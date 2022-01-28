openbase logo
nuxt-svg

by nuxt-community
0.1.6 (see all)

Super simple svg loading module for Nuxt.js

Deprecated!
Package moved to @nuxtjs/svg

Readme

@nuxtjs/svg

npm version npm downloads License

Super simple svg loading module for Nuxt.js

Introduction

This package is for loading SVG's into Nuxt.js pages. It allows you to import .svg files in multiple ways depending on the resource query you provide. Currently, this allows you to do the following:

  • file.svg - normal import using file-loader
  • file.svg?data - base64 data url import using url-loader
  • file.svg?inline - inline import using vue-svg-loader
  • file.svg?raw - raw html import using raw-loader
  • file.svg?sprite - SVG sprite using svg-sprite-loader

Installation

npm install --save-dev @nuxtjs/svg

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  buildModules: ["@nuxtjs/svg"],
};

And that's it! You don't have to install anything else, you're ready to go.

Configuration

// nuxt.config.js
export default {
  svg: {
      vueSvgLoader: {
          // vue-svg-loader options
      },
      svgSpriteLoader: {
          // svg-sprite-loader options
      },
      fileLoader: {
          // file-loader options
      }
  }
};

Usage

The usage examples are documented as:

<!-- Nuxt.js code -->

<!-- Outputted html -->

file-loader

<template>
  <img src="~assets/nuxt.svg" />
</template>

<img src="/_nuxt/9405b9978eb50f73b53ac1326b93f211.svg" />

url-loader

<template>
  <img src="~assets/nuxt.svg?data" />
</template>

<img src="...2h913j1g18h98hr" />

vue-svg-loader

<template>
  <NuxtLogo />
</template>

<script>
  import NuxtLogo from "~/assets/nuxt.svg?inline";

  export default {
    components: { NuxtLogo },
  };
</script>

<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path></path></svg>

raw-loader

Load the raw SVG data as HTML using raw-loader:

<template>
  <div v-html="rawNuxtLogo" />
</template>

<script>
  import rawNuxtLogo from "~/assets/nuxt.svg?raw";

  export default {
    data() {
      return { rawNuxtLogo };
    },
  };
</script>

<div>
  <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 400 298">
    <g fill-rule="nonzero" fill="none"><path></path></g>
  </svg>
</div>

svg-sprite-loader

<template>
    <svg :viewBox="spriteNuxtLogo.viewBox">
      <use :xlink:href="'#' + spriteNuxtLogo.id"></use>
    </svg>
</template>

<script>
  import spriteNuxtLogo from "~/assets/nuxt.svg?sprite";

  export default {
    data() {
      return { spriteNuxtLogo };
    },
  };
</script>

<svg viewBox="0 0 400 298">
  <use xlink:href="#nuxt--sprite"></use>
</svg>

Dynamic imports

To dynamically import an SVG, you can use the inline require() syntax.

<template>
  <div v-html="require(`../assets/${name}.svg?raw`)" />
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    props: {
      name: { type: String, default: "image" },
    },
  };
</script>

This example uses raw-loader.

Caveats

In order for this module to work correctly, the default .svg Nuxt.js webpack rule gets replaced with this handler.

The only difference between this and the handler is that there is no limit for when file-loader replaces url-loader.

So when using the ?data query, it will always use url-loader regardless of file size, and when not using either resource query, it will always use file-loader).

Contributing

As this loader attempts to abstract webpack configuration from the process and make it easier to use multiple svg loaders, any contributions that add more svg loader methods to the configuration will be accepted wholeheartedly!

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) Sam Holmes

