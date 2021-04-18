A NuxtJS module to import the StripeJS client script.
# npm
$ npm install --save nuxt-stripe-module
# yarn
$ yarn add nuxt-stripe-module
Add
'nuxt-stripe-module' to the
modules section of your
nuxt.config.js file.
{
modules: [
['nuxt-stripe-module', {
publishableKey: 'YOUR_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY',
}],
]
}
{
modules: [
'nuxt-stripe-module',
],
stripe: {
publishableKey: 'YOUR_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY',
},
}
{
modules: [
'nuxt-stripe-module',
],
publicRuntimeConfig: {
stripe: {
publishableKey: 'YOUR_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY',
}
}
}
The following options can be configured in the module's configuration entry in your
nuxt.config.js file.
publishableKey
null
Your publishable key.
https://stripe.com/docs/js/initializing#init_stripe_js-publishableKey
apiVersion
null
Override your account's API version.
https://stripe.com/docs/js/initializing#init_stripe_js-options-apiVersion
locale
'en'
A locale used to globally configure localization in Stripe. Setting the locale here will localize error strings for all Stripe.js methods. It will also configure the locale for Elements and Checkout. Default is auto (Stripe detects the locale of the browser).
stripeAccount
''
nuxt.config.js file. See Getting Started.
this.$stripe is now available in your components. Note that
$stripe can be
null if the script fails to load.
{
...
mounted() {
if (this.$stripe) {
const elements = this.$stripe.elements();
const card = elements.create('card', {});
// Add an instance of the card Element into the `card-element` <div>
card.mount('#card-element');
}
},
...
}
For more details, please refer to the official Stripe documentation.
Add the types to your "types" array in
tsconfig.json after the
@nuxt/types (Nuxt 2.9.0+) or
@nuxt/vue-app entry
{
"compilerOptions": {
"types": [
"@nuxt/types",
"nuxt-stripe-module"
]
}
}
Why?
Because of the way Nuxt works the
$stripeproperty on the context has to be merged into the Nuxt
Contextinterface via declaration merging. Adding
nuxt-stripe-moduleto your types will import the types from the package and make typescript aware of the additions to the
Contextinterface.