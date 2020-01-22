A live demo is available through the CodeSandBox of the repo.
nuxt-svg-loader as a dependency using yarn or npm to your project
nuxt-svg-loader to
modules section of
nuxt.config.js
{
modules: [
'nuxt-svg-loader',
]
}
?inline at the end of the file path
<template>
<nav>
<a href="https://github.com/vuejs/vue">
<VueLogo />
Vue
</a>
<a href="https://github.com/svg/svgo">
<SVGOLogo />
SVGO
</a>
<a href="https://github.com/webpack/webpack">
<WebpackLogo />
webpack
</a>
<!-- Inline svg -->
<a class="with-background-svg" href="https://github.com/webpack/webpack">
webpack
</a>
<a href="https://github.com/webpack/webpack">
<img src="../components/NuxtTwo.svg?inline">
webpack>
</a>
</nav>
</template>
<script>
import VueLogo from '@/assets/svg/vue.svg';
import SVGOLogo from '@/assets/svg/svgo.svg';
import WebpackLogo from '@/assets/svg/webpack.svg';
export default {
name: 'Example',
components: {
VueLogo,
SVGOLogo,
WebpackLogo,
}
};
</script>
<style>
.with-background-svg {
background: url('@/assets/svg/vue.svg?inline')
}
</style>
The plugin will work seamlessly out of the box. It will also include SVGO defaults to avoid collisions between your optimized SVG files!
If you want to configure the underlying loader (or SVGO), you can do that easily as well. (All options available here)
// file: nuxt.config.js
export default {
// ...
// Your loader options as svgLoader object
svgLoader: {
svgoConfig: {
plugins: [
{ prefixIds: false } // Disables prefixing for SVG IDs
]
}
}
}
svgo to
svgoConfig
export default {
svgLoader: {
svgo: { //Rename to svgoConfig
plugins: [
{ prefixIds: true } // Delete that line (or the whole svgLoader object if you don't have any other configurations)
]
}
}
}
If you turn on Eslint on save by server, you should exclude
.svg files of
eslint-loader.
Example:
// nuxt.config.js
build: {
extend(config, ctx) {
// Run ESLint on save
if (ctx.isDev && ctx.isClient) {
config.module.rules.push({
enforce: 'pre',
test: /\.(js|vue)$/,
loader: 'eslint-loader',
exclude: /(node_modules)|(\.svg$)/ /* <--- here */
})
}
}
}
yarn install or
npm install
npm run dev
