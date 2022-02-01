Windi CSS for Nuxt.js! ⚡️

Next generation utility-first CSS framework.



Status: Stable v2 ✅ , bridge ✅, v3 ✅

Features

🧩 On-demand CSS utilities (Compatible with Tailwind CSS v2) and native elements style resetting

📄 Use directives in any CSS (SCSS, LESS, etc) @apply , @variants , @screen , @layer , theme() ,

, , , , , 🎳 Support Utility Groups - e.g. bg-gray-200 hover:(bg-gray-100 text-red-300)

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Plays nicely with Nuxt v3, Nuxt v2, @nuxt/vite and @nuxt/content

🔎 Integrated with windicss-analysis

Getting Started

Try it Online

Install

yarn add nuxt-windicss -D

Usage

Within your nuxt.config.js add the following.

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-windicss' , ], }

Nuxt 3

import { defineNuxtConfig } from 'nuxt3' export default defineNuxtConfig({ buildModules : [ 'nuxt-windicss' , ], })

Typescript

For Nuxt config typescript support, add the module within your tsconfig.json .

{ "compilerOptions" : { "types" : [ "nuxt-windicss" ] } }

Windi Analyzer

An analyser tool for Windi CSS. Browse your utilities usages, have an overview of your design system, identify "bad practices", and more!

You can enable Windi Analzyer using the Nuxt config. The analyser is only available in development mode.

export default defineNuxtConfig({ buildModules : [ 'nuxt-windicss' , ], windicss : { analyze : true } })

Alternatively you can provide an object to control the analysis or the server.

windicss: { analyze : { analysis : { interpretUtilities : false , }, server : { port : 4444 , open : true , } } }

Migrating from tailwind

This module won't work with @nuxtjs/tailwindcss , you will need to remove it.

buildModules: [ - '@nuxtjs/tailwindcss', ],

If you have a tailwind.config.js , please rename it to windi.config.js or windi.config.ts .

Follow the migration guide for other change details.

Ordering (optional)

By default, this all windi layers will be automatically imported for you.

If you'd like to change the layout ordering you can include the layers in any order you like.

For example, if you had a main.css which had h1 { margin-bottom: 30px; } , you might do something like this:

export default { css : [ 'virtual:windi-base.css' , '@/css/main.css' , 'virtual:windi-components.css' , 'virtual:windi-utilities.css' , ], }

Documentation

Credits

Windy team

@antfu Based on his Rollup / Vite implementation & his util package

License

MIT License © 2021 Harlan Wilton