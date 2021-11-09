Nuxt.js module for validations using Vee-Validate

Install

npm i --save nuxt-validate

Usage

Add module to nuxt.config.js

module .exports = { modules : [ ... [ 'nuxt-validate' , { lang : 'es' , nuxti18n : { locale : { 'zh-CN' : 'zh_CN' } } ... }] ] }

Configuration

lang

Default: en

The lang option accepts the name file placed on the locale dir of Vee-Validate repository without the extension.

nuxti18n

Default: undefined

When nuxti18n option is set as a true , Vee-Validate's locale changes with nuxt-i18n's locale.

If nuxt-i18n's locale and Vee-Validate's locale are different, set locale object to convert locale code.

nuxti18n: { locale : { 'zh-cn' : 'zh_CN' , 'zh-tw' : 'zh_TW' } }

notice: If you use nuxt-i18n module, declare the nuxt-validate module at before it.

Documentation

Read the official Vee-Validate documentation and demos.