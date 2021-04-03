A module to add winston / logging to your Nuxt application. This module only supports Nuxt apps running in universal mode.

By default the following events are captured:

error level: SSR errors via Nuxt middleware hooks info level: Basic access logs for serverMiddleware endpoints + pages in your Nuxt app

All logs captured include a bit of additional metadata pulled from the Node.js request object:

{ url : 'https://cool.net' , method : 'GET' , headers : { 'X-Plumbus' : "36f7b241-2910-4439-8671-749fc77dc213" } }

Logs are output at ./logs/{NODE_ENV}.log by default. They are created in JSON Lines format.

Installation

Install npm package

$ yarn add nuxt-winston-log

Edit your nuxt.config.js file to add module

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-winston-log' ] }

Change options using the winstonLog key as needed. See Usage section for details.

Usage

By default, nuxt-winston-log exposes some basic options for common needs. Internally, these options are used to create a basic Logger instance and wire up middleware. The default values are: { logPath : './logs' , logName : ` ${process.env.NODE_ENV} .log` , autoCreateLogPath : true , useDefaultLogger : true , skipRequestMiddlewareHandler : false , skipErrorMiddlewareHandler : false } To customize the File Transport instance, pass options to the transportOptions key: Example in your apps ~/nuxt.config.js file: import path from 'path' const logfilePath = path.resolve(process.cwd(), './logs' , ` ${process.env.NODE_ENV} .log` ) export default { winstonLog : { transportOptions : { filename : logfilePath } } } To customize the Logger instance, set useDefaultLogger option to false , and make sure you provide a custom set of loggerOptions to be passed to Winston's createLogger under the hood: Example in your apps ~/nuxt.config.js file: import { format, transports } from 'winston' const { combine, timestamp, label, prettyPrint } = format export default { winstonLog : { useDefaultLogger : false , loggerOptions : { format : combine( label({ label : 'Custom Nuxt logging!' }), timestamp(), prettyPrint() ), transports : [ new transports.Console()] } } } To disable automatic creation of the logPath directory, set autoCreateLogPath option to false : Example in your apps ~/nuxt.config.js file: export default { winstonLog : { autoCreateLogPath : false } } To access the winston logger instance from within Nuxt lifecycle areas, use the $winstonLog key from the Nuxt context object. Note: This is only available for server-side executions. For example, because asyncData is an isomorphic function in Nuxt, you will need to guard $winstonLog access with something like if (process.server) { ... } Example nuxtServerInit in your apps ~/store/index.js : export const actions = { async nuxtServerInit({ store, commit }, { req, $winstonLog }) { $winstonLog.info( `x-forwarded-host: ${req.headers[ 'x-forwarded-host' ]} ` ) } } Example asyncData in your apps ~/pages/somepage.vue : asyncData(context) { if (process.server) { context.$winstonLog.info( 'Hello from asyncData on server' ) } } To disable default request and error logging behaviors, the skipRequestMiddlewareHandler and skipErrorMiddlewareHandler options can be set to true . For more information on what these handlers do out of the box, see the source at the bottom of the ~/index.js file. Example in your apps ~/nuxt.config.js file: export default { winstonLog : { skipRequestMiddlewareHandler : true , skipErrorMiddlewareHandler : true } } Adding your own middleware handlers to Nuxt is outside the scope of this documentation, but can be accomplished using a custom module of your own.

Using process.winstonLog in a Nuxt Module