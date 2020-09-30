A Nuxt.js module that loads your .env file into your context options
⚠️ With Nuxt v2.13 you might want to migrate from @nuxtjs/dotenv module to use the new runtime config.
The module loads variables from your .env file directly into your nuxt.js application
context and
process.env.
@nuxtjs/dotenv dependency to your project
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/dotenv # or npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/dotenv
@nuxtjs/dotenv to the
buildModules section of
nuxt.config.js
⚠️ If you are using a Nuxt version previous than v2.9 you have to install module as a
dependency (No
--dev or
--save-dev flags) and also use
modules section in
nuxt.config.js instead of
buildModules.
export default {
buildModules: [
// Simple usage
'@nuxtjs/dotenv',
// With options
['@nuxtjs/dotenv', { /* module options */ }]
]
}
export default {
buildModules: [
'@nuxtjs/dotenv'
],
dotenv: {
/* module options */
}
}
only
Array[String]
null
If you want to restrict what's accessible into the context,
you can pass to the module options an
only array with the keys you want to allow.
export default {
buildModules: [
['@nuxtjs/dotenv', { only: ['some_key'] }]
]
}
path
String
srcDir
By default, the we'll be loading the
.env file from the root of your project.
If you want to change the path of the folder where we can find the
.env file, then use the
path option.
export default {
buildModules: [
['@nuxtjs/dotenv', { path: '/path/to/my/global/env/' }]
]
}
Note: that this is the path to the folder where the
.envfile live, not to the
.envfile itself.
The path can be absolute or relative.
Boolean
false
By default this is false and variables from your system will be ignored. Setting this to true will allow your system set variables to work.
export default {
buildModules: [
['@nuxtjs/dotenv', { systemvars: true }]
]
}
String
.env
We can override the filename when we need to use different config files for different environments.
export default {
buildModules: [
['@nuxtjs/dotenv', { filename: '.env.prod' }]
]
}
After creating your .env file in the project root, simply run your usual
yarn dev or
npm run dev.
The variable inside the .env file will be added to the context (
context.env) and process (
process.env).
This module won't overload the environment variables of the process running your build.
If you need to use variables from your .env file at this moment,
just prepend
require('dotenv').config() to your
nuxt.config.js:
require('dotenv').config()
export default {
// your usual nuxt config.
}
This will works thanks to the
dotenv library provided by this module as a dependency.
If you decided to ignore some values from your
.env file in the module configuration, this won't apply here.
