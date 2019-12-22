Nuxt Webfontloader - Efficient web font loading has never been easier!

Features

Built on top of Google's/Typekit's webfontloader

Improves site performance by loading web-fonts asynchronously

Nuxt 2 (and only Nuxt 2) support

Fully tested!

Setup

Add nuxt-webfontloader as a dependency using yarn or npm to your project

Add nuxt-webfontloader to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-webfontloader' , ], }

Include your webfontloader options in the nuxt.config.js , for example:

export default { webfontloader : { google : { families : [ 'Lato:400,700' ] } }, }

Remove old stylesheets from your app template or nuxt.config.js head part:

export default { head :{ link : [ { rel : 'stylesheet' , href : 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:400,700' } ] } }

Adding Google Fonts with Font Display option

If you like to use Goggle Fonts with font-display option, this is possible.

But there is a small difference if you want to add only one Font Family or more than one.

Here an example for adding one font family with font-display option:

export default { webfontloader : { google : { families : [ 'Open+Sans:300,400,600&display=swap' ] } }, }

Here an example for adding more font families with font-display option:

export default { webfontloader : { custom : { families : [ 'Open Sans:n3,n4' , 'Roboto:n3,n7' ], urls : [ 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:300,400&display=swap' , 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,700&display=swap' ] } }, }

Development

Clone this repository

Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install

or Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Alexander Lichter