Nuxtent has been deprecated, please checkout Nuxt Content: https://content.nuxtjs.org
Seamlessly use content files in your Nuxt.js sites.
https://nuxtent-module.netlify.com/guide
This is a work in progress from integrating nuxtdown features and fixing critical bugs. DO NOT USE IN PRODUCTION
The goal of Nuxtent is to make using Nuxt for content heavy sites as easy as using Jekyll, Hugo, or any other static site generator.
Nuxtent mainly does this in two ways:
By compiling all the data from
markdown or
yaml files based on configured rules.
By providing helpers for dynamically accessing this data inside Nuxt pages.
But, we didn't just want to make Nuxtent as good as a static site generator–we wanted to make it better.
So, along with that, Nuxtent also supports:
The usage of content files in both static sites and dynamic applications.
The usage of
Vue components inside markdown files.
Automatic content navigation, between pages via
path and within pages via
anchors.
There you go: five reasons to give
Nuxtent a try, and maybe even star and share it. 😏
Nuxtent was created to integrate with Nuxt (otherwise, you're just building another Jekyll-like tool, with the same amount of mental overhead).
Nuxtent's API is simple yet flexible. All you have to do is
$content helper inside the
asyncData method that is available in Nuxt pages.
Here's a basic example:
// nuxtent.config.js
module.exports = {
content: {
page: '/_post',
permalink: ':year/:slug'
}
}
// pages/_post.vue
export default {
asyncData: async ({ app, route }) => ({
post: await app.$content('posts').get(route.path)
})
}
The response for each item is:
{
}
If you're starting a new site, you can use the nuxtent-starter template.
$ vue init nuxt-community/nuxtent-template my-site
$ cd my-site
# install dependencies
$ npm install # Or yarn install
Or if you already have your nuxt project:
npm install nuxtent --save
Then, under
nuxt.config.js install the module:
modules: [
'nuxtent'
]
Documentation available at: https://nuxtent-module.netlify.com/guide (built with Nuxtent).
