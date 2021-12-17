openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

nuxt-ts-edge

by nuxt
2.9.0-26065450.b73115e5 (see all)

The Intuitive Vue(2) Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60

GitHub Stars

39.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

345

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Tests Status Windows Status Coverage Status Downloads Version License Discord

Support us Support us

Build your next Vue(2) application with confidence using Nuxt: a framework making web development simple and powerful.

Nuxt 3

The evolution of Nuxt powered by Vite and Vue 3 is currently in beta and available on:

Features

  • Automatic transpilation and bundling (with webpack and babel)
  • Hot code reloading
  • Server-side rendering OR Single Page App OR Static Generated, you choose 🔥
  • Static file serving. ./static/ is mapped to /
  • Configurable with a nuxt.config.js file
  • Custom layouts with the layouts/ directory
  • Middleware
  • Code splitting for every pages/
  • Loading just the critical CSS (page-level)

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org.

Getting started

$ npx create-nuxt-app <project-name>

It's as simple as that!

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/installation

Examples

Please take a look at https://nuxtjs.org/examples or directly in https://github.com/nuxt/nuxt.js/tree/dev/examples.

Production deployment

To deploy, instead of running nuxt, you probably want to build ahead of time. Therefore, building and starting are separate commands:

nuxt build
nuxt start

Learn more at https://nuxtjs.org/guide/commands#production-deployment

Consulting from the Nuxt team

Get help with that tough bug or make sure your Nuxt app is ready to deploy. For $250 an hour, get technical support, advice and code reviews from the Nuxt core team: support@nuxtlabs.com

Supporting Nuxt

Nuxt is an MIT-licensed open source project with its ongoing development made possible entirely by the support of these awesome backers. Funds donated via OpenCollective are managed with transparent expenses and will be used for compensating work and expenses for core team members or sponsoring community events.

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Platinum Sponsors

Open Collective Platinum Sponsors

Gold Sponsors

Open Collective Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Open Collective Silver Sponsors

Bronze Sponsors

Open Collective Bronze Sponsors

Contributors

Thank you to all our contributors!

Nuxt Contributors

Contributing

Open in Gitpod

Please refer to our Contribution Guide

Cross-browser testing

Thanks to BrowserStack!

BrowserStack

Automated testing

Thanks to SauceLabs for supporting Open Source <3

SauceLabs

Security

If you discover a security vulnerability regarding Nuxt, please send an e-mail to the team via security@nuxtjs.org! All security vulnerabilities will be promptly addressed.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial