nuxt-webfontloader as a dependency using yarn or npm to your project
nuxt-webfontloader to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'nuxt-webfontloader',
],
}
nuxt.config.js, for example:
export default {
webfontloader: {
google: {
families: ['Lato:400,700'] //Loads Lato font with weights 400 and 700
}
},
}
nuxt.config.js head part:
export default {
head:{
link: [
// You don't need that line anymore!
{ rel: 'stylesheet', href: 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Lato:400,700' }
]
}
}
If you like to use Goggle Fonts with font-display option, this is possible.
But there is a small difference if you want to add only one Font Family or more than one.
Here an example for adding one font family with font-display option:
export default {
webfontloader: {
google: {
// Loads Open Sans font with weights 300 and 400 + display font as swap
families: ['Open+Sans:300,400,600&display=swap']
}
},
}
Here an example for adding more font families with font-display option:
export default {
webfontloader: {
// add Google Fonts as "custom" | workaround required
custom: {
families: [
'Open Sans:n3,n4',
'Roboto:n3,n7'
],
urls: [
// for each Google Fonts add url + options you want
// here add font-display option
'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:300,400&display=swap',
'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,700&display=swap'
]
}
},
}
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
