Plugin to join nuxt and vue-material framework.
nuxt-vue-material dependency using npm to your project
nuxt-vue-material to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
['nuxt-vue-material', {
theme: 'default-dark',
components: ['MdDrawer', 'MdRadio', 'MdMenu', 'MdContent', 'MdList', 'MdButton', 'MdToolbar',]
}],
]
/* OR like this:
modules: [
'nuxt-vue-material'
],
vueMaterial: {
theme: 'default-dark'
}*/
}
css
true
Adds
vue-material.min.css and
theme css to the start of
options.css[]
theme
Sets vue-material theme
default
default,
default-dark,
black-green-dark,
black-green-light
null to disable theme in case you're going to use custom one
components
Load only selected components. Will load all framework if empty
[]
MIT, made by #Galley Web Production