Default: undefined

The list of available Node.js versions is cached for one hour by default. With:

--fetch : the cache will not be used

: the cache will not be used --no-fetch : the cache will be used even if it's older than one hour

The default value is undefined (neither of the above). When no COMMAND is specified (only printing the Node.js version), the default value is --fetch instead.

Alias: -a \ Type: string \ Default: process.arch

Node.js binary's CPU architecture. This is useful for example when you're on x64 but would like to run Node.js x32.

All the values from process.arch are allowed except mips and mipsel .

Initial download

The first time nve is run with a new VERSION , the Node binary is downloaded under the hood. This initially takes few seconds. However subsequent runs are almost instantaneous.

COMMAND can be omitted in order to cache that initial download without executing any commands.

Difference with nvm

nve is meant for one-off command execution. Examples include:

running tests with an older Node.js version

checking if an older Node.js version supports a specific syntax or feature

benchmarking different Node.js versions

programmatic usage or child processes

Tools like nvm , nvm-windows , n or nvs are meant to execute a specific Node.js version for an entire machine, project or shell session.

nve can (and probably should) be used alongside those tools.

Native modules

If your code is using native modules, nve works providing:

they are built with N-API

the target Node.js version is >=8.12.0 (since N-API was not available or stable before that)

Otherwise the following error message is shown: Error: The module was compiled against a different Node.js version .

Benchmarks

The following benchmarks compare the average time to run nve , nvm exec and npx node :

nve : 286ms nvm exec : 580ms npx node : 861ms

