Nuxt.js module for validations using Vee-Validate
npm i --save nuxt-validate
Add module to nuxt.config.js
module.exports = {
modules: [
...
['nuxt-validate', {
lang: 'es',
nuxti18n: {
locale: {
'zh-CN': 'zh_CN'
}
}
...
// regular vee-validate options
}]
]
}
lang
en
The
lang option accepts the name file placed on the locale dir of Vee-Validate repository without the extension.
nuxti18n
undefined
When
nuxti18n option is set as a
true, Vee-Validate's locale changes with nuxt-i18n's locale.
If nuxt-i18n's locale and Vee-Validate's locale are different, set
locale object to convert locale code.
nuxti18n: {
locale: {
// nuxt-i18n's locale: Vee-Validate's locale
'zh-cn': 'zh_CN',
'zh-tw': 'zh_TW'
}
}
notice: If you use nuxt-i18n module, declare the nuxt-validate module at before it.