Inspired by the work of Mike Bostock's Towards Reusable Charts, and supported by a combined effort of Novus and the NVD3 community.
View Examples | NEW Documentation! | Development build status:
Simply add the
nv.d3 assets to your project and include them in your HTML.
<link href="nv.d3.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="nv.d3.min.js"></script>
nv.d3.js should appear after
d3.js is included.
.min) for production.
NVD3 is recommended to go with d3.js version 3.5.3 and later, but NOT d3 4.x yet. version 3.5.17 is the most recent d3 v3 release.
Minimum D3 version required: 3.4.4
For a D3v4 Version, see the work in progress at the nvd3 organization
Along with
pieChart options
padAngle and
cornerRadius, the interactive guideline tooltip now requires these later versions of D3 (3.4.4+, specifically, to get interactive tooltips). The interactive guide lines rely on the more recent
d3.bisector() method which treats accessors taking two parameters (the second being the element index) as comparators (see d3.bisector()).
NVD3 runs best on WebKit based browsers.
No, we do not... we are very interested in taking this on but could use some help. Please let us know if you'd like to help make this a reality! :)
1.8.6 Changes:
1.8.5 Changes:
1.8.4 Changes:
1.8.3 Changes:
1.8.2 Changes:
1.8.1 Changes:
1.7.1 Changes:
1.7.0 Changes:
1.6.0 Changes:
Found a bug? Check out the latest from the
master branch and make sure it's not already fixed first! If you don't see a related fix, please open an issue.
Including Fastdom in your project can greatly increase the performance of the line chart (particularly in Firefox and Internet Explorer) by batching DOM read and write operations to avoid layout thrashing. NVD3 will take advantage of Fastdom if present.
If one of the existing models doesn't meet your needs, fork the project, implement the model and an example using it, send us a pull request, for consideration for inclusion in the project.
If you'd like to contribute consistently, show me what you've got with some good pull requests and you may get added to the nvd3-community org!
master branch
build directory, it clutters up the commit and just gets overwritten later.
If you want to test your changes using the example pages,
you'll have to run
grunt production to build the items into the
build directory.
You must do this before your changes show up in the examples, as they link to the build directory
in order to properly show off the finished product.
Please remember to NOT include the build files in your commit though,
only include the source files you changed!
bower install to get bower dependencies.
grunt to start the unit tests.
tinytest and Spacejam
spacejam can be installed by running
npm install -g spacejam.
spacejam test-packages ./ from this project's root.
master branch
nodejs is installed via your system's package manager.
grunt,
grunt-cli, and
bower:
npm install -g grunt grunt-cli bower
have node download nvd3's required modules with:
npm install
build with:
grunt production
You should now have a
build directory with the js and css files within.