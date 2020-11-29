openbase logo
nux

nuxtron

by Shiono Yoshihide
0.3.1 (see all)

⚡ Nuxt.js + Electron ⚡

Readme

Build a Nuxt.js + Electron app for speed ⚡

(The screenshot above is a top page of examples/with-javascript.)

Support

nuxtronnuxt
v0.xv2.x

My Belief for Nuxtron

  1. Show a way of developing desktop apps only web knowledge
  2. Easy to use
  3. Be transparent and open to OSS developers

Usage

Install

$ npm install --global nuxtron

Create Application

To create my-app, just run the command below:

$ nuxtron init my-app

Create Application with Template

You can use examples/* apps as a template.

To create the examples/with-typescript app, run the command below:

$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-typescript

Development Mode

Run npm run dev, and nuxtron automatically launches an electron app.

{
  "scripts": {
    "dev": "nuxtron"
  }
}

Production Build

Run npm run build, and nuxtron outputs packaged bundles under the dist folder.

{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "nuxtron build"
  }
}

Build Options

To build Windows 32 bit version, run npm run build:win32 like below:

{
  "scripts": {
    "build": "nuxtron build",
    "build:all": "nuxtron build --all",
    "build:win32": "nuxtron build --win --ia32",
    "build:win64": "nuxtron build --win --x64",
    "build:mac": "nuxtron build --mac --x64",
    "build:linux": "nuxtron build --linux"
  }
}

CAUTION: To build macOS binary, your host machine must be macOS!

Build Configuration

Edit electron-builder.yml properties for custom build configuration.

appId: com.example.nuxtron
productName: My Nuxtron App
copyright: Copyright © 2019 Shiono Yoshihide
directories:
  output: dist
  buildResources: resources
files:
  - from: .
    filter:
      - package.json
      - app
publish: null

For more information, please check out electron-builder official configuration documents.

Examples

See examples folder for more information.

Or you can start the example app by nuxtron init <app-name> --example <example-dirname>.

To list all examples, just type the command below:

$ nuxtron list

examples/custom-build-options

$ nuxtron init my-app --example custom-build-options

examples/with-javascript

$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-javascript

examples/with-typescript

$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-typescript

Develop examples/*

$ git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/nuxtron.git
$ cd nuxtron
$ yarn
$ yarn dev <EXAMPLE-FOLDER-NAME>
  • Nextron - ⚡ Electron + NEXT.js ⚡

