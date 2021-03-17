Make use of local and session storage more efficiently by connecting Vuex and Web storage. Different from other persist plugins, by allocating just some particular objects of Vuex, Web storage can save more space and it can also be used with existing Vuex usage.

Data binding through local storage can be easily managed in multiple browser tabs.

It provides various web storage security systems since it has strong data encrypting functionality.

It provides ‘expireʼ function which is not supported on web storage.

It supports “cookie mode” for some environment on which web storage is not supported, such as ‘Safari private modeʼ.

It works well in electron!

Installation

npm i nuxt-vuex-localstorage

Default(Auto) mode

Most basic step where local storage is encrypted automatically.

module .exports = { modules : [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' ] }

It can easily be used or managed by adding local storage and session storage in Vuex store in next.

export const state = () => ({ anyValues : 0 }) export const state = () => ({ anyValues : 0 })

$localStorageLoaded and $sessionStorageLoaded or localStorage.status and sessionStorage.status are in use.

< template > < div v-show = "loaded" > {{ $localStorageLoaded }} {{ $sessionStorageLoaded }} {{ $store.state.localStorage.anyValues }} {{ $store.state.sessionStorage.anyValues }} </ div > </ template > < script > export default { computed : { loaded() { return this .$store.state.localStorage.status && this .$store.state.sessionStorage.status } } } </ script >

How to store multiple stores on storage and rename storage store

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' , { localStorage : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ], sessionStorage : [ 'sfoo' , 'sbar' ] }] ] } export const state = () => ({ foo : { anyValues : 0 }, bar : { anyValues : 0 }, sfoo : { anyValues : 0 }, sbar : { anyValues : 0 } })

API mode

If API address and key name are assigned by using module option, corresponding data is added to encryption key value.

Basic usage is same as default mode.

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' , { mode : 'api' , api : 'https://ipinfo.io' , keyName : 'ip' , saltName : 'region' }] ] }

Manual mode

Besides web storage can be connected automatically, it can also be manually connected by setting key value.

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' , { mode : 'manual' }] ] }

At first, insert status value (whether true or false) in store file of web storage.

export const state = () => ({ ... status: false })

Then, it may sounds obvious, you can connect to web storage by setting status to true any time you want to connect.

Also, it can be connect after setting encryption key value by using $setWebStorageKey method.

< script > export default { mounted() { this .$setWebStorageKey(key, salt, keyMixTimes, keyLength) this .$store.state.localStorage.status = true this .$store.state.sessionStorage.status = true } } </ script >

Additional security option

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' , { ... keyMixTimes: 64 , KeyLength : 64 }] ] }

Setting expiration time functionality

For each values, expiration time can be set by setting expire value.

It also functions in the same way in such environment where cookies are used instead of web storage(i.e. browser secret mode). But in those environment, the data expiration time is set to 24 hours by default.

export const state = () => ({ test : { foo : 'foo' , bar : 'bar' , expire : 12 } })

These time values are converted into string and saved in date format.

Version Management

Version can be managed by adding a version prop. When the version is changed, the value of the storage is initialized with the value of the store when the refresh occurs.

export const state = () => ({ bar : 0 , version : 1 })

You can also use the option by changing the name of the version property.

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' , { ... versionPropName: 'storageVersion' }] ] } export const state = () => ({ bar : 0 , storageVersion : 1 })

Usage with server side event

Since local storage updates as store changes, server side function such as fetch, asyncData can be used before components are mounted.

< script > export default { async fetch ({ store, params }) { let { data } = await axios.get( 'http://my-api/stars' ) store.state.localStorage.test.data = data }, ... } </ script >

IE transpile

module .exports = { ... build: { transpile : [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' ], ... } }

Polyfill in environment where web storage is not supported

As mentioned before, in such environment, ‘cookie modeʼ will automatically activated. Also, to reduce unnecessary data junk of store data, synchronization only happens when loading or exiting the browser. Therefore, even though cookie mode is activated, cookie doesnʼt contain store data, so it will improve the app performance. In this mode, it has 24 hours of expiration time, thus if it is not re-activated in 24 hours, the data will reset.

How to force Cookie mode in an environment with browser storage support

If you want to use the same functionality using Cookie without using browser storage, you can try this.

module .exports = { modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vuex-localstorage' , { mode : 'cookie' , expireHours : 24 }] ] }

In this case, sessionStorage is used like localStorage and does not removed when the window is closed. For some security issues and reduced network costs, cookie information is managed only when the site is loaded or terminated, and emptied when the site is in use.

Debugging mode

