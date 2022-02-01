Windi CSS for Nuxt.js! ⚡️
yarn add nuxt-windicss -D
# npm i nuxt-windicss -D
Within your
nuxt.config.js add the following.
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-windicss',
],
}
import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt3'
export default defineNuxtConfig({
buildModules: [
'nuxt-windicss',
],
})
For Nuxt config typescript support, add the module within your
tsconfig.json.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"nuxt-windicss"
]
}
}
An analyser tool for Windi CSS. Browse your utilities usages, have an overview of your design system, identify "bad practices", and more!
You can enable Windi Analzyer using the Nuxt config. The analyser is only available in development mode.
export default defineNuxtConfig({
buildModules: [
'nuxt-windicss',
],
windicss: {
analyze: true
}
})
Alternatively you can provide an object to control the analysis or the server.
windicss: {
analyze: {
analysis: {
interpretUtilities: false,
},
// see https://github.com/unjs/listhen#options
server: {
port: 4444,
open: true,
}
}
}
This module won't work with
@nuxtjs/tailwindcss, you will need to remove it.
buildModules: [
- '@nuxtjs/tailwindcss',
],
If you have a
tailwind.config.js, please rename it to
windi.config.js or
windi.config.ts.
Follow the migration guide for other change details.
By default, this all windi layers will be automatically imported for you.
If you'd like to change the layout ordering you can include the layers in any order you like.
For example, if you had a
main.css which had
h1 { margin-bottom: 30px; }, you might do something like this:
// nuxt.config.js
export default {
// ...
css: [
// windi preflight
'virtual:windi-base.css',
// your stylesheets which overrides the preflight
'@/css/main.css',
// windi extras
'virtual:windi-components.css',
'virtual:windi-utilities.css',
],
}
Read the documentation for more details.
