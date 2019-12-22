openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nuxt-webfontloader

by Developmint
1.1.0 (see all)

Efficient web font loading has never been easier!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.3K

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nuxt Webfontloader - Efficient web font loading has never been easier!

npm (scoped with tag) npm Build Status codecov Dependencies js-standard-style thanks

📖 Release Notes

Features

  • Full support of SVGs as components. Import them like your Vue SFCs
  • Built on top of Google's/Typekit's webfontloader
  • Improves site performance by loading web-fonts asynchronously
  • Nuxt 2 (and only Nuxt 2) support
  • Fully tested!

Setup

  • Add nuxt-webfontloader as a dependency using yarn or npm to your project
  • Add nuxt-webfontloader to modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    'nuxt-webfontloader',
  ],
}
  • Include your webfontloader options in the nuxt.config.js, for example:
export default {
  webfontloader: {
    google: {
      families: ['Lato:400,700'] //Loads Lato font with weights 400 and 700
    }
  },
}
  • Remove old stylesheets from your app template or nuxt.config.js head part:
export default {
  head:{
    link: [
      // You don't need that line anymore!
      { rel: 'stylesheet', href: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:400,700' }
    ]
  }
}

Adding Google Fonts with Font Display option

If you like to use Goggle Fonts with font-display option, this is possible.

But there is a small difference if you want to add only one Font Family or more than one.

Here an example for adding one font family with font-display option:

export default {
  webfontloader: {
    google: {
      // Loads Open Sans font with weights 300 and 400 + display font as swap
      families: ['Open+Sans:300,400,600&display=swap']
    }
  },
}

Here an example for adding more font families with font-display option:

export default {
  webfontloader: {
      // add Google Fonts as "custom" | workaround required
      custom: {
          families: [
              'Open Sans:n3,n4',
              'Roboto:n3,n7'
          ],
          urls: [
              // for each Google Fonts add url + options you want
              // here add font-display option
              'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:300,400&display=swap',
              'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,700&display=swap'
          ]
      }
  },
}

Development

  • Clone this repository
  • Install dependencies using yarn install or npm install
  • Start development server using npm run dev

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Alexander Lichter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial