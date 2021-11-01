DEPRECATED

This module is now part of the Nuxt Bridge. Please report issues to the nuxt/framework repo instead.

🧪 Vite mode is experimental and many Nuxt modules are still incompatible. If you find a bug, please report via issues with a minimal reproduction.

💡 We are trying to make most modules and options work out-of-the-box. If you are a module maintainer, please see this section for supporting Vite. If a module or feature is missing, feel free to open an issue.

⚡ Quick Start

Install nuxt-vite : (nuxt >= 2.15.0 is required)

yarn add --dev nuxt-vite npm i -D nuxt-vite

Add to buildModules :

export default { buildModules : [ 'nuxt-vite' ] }

That's it! Now you can enjoy a super fast nuxt dev experience with Vite!

📖 Read documentation for more

❤️ Credits

This module could not be possible without vite-plugin-vue2 by @underfin

Published under MIT License