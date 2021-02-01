Deprecated ⚠️

Nuxtent has been deprecated, please checkout Nuxt Content: https://content.nuxtjs.org







Nuxtent

Seamlessly use content files in your Nuxt.js sites.

https://nuxtent-module.netlify.com/guide

📖 Release Notes

This is a work in progress from integrating nuxtdown features and fixing critical bugs. DO NOT USE IN PRODUCTION

Summary

The goal of Nuxtent is to make using Nuxt for content heavy sites as easy as using Jekyll, Hugo, or any other static site generator.

Nuxtent mainly does this in two ways:

By compiling all the data from markdown or yaml files based on configured rules. By providing helpers for dynamically accessing this data inside Nuxt pages.

But, we didn't just want to make Nuxtent as good as a static site generator–we wanted to make it better.

So, along with that, Nuxtent also supports: The usage of content files in both static sites and dynamic applications. The usage of Vue components inside markdown files. Automatic content navigation, between pages via path and within pages via anchors .

There you go: five reasons to give Nuxtent a try, and maybe even star and share it. 😏

Features

Simple configuration

Allows you to override settings for the markdown parser (markdown-it), and use its plugins

Support both blog posts or similar flat content structures, and a nested hierarchy of markdown content

Adds useful info to your markdown page's meta info, including: Any data your specify in the config file A breadcrumbs trail for hierarchical markdown content (the info for) a table of contents

Support for using vue components inside your markdown content

Adds the $content helper to Nuxt to allow your to access your markdown content and metadata inside Nuxt pages

v3.X goals

Improve the documentation and at least a spanish translation

Improve the documentation and at least a spanish translation [-] Windows compatible (Help needed)

Be zeroconf and extendible through it's own api and exposing the markdown parser

Be zeroconf and extendible through it's own api and exposing the markdown parser Allow default attributes to be set on the frontmatter ej. title

Allow default attributes to be set on the frontmatter ej. title Real async modules (this affects ssr more than a static build)

Real async modules (this affects ssr more than a static build) Fully integrate with the new features nuxt2.0 and node 11

Fully integrate with the new features nuxt2.0 and node 11 Debugable configuration

Debugable configuration Better error reporting

Better error reporting Improve the template with optional addons as examples

Improve the template with optional addons as examples Document the code in order to simplify contributions and future development

Document the code in order to simplify contributions and future development Support multiple file types

Support multiple file types Integrate the api configuration with nuxt itself while keeping it configurable

Integrate the api configuration with nuxt itself while keeping it configurable Expose $content helper and it's constant like api endpoint through all of vue

Expose $content helper and it's constant like api endpoint through all of vue Vuex integration

Vuex integration [-] Improve on SSR memory usage

Keep the main features from nuxtdown: Breadcrubms Automatic table of content (TOC) Isolated and global configurations Allow for nested content and index files

Keep the main features from nuxtdown:

Simple yet flexible API

Nuxtent was created to integrate with Nuxt (otherwise, you're just building another Jekyll-like tool, with the same amount of mental overhead).

Nuxtent's API is simple yet flexible. All you have to do is

Configure the content and

Fetch the files with the $content helper inside the asyncData method that is available in Nuxt pages.

Here's a basic example:

module .exports = { content : { page : '/_post' , permalink : ':year/:slug' } }

export default { asyncData : async ({ app, route }) => ({ post : await app.$content( 'posts' ).get(route.path) }) }

The response for each item is:

{ }

Quick Start

If you're starting a new site, you can use the nuxtent-starter template.

$ vue init nuxt-community/nuxtent-template my-site $ cd my-site $ npm install

Or if you already have your nuxt project:

Installation

npm install nuxtent --save

Then, under nuxt.config.js install the module:

modules : [ 'nuxtent' ]

Documentation

Documentation available at: https://nuxtent-module.netlify.com/guide (built with Nuxtent).

Sites built with Nuxtent

Have a site using Nuxtent? Fork the repo and add it to the list below!

Personal Sites

Documentation Sites

Corporate Sites

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2017 Nuxt Community