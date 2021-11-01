This module is now part of the Nuxt Bridge. Please report issues to the nuxt/framework repo instead.
🧪 Vite mode is experimental and many Nuxt modules are still incompatible. If you find a bug, please report via issues with a minimal reproduction.
💡 We are trying to make most modules and options work out-of-the-box. If you are a module maintainer, please see this section for supporting Vite. If a module or feature is missing, feel free to open an issue.
Install
nuxt-vite: (nuxt >= 2.15.0 is required)
yarn add --dev nuxt-vite
# OR
npm i -D nuxt-vite
Add to
buildModules:
// nuxt.config
export default {
buildModules: [
'nuxt-vite'
]
}
That's it! Now you can enjoy a super fast
nuxt dev experience with Vite!
This module could not be possible without vite-plugin-vue2 by @underfin
