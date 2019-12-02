NUXT VUE-MATERIAL

Plugin to join nuxt and vue-material framework.

Setup

Add nuxt-vue-material dependency using npm to your project

Add nuxt-vue-material to modules section of nuxt.config.js

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-vue-material' , { theme : 'default-dark' , components : [ 'MdDrawer' , 'MdRadio' , 'MdMenu' , 'MdContent' , 'MdList' , 'MdButton' , 'MdToolbar' ,] }], ] }

Module options

css

Default: true Adds vue-material.min.css and theme css to the start of options.css[]

theme

Sets vue-material theme

Default: default

Options: default , default-dark , black-green-dark , black-green-light

Pass null to disable theme in case you're going to use custom one

components

Load only selected components. Will load all framework if empty

Default: []

License

MIT, made by #Galley Web Production