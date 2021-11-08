openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nuxt-vitals

by nuxt-community
1.1.0 (see all)

Web Vitals: Essential module for a healthy Nuxt.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nuxt Web Vitals

Web Vitals: Essential module for a healthy Nuxt.js

Web Vitals is an initiative by Google to provide unified guidance for quality signals that are essential to delivering a great user experience on the web.
This module will gather those metrics on each page view, and send them to a provider using either Navigator.sendBeacon() or fetch()

Installation

# yarn
yarn add --dev @nuxtjs/web-vitals

# npm
npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/web-vitals

Add @nuxtjs/web-vitals to the buildModules section of your nuxt.config.js

export default {
  buildModules: [
    '@nuxtjs/web-vitals'
  }
}

⚠️ If you are using Nuxt < v2.9 you have to install the module as a dependency (No --save-dev or --dev flags) and use modules section in nuxt.config.js instead of buildModules.

Options

{
  webVitals: {
    // provider: '', // auto detectd
    debug: false,
    disabled: false
  }
}

Providers

Google Analytics

Report WebVitals to GA

Create a GA property and get trackingID

Either provide GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID environement variable or set inside nuxt.config:

export default {
  googleAnalytics: {
    id: 'UA-XXXXXXXX-X'
  }
}

Behavior > Events > Overview > Event Category > Event Action

Events Actions

Vercel Analytics

Report WebVitals to Vercel

Works without configuration

Basic logger

Report WebVitals to Console

Output metrics to the console insead of sending them to a remote provider 

{
  webVitals: {
    provider: 'log',
    debug: true, // debug enable metrics reporting on dev environments
    disabled: false
  }
}

⚠️ this provider does not send WebVitals trough network, issues with navigator extensions can not be deteced with this method.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial