Build a Nuxt.js + Electron app for speed ⚡
(The screenshot above is a top page of examples/with-javascript.)
|nuxtron
|nuxt
v0.x
v2.x
$ npm install --global nuxtron
To create
my-app, just run the command below:
$ nuxtron init my-app
You can use
examples/* apps as a template.
To create the
examples/with-typescript app, run the command below:
$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-typescript
Run
npm run dev, and nuxtron automatically launches an electron app.
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "nuxtron"
}
}
Run
npm run build, and nuxtron outputs packaged bundles under the
dist folder.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "nuxtron build"
}
}
To build Windows 32 bit version, run
npm run build:win32 like below:
{
"scripts": {
"build": "nuxtron build",
"build:all": "nuxtron build --all",
"build:win32": "nuxtron build --win --ia32",
"build:win64": "nuxtron build --win --x64",
"build:mac": "nuxtron build --mac --x64",
"build:linux": "nuxtron build --linux"
}
}
CAUTION: To build macOS binary, your host machine must be macOS!
Edit
electron-builder.yml properties for custom build configuration.
appId: com.example.nuxtron
productName: My Nuxtron App
copyright: Copyright © 2019 Shiono Yoshihide
directories:
output: dist
buildResources: resources
files:
- from: .
filter:
- package.json
- app
publish: null
For more information, please check out electron-builder official configuration documents.
See examples folder for more information.
Or you can start the example app by
nuxtron init <app-name> --example <example-dirname>.
To list all examples, just type the command below:
$ nuxtron list
$ nuxtron init my-app --example custom-build-options
$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-javascript
$ nuxtron init my-app --example with-typescript
examples/*
$ git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/nuxtron.git
$ cd nuxtron
$ yarn
$ yarn dev <EXAMPLE-FOLDER-NAME>