Run any command on specific Node.js versions.
Unlike
nvm exec
it:
curl)
nve executes a single file or command. It does not change the
node nor
npm global binaries. To run a specific Node.js version for an entire project
or shell session, please use
nvm,
nvm-windows,
n or
nvs
instead.
# Same as `node` but with Node 12
$ nve 12 node
Welcome to Node.js v12.22.1.
Type ".help" for more information.
> .exit
# Same as `node file.js` but with Node 8
$ nve 8 node file.js
# Any command can be used
$ nve 12 npm test
# Execute a local binary
$ nve 8 ava
# Run a specific version
$ nve 8.10.0 npm test
# Use a version range
$ nve "<8" npm test
# Run the latest Node.js version
$ nve latest npm test
# Run the latest LTS version
$ nve lts npm test
# Run the Node version from `~/.nvmrc` or the current process version
$ nve global npm test
# Run the current directory's Node.js version using its `.nvmrc` or `package.json` (`engines.node` field)
$ nve local npm test
# Use a different mirror for the Node binaries
$ nve --mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node 8 npm test
# Do not use the cached list of available Node.js versions
$ nve --fetch 8 npm test
# Always use the cached list of available Node.js versions even if it's more
# than one hour old
$ nve --no-fetch 8 npm test
# Use a different CPU architecture for the Node binaries
$ nve --arch=x32 8 npm test
# Chaining commands
$ nve 8 npm run build && nve 8 npm test
# Cache Node 8 download
$ nve 8 node --version
# Run multiple versions
$ nve 12,10,8 npm test
⬢ Node 12
105 tests passed
Finished 'test' after 3.8 s
⬢ Node 10
105 tests passed
Finished 'test' after 4.2 s
⬢ Node 8
105 tests passed
Finished 'test' after 4.5 s
# Do not abort on the first version that fails
$ nve --continue 12,10,8 npm test
# Run all versions in parallel
$ nve --parallel 12,10,8 npm test
# Cache multiple Node downloads
$ nve 12,10,8 node --version
# Prints latest Node.js version
$ nve latest
16.3.0
# Prints latest Node.js 8 version
$ nve 8
8.17.0
# Prints latest Node.js 12, 10 and 8 versions
$ nve 12,10,8
12.22.1
10.24.1
8.17.0
You can try this library:
examples files in a terminal.
npm install -g nve
node >=12.20.0 must be globally installed. However the command run by
nve
can use any Node version (providing it is compatible with it).
To use this programmatically (from Node.js) instead, please check
nvexeca.
nve [OPTIONS...] VERSION,... [COMMAND] [ARGS...]
This is exactly the same as:
COMMAND [ARGS...]
But using a specific Node
VERSION. Several comma-separated
VERSION can be
specified at once.
VERSION can be any version range such as
12,
12.6.0 or
<12, or one of the following aliases:
latest: Latest available Node version
lts: Latest LTS Node version
global: Global Node version
.nvmrc or
package.json (
engines.node field)
local: Current directory's Node version
.nvmrc,
package.json (
engines.node field)
(or
additional files)
global version
COMMAND must be compatible with the specific Node
VERSION. For example
npm
is only compatible with Node
>=6.
Both global and local binaries can be executed.
Alias:
-c\
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
By default, when running multiple Node versions and one of those versions fails, the others are aborted. This option disables this.
Alias:
-p\
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
When running multiple Node versions, run all of them at the same time. This is faster. However this does not work if the command:
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Whether to show a progress bar while the Node binary is downloading.
Alias:
-m\
Type:
string\
Default:
https://nodejs.org/dist
Base URL to retrieve Node binaries. Can be overridden (for example
https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node).
The following environment variables can also be used:
NODE_MIRROR,
NVM_NODEJS_ORG_MIRROR,
N_NODE_MIRROR or
NODIST_NODE_MIRROR.
Alias:
-f\
Type:
boolean\
Default:
undefined
The list of available Node.js versions is cached for one hour by default. With:
--fetch: the cache will not be used
--no-fetch: the cache will be used even if it's older than one hour
The default value is
undefined (neither of the above). When no
COMMAND is
specified (only printing the Node.js version), the default value is
--fetch
instead.
Alias:
-a\
Type:
string\
Default:
process.arch
Node.js binary's CPU architecture. This is useful for example when you're on x64 but would like to run Node.js x32.
All the values from
process.arch are
allowed except
mips and
mipsel.
The first time
nve is run with a new
VERSION, the Node binary is downloaded
under the hood. This initially takes few seconds. However subsequent runs are
almost instantaneous.
COMMAND can be omitted in order to cache that initial download without
executing any commands.
nve is meant for one-off command execution. Examples include:
Tools like
nvm,
nvm-windows,
n or
nvs are
meant to execute a specific Node.js version for an entire machine, project or
shell session.
nve can (and probably should) be used alongside those tools.
If your code is using native modules,
nve works providing:
>=8.12.0 (since N-API was not available or
stable before that)
Otherwise the following error message is shown:
Error: The module was compiled against a different Node.js version.
The following benchmarks compare the average time to run
nve,
nvm exec and
npx node:
nve: 286ms
nvm exec: 580ms
npx node: 861ms
nvexeca: Like
nve but programmatic
(from Node.js)
execa: Process execution for humans
get-node: Download Node.js
preferred-node-version:
Get the preferred Node.js version of a project or user
node-version-alias: Resolve
Node.js version aliases like
latest,
lts or
erbium
normalize-node-version:
Normalize and validate Node.js versions
all-node-versions: List all
available Node.js versions
fetch-node-website: Fetch
releases on nodejs.org
global-cache-dir: Get the
global cache directory
For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.
