A module to add
winston / logging to your Nuxt application. This module only supports Nuxt apps running in universal mode.
By default the following events are captured:
error level: SSR errors via Nuxt middleware hooks
info level: Basic access logs for
serverMiddleware endpoints + pages in your Nuxt app
All logs captured include a bit of additional metadata pulled from the Node.js
request object:
{
url: 'https://cool.net',
method: 'GET',
headers: {
'X-Plumbus': "36f7b241-2910-4439-8671-749fc77dc213"
}
}
Logs are output at
./logs/{NODE_ENV}.log by default. They are created in JSON Lines format.
$ yarn add nuxt-winston-log # or npm i nuxt-winston-log
nuxt.config.js file to add module
{
modules: ['nuxt-winston-log']
}
winstonLog key as needed. See Usage section for details.
By default,
nuxt-winston-log exposes some basic options for common needs. Internally, these options are used to create a basic Logger instance and wire up middleware.
The default values are:
// ...
{
// Path that log files will be created in.
// Change this to keep things neat.
logPath: './logs',
// Name of log file.
// Change this to keep things tidy.
logName: `${process.env.NODE_ENV}.log`,
// Setting to determine if filesystem is accessed to auto-create logPath.
// Set this to `false` for non-filesystem based logging setups.
autoCreateLogPath: true,
// Setting to determine if default logger instance is created for you.
// Set this to `false` and provide `loggerOptions` (usage item #3) to
// completely customize the logger instance (formatting, transports, etc.)
useDefaultLogger: true,
// Settings to determine if default handlers should be
// registered for requests and errors respectively.
// Set to `true` to skip request logging (level: info).
skipRequestMiddlewareHandler: false,
// Set to `true` to skip error logging (level: error).
skipErrorMiddlewareHandler: false
}
// ...
To customize the File Transport instance, pass options to the
transportOptions key:
Example in your apps
~/nuxt.config.js file:
import path from 'path'
const logfilePath = path.resolve(process.cwd(), './logs', `${process.env.NODE_ENV}.log`)
export default {
// Configure nuxt-winston-log module
winstonLog: {
transportOptions: {
filename: logfilePath
}
}
}
To customize the Logger instance, set
useDefaultLogger option to
false, and make sure you provide a custom set of
loggerOptions to be passed to Winston's
createLogger under the hood:
Example in your apps
~/nuxt.config.js file:
// Note imports from winston core for transports, formatting helpers, etc.
import { format, transports } from 'winston'
const { combine, timestamp, label, prettyPrint } = format
export default {
// Configure nuxt-winston-log module
winstonLog: {
useDefaultLogger: false,
loggerOptions: {
format: combine(
label({ label: 'Custom Nuxt logging!' }),
timestamp(),
prettyPrint()
),
transports: [new transports.Console()]
}
}
}
To disable automatic creation of the
logPath directory, set
autoCreateLogPath option to
false:
Example in your apps
~/nuxt.config.js file:
// ...
export default {
// Configure nuxt-winston-log module
winstonLog: {
autoCreateLogPath: false
}
}
// ...
To access the winston logger instance from within Nuxt lifecycle areas, use the
$winstonLog key from the Nuxt
context object. Note: This is only available for server-side executions. For example, because
asyncData is an isomorphic function in Nuxt, you will need to guard
$winstonLog access with something like
if (process.server) { ... }
Example
nuxtServerInit in your apps
~/store/index.js:
// ...
export const actions = {
async nuxtServerInit({ store, commit }, { req, $winstonLog }) {
$winstonLog.info(`x-forwarded-host: ${req.headers['x-forwarded-host']}`)
}
}
// ...
Example
asyncData in your apps
~/pages/somepage.vue:
// ...
asyncData(context) {
if (process.server) {
context.$winstonLog.info('Hello from asyncData on server')
}
}
// ...
To disable default request and error logging behaviors, the
skipRequestMiddlewareHandler and
skipErrorMiddlewareHandler options can be set to
true. For more information on what these handlers do out of the box, see the source at the bottom of the
~/index.js file.
Example in your apps
~/nuxt.config.js file:
// ...
export default {
// Configure nuxt-winston-log module
winstonLog: {
skipRequestMiddlewareHandler: true,
skipErrorMiddlewareHandler: true
}
}
// ...
Adding your own middleware handlers to Nuxt is outside the scope of this documentation, but can be accomplished using a custom module of your own.
process.winstonLog in a Nuxt Module
Because modules are executed sequentially, any additional Nuxt modules should be loaded after the
nuxt-winston-log module. You can then access the logger instance via
process.winstonLog as needed.