nvm

nuxt-vue-material

by vaso2
1.2.0 (see all)

Module to join nuxt and vue-material

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

614

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

NUXT VUE-MATERIAL

npm (scoped with tag) npm

Plugin to join nuxt and vue-material framework.

Setup

  • Add nuxt-vue-material dependency using npm to your project
  • Add nuxt-vue-material to modules section of nuxt.config.js
{
  modules: [
    ['nuxt-vue-material', {
      theme: 'default-dark',
      components: ['MdDrawer', 'MdRadio', 'MdMenu', 'MdContent', 'MdList', 'MdButton', 'MdToolbar',]
    }],
  ]
  /* OR like this:
  modules: [
    'nuxt-vue-material'
  ],
  vueMaterial: {
    theme: 'default-dark'
  }*/
}

Module options

css

  • Default: true Adds vue-material.min.css and theme css to the start of options.css[]

theme

Sets vue-material theme

  • Default: default
  • Options: default, default-dark, black-green-dark, black-green-light
    Pass null to disable theme in case you're going to use custom one

components

Load only selected components. Will load all framework if empty

  • Default: []

Changelog

Release Notes

License

MIT, made by #Galley Web Production

