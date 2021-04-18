Nuxt Stripe Module

A NuxtJS module to import the StripeJS client script.

Table of Contents

Requirements

npm

NuxtJS

NodeJS

Install

$ npm install --save nuxt-stripe-module $ yarn add nuxt-stripe-module

Getting Started

Add 'nuxt-stripe-module' to the modules section of your nuxt.config.js file.

Method 1 : Inline configuration entry

{ modules : [ [ 'nuxt-stripe-module' , { publishableKey : 'YOUR_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY' , }], ] }

Method 2 : External configuration entry

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-stripe-module' , ], stripe : { publishableKey : 'YOUR_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY' , }, }

Method 3 : Runtime config

{ modules : [ 'nuxt-stripe-module' , ], publicRuntimeConfig : { stripe : { publishableKey : 'YOUR_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY' , } } }

Options

The following options can be configured in the module's configuration entry in your nuxt.config.js file.

Publishable key - publishableKey

Required

Default: null

Your publishable key.

https://stripe.com/docs/js/initializing#init_stripe_js-publishableKey

API version - apiVersion

Optional

Default: null

Override your account's API version.

https://stripe.com/docs/js/initializing#init_stripe_js-options-apiVersion

Locale - locale

Optional

Default: 'en'

A locale used to globally configure localization in Stripe. Setting the locale here will localize error strings for all Stripe.js methods. It will also configure the locale for Elements and Checkout. Default is auto (Stripe detects the locale of the browser).

Stripe Account - stripeAccount

Optional

Default: ''

Usage

Inject the module in your nuxt.config.js file. See Getting Started. this.$stripe is now available in your components. Note that $stripe can be null if the script fails to load.

{ ... mounted() { if ( this .$stripe) { const elements = this .$stripe.elements(); const card = elements.create( 'card' , {}); card.mount( '#card-element' ); } }, ... }

For more details, please refer to the official Stripe documentation.

TypeScript

Add the types to your "types" array in tsconfig.json after the @nuxt/types (Nuxt 2.9.0+) or @nuxt/vue-app entry

{ "compilerOptions": { "types": [ "@nuxt/types", "nuxt-stripe-module" ] } }

Why? Because of the way Nuxt works the $stripe property on the context has to be merged into the Nuxt Context interface via declaration merging. Adding nuxt-stripe-module to your types will import the types from the package and make typescript aware of the additions to the Context interface.

License

MIT License