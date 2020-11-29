Build a Nuxt.js + Electron app for speed ⚡

(The screenshot above is a top page of examples/with-javascript.)

Support

nuxtron nuxt v0.x v2.x

My Belief for Nuxtron

Show a way of developing desktop apps only web knowledge Easy to use Be transparent and open to OSS developers

Usage

Install

$ npm install --global nuxtron

Create Application

To create my-app , just run the command below:

$ nuxtron init my-app

Create Application with Template

You can use examples/* apps as a template.

To create the examples/with-typescript app, run the command below:

$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-typescript

Development Mode

Run npm run dev , and nuxtron automatically launches an electron app.

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "nuxtron" } }

Production Build

Run npm run build , and nuxtron outputs packaged bundles under the dist folder.

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "nuxtron build" } }

Build Options

To build Windows 32 bit version, run npm run build:win32 like below:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "nuxtron build" , "build:all" : "nuxtron build --all" , "build:win32" : "nuxtron build --win --ia32" , "build:win64" : "nuxtron build --win --x64" , "build:mac" : "nuxtron build --mac --x64" , "build:linux" : "nuxtron build --linux" } }

CAUTION: To build macOS binary, your host machine must be macOS!

Build Configuration

Edit electron-builder.yml properties for custom build configuration.

appId: com.example.nuxtron productName: My Nuxtron App copyright: Copyright © 2019 Shiono Yoshihide directories: output: dist buildResources: resources files: - from: . filter: - package.json - app publish: null

For more information, please check out electron-builder official configuration documents.

Examples

See examples folder for more information.

Or you can start the example app by nuxtron init <app-name> --example <example-dirname> .

To list all examples, just type the command below:

$ nuxtron list

$ nuxtron init my-app --example custom-build-options

$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-javascript

$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-typescript

Develop examples/*

$ git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/nuxtron.git $ cd nuxtron $ yarn $ yarn dev <EXAMPLE-FOLDER-NAME>

