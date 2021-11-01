openbase logo
nuxt-vite

by nuxt
0.3.5 (see all)

⚡ Vite Experience with Nuxt 2

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

DEPRECATED

This module is now part of the Nuxt Bridge. Please report issues to the nuxt/framework repo instead.

Vite Experience with Nuxt 2. GitHub.com/nuxt/vite

🧪 Vite mode is experimental and many Nuxt modules are still incompatible. If you find a bug, please report via issues with a minimal reproduction.

💡 We are trying to make most modules and options work out-of-the-box. If you are a module maintainer, please see this section for supporting Vite. If a module or feature is missing, feel free to open an issue.

⚡ Quick Start

Install nuxt-vite: (nuxt >= 2.15.0 is required)

yarn add --dev nuxt-vite
# OR
npm i -D nuxt-vite

Add to buildModules:

// nuxt.config
export default {
  buildModules: [
    'nuxt-vite'
  ]
}

That's it! Now you can enjoy a super fast nuxt dev experience with Vite!

📖 Read documentation for more

❤️ Credits

This module could not be possible without vite-plugin-vue2 by @underfin

Published under MIT License

